WAR IN UKRAINE
Russia relay — Presidency’s intelligence minister jets off to Moscow a week after the army chief’s visit
A spokesperson for Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says South Africa has attended the high-level security meeting since 2013.
Army chief Lawrence Mbatha had barely touched down at Waterkloof from a Moscow military meeting when the Minister in the Presidency responsible for Intelligence will put wheels up.
On May 22, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni will leave for an annual meeting of intelligence officials and ministers in Moscow, the Presidency announced – on the day she was due to leave.
“This annual meeting will discuss general trends in the international security situation, including food security,” said her spokesperson Sipho Mbele. Ntshavheni will be accompanied by a high-level intelligence team likely to include the head of intelligence. When asked for detail on the gathering, Mbele said the key item on the agenda is “food security” in the Black Sea region.
The war on Ukraine has imperilled grain imports to the rest of Africa.
Mbele said Ntshaveni would also discuss the African Leaders Peace Mission to Russia and Ukraine. A different intelligence team is already in Ukraine, the Presidency said.
President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed last week that South Africa is part of a six-country attempt to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine. (Read Peter Fabricius and Queenin Masuabi here on the chances of such a mission).
Mbele said an advanced team of intelligence leaders was already in Moscow before the meeting.
Russia announced the meeting in February and said high-level Chinese participation was expected. “I am counting on the personal participation of member of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Politburo Chen Wenqing, Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, in the 11th international meeting of high representatives overseeing security issues in the Moscow Region on May 23 to 25,” Russia’s Security Council secretary Nikolai Patrushev told Russian state news agency Tass.
Russia and China are trying to ensure South Africa falls squarely into their sphere of influence ahead of the BRICS Summit in Durban in August. The BRICS grouping includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
Peter Fabricius reported here on countries who want to join BRICS — a grouping increasingly used as a bulwark to sharpen global divisions and position China and Russia as leading superpowers.
Ntshaveni’s visit to Moscow is the third major South African political delegation by the governing ANC to Moscow this year. DM
Seeing as though we’re discussing BRICS. SA is by far the smallest contributor. What is it other than a group whose only commonality is the challenging of ‘western hegemony’? What have they done other than form a bank? Each of one those economies, other than India, is in severe shit – all failing economies, including China now. Everyone else who wants to join – Argentina, Iran etc – are also all failed economies. Woo hoo for BRICS. They’ve also been advocating for their own reserve currency since 2009… the renminbi is the only plausible one… but the Chinese government manipulates it… who wants that as a reserve? The recent push for a different reserve to the $ is because nobody wants their foreign reserves frozen when they invade a Neighbour. Ahem. China.
Going to verify by Russia if we have a risk factor with loadshedding ?In SA its April fools day every day
You had me at intelligence minister!
how much gold can the government jet carry and do they tell the pilots about the take-off weight? Could see a repeat of the “empty” plane that fetched vaccines but had an emergency because the plane was not as empty as they were told it was…
Something tells me cash and favours are coopting the ANC into being the PR +1 on the arm of Russia. There is no other rational explanation for this dangerous and immoral behaviour from our Government.
I would love to hear via a poll what % of SA are for Russia in this war. My guess would be most people are too busy trying to survive to care and possibly don’t understand the impact of our govt’s decisions, and those who have an opinion are 90% for the Ukraine. You will always get those idiots who live in the 1950s and call each other comrade that might feel the need to defend this invasion by a discredited power, but my guess is those a small minority.