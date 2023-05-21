Sport

Proteas Netball squad announced as first home World Cup beckons

Proteas Netball squad announced as first home World Cup beckons
Bongiwe Msomi of South Africa during the Netball Quad Series match between South Africa and Australia at Cape Town International Convention Centre on 24 January 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
21 May 2023
Bongiwe Msomi will lead an experienced Proteas squad at the Netball World Cup in Cape Town, starting on 26 July.

Netball South Africa has announced the 15-player squad that will represent South Africa at the first Netball World Cup on South African soil later this year. 

The World Cup contingent was presented at the SuperSport studios in Randburg on Friday evening. 

The side will be led by veteran skipper Bongiwe Msomi with Karla Pretorius serving as her deputy. 

Norma Plummer (Head Coach) of South Africa during the Netball Quad Series pre-tournament press conference at Southern Sun Waterfront on 19 January 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Grant Pitcher / Gallo Images)

The SA-based players in the World Cup squad have been in camp with head coach Norma Plummer at the Stellenbosch Academy of Sports since the start of May — while on a four-week hiatus from the regional Telkom Netball League. 

The overseas-based players in the squad — such as Ine-Marí Venter and Shadine van der Merwe — were not part of this camp due to commitments in their leagues abroad. 

Plummer will lead her South African charges to their second successive World Cup, having first done so back in 2019. She said she had selected the best players possible to represent the country at their first home World Cup. 

“We have been in camp since May 7th, and I believe that we have worked very hard with the players at our disposal,” said Plummer. 

“We have had some technical and tactical aspects of the game put to the players and at their game. We manage to get some practice matches as well so that we are sure. We have chosen the best 15 players (12 travelling and three reserves) which we believe are the best options.” 

Bongiwe Msomi of South Africa and Jamie Lee Price of Australia during the Netball Quad Series match between South Africa and Australia at Cape Town International Convention Centre on 24 January 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images)

Only 69 days to go

The squad announcement came 69 days before the start of the Netball World Cup, which takes place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from 26 July until 6 August. 

The players will return to their domestic and provincial teams for the remainder of the league, which ends on 1 July. They will meet again in Stellenbosch for the final stretch of the World Cup preparations. 

“As a federation, we have given Coach Norma and the management team all the support they needed in preparing the best team for the World Cup,” said Cecilia Molokwane, the president of Netball South Africa. 

“This will be for the first time in 60 years that a Netball World Cup is hosted on African soil, therefore our expectation for a podium finish as hosts is a fair one. 

“We can’t host and become spectators in our own backyard; we need to make sure that South Africa and other African countries make it to the podium come 6 August 2023.” 

“We have spoken to the players and team at large about the importance of this World Cup and what we expect of them without applying any pressure on them. 

“From Netball South Africa, we are pleased with the selected players, and we know for sure that they will do well. We are throwing all the much-needed support to the team, and we have full confidence in that and what they can deliver for us. This is their one chance to write their names in the history books.” DM

South Africa’s World Cup squad 

Bongiwe Msomi (Captain), Karla Pretorius (Vice-Captain), Khanyisa Chawane, Izette Griesel, Owethu Ngubane, Refiloe Nketsa, Phumza Maweni, Lenize Potgieter, Lefebre Rademan, Nicola Smith, Jeante Strydom, Nichole Taljaard, Elmere van der Berg, Shadine van der Merwe, Ine-Marí Venter.

