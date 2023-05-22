Defend Truth

Cholera death toll in Hammanskraal rises to 15 as probe yet to find source of contaminated water

Nurse Florence Kgwarere talks to Amos Mmakou, a cholera patient recovering at Jubilee District Hospital in Hammanskraal. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
By Michelle Banda
22 May 2023
The cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal has claimed 15 lives and 34 others have been admitted to the Jubilee District Hospital, where a command centre has been activated.

‘The Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment [Works], the frequent change of mayors in the City of Tshwane and ‘defaults’ on agreements are at the epicentre of the Hammanskraal water issues,” said the deputy minister of human settlements, water and sanitation, David Mahlobo, at a media briefing at Hammanskraal’s Jubilee District Hospital on Monday.

Gift of the Givers aid workers offload water from a truck at Jubilee District Hospital in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Mahlobo’s words follow a cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, which has claimed 15 lives to date and has been linked to the consumption of contaminated water.

Deputy minister of human settlements, water and sanitation David Mahlobo briefs the media at Jubilee District Hospital. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Read more in Daily Maverick: City of Tshwane awaits tests from NICD after an outbreak of the diarrhoeal disease in Hammanskraal 

Hammanskraal’s water is supplied by the City of Tshwane, Magalies Water, Rand Water and the Temba Water purification plant. So far, according to Themba Fosi, the Tshwane MMC for utilities and operations, Magalies Water, Rand Water and the Temba Water purification plant have been found to be free of any traces of the Vibrio cholerae bacteria.

Investigations continue to track where the cholera outbreak originated.

A tanker delivers water to Hammanskraal residents. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

The government has also established a command centre — a collaboration between the departments of Water and Sanitation, Health, Social Development, the City of Tshwane and others — to coordinate efforts. 

Read in Daily Maverick: Water is life: commission of inquiry’s report reveals ‘damning’ review of water crisis inertia in Hammanskraal

“The multidisciplinary teams are established at the technical level. We will have a stream dealing with issues of health… scanning and mobility so that this matter could be contained in one environment, which the Ministry of Health leads. Another team from the social development department will give social relief to families who have lost their loved ones. Another team will be dealing with issues of water and sanitation,” said Mahlobo.

Severe stomach aches

Daily Maverick interviewed some victims of the outbreak and community members.

Samuel Sello Lekoto, recovering from cholera at Jubilee District Hospital in Hammanskraal, talks to deputy minister of health Sibongiseni Dhlomo and Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Samuel Sello Lekoto and Abraham Mpetsheni, both residents of Kanana in Hammanskraal, were admitted to the Jubilee District Hospital after being diagnosed with cholera last Wednesday. Both men said they experienced severe stomach aches, vomiting and dehydration after they drank water transported to Hammanskraal in tankers by the City of Tshwane.

Matron Julia Aphane attends to Abraham Mpetsheni, a patient recovering from cholera at Jubilee District Hospital in Hammanskraal. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

The drinking water in Hammanskraal was deemed “unfit for human consumption” by the South African Human Rights Commission in 2019.

“At some point, I felt like I was dying. Never in my life have I ever experienced so much pain,” said Lekoto.

“What frustrates me is the water I drank is the same water that the city gives us because we can’t drink tap water. It makes me even wonder if the water tankers are tested for quality water before they even reach us because I think if they were maybe we will not be lying in hospital fighting for our lives.” 

Stevens Moyambo, who runs a business outside the hospital, said the City of Tshwane had failed the residents of Hammanskraal. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Another Hammanskraal resident, businessman Stevens Moyambo, said: “The City of Tshwane has failed us. Contamination of water in Hammanskraal is not new, it has been going on for years but no one has cared to resolve it. Only now that our families and loved ones are dying in hospital they react. Where have they been all these years? Did people have to die for them to do the right thing?”

Read in Daily Maverick: Hammanskraal residents thirsty for rapid resolution as sluggish refurbishment process deepens water crisis

“The City of Tshwane and the coalition government have failed us,” said resident Grace Ngobeni.

“We are scared for our children and the elderly in the community… as their systems might not be [able to endure] the cholera symptoms. But above all, we don’t know if we can trust the tankers as no one knows the source of the contamination.”

Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink was turned away from Jubilee District Hospital by some Hammanskraal residents. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

The City of Tshwane sends 52 water tankers to provide drinkable water to informal settlements in Hammanskraal three times a week, and 40 water trucks to formal areas daily in the region, but residents say this is never enough for their needs.

“In addition to the water we get from the trucks, we have to buy water for consumption from the stores at R1 per litre because the tanks come twice or three times a week and we use water every day,” said resident Musa Muvhari.

“Most of the people are unemployed… so if they run out of water from the tanks they have no other choice than to drink the tap water deemed unfit for drinking, simply because they can’t afford to buy bottled water. That water from the tap is smelly and often has little things swimming inside, but desperation leads people to that because no one cares about us.”

Cholera cases have been recorded in other parts of South Africa.

The deputy minister of health, Sibongiseni Dhlomo, said several cases of cholera had been reported in Limpopo and Free State, bringing the total number of cases in SA to 41.

Late on Monday, Gift of the Givers delivered 22,220 litres of water to Jubilee District Hospital in Hammanskraal after receiving a call from the Moretele Local Municipality mayor, Masango George Manyike, asking for assistance. DM

