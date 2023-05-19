Teboho Mokoena of Mamelodi Sundowns during the CAF Champions League match against Al-Hilal at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on 11 February 2023. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

As expected, the first-leg Caf Champions League semifinal between serial South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns and Moroccan heavyweights Wydad Casablanca was a cagey and tense affair.

Neither side surrendered any advantage to the other, with the match ending 0-0 during a charged-up night in Casablanca one week ago. At the culmination of that hard-fought stalemate, Sundowns were the most pleased.

This was after they ended the match with just nine men, and had to block out the raucous red army that is Wydad’s fan base.

Now the Moroccans will have to try to do the same in Pretoria on Saturday afternoon. This is a massive match for Masandawana, and South African soccer.

As such, Loftus Versfeld is likely to be a sea of yellow come 3pm tomorrow. Especially with entry free for those clad in yellow on the big day.

Yellow army

The home side will need all the help they can garner against the defending African champions. Morocco’s most successful club showed in the first leg that they will not easily relinquish their title of kings of African club soccer, despite not being at their sharpest domestically this season.

“Wydad are the defending champions who have reached seven out of the last eight semifinals. We just have to do the best we can. Fight, play well, do our best to represent the football club, and enjoy the opportunity – which we know doesn’t come for everyone,” said Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena.

An early goal will be invaluable for whoever finds it first. To settle their own nerves, while unsettling their opponent. Mokwena is hopeful that it will be his side that breaks the dam wall.

“I’m expecting us to score an early goal. That’s how we’ve gone about playing in the last few games for sure. We have a goal in us in the first 10 minutes,” the 36-year-old said.

Chasing history

If the Brazilians manage to find a way past their North African counterparts, it will be their first appearance in a Champion League final since their maiden overall success in the competition during the 2016 showpiece.

Despite the Tshwane giants regularly vacuuming up every trophy in front of them domestically of late – including winning the DStv Premiership six times on the trot – success in Africa’s premier club competition has proven a tougher prospect.

In fact, before this latest foray into the last four of Africa’s premier club competition, the Tshwane giants had fallen at the quarterfinals in almost every season since being crowned African kings seven years ago.

The exception came in the 2018/19 campaign when they managed to play until the semifinals before being vanquished by Wydad 2-1 on aggregate.

There is no doubt that Mokwena’s men are ravenous to once again be crowned kings of Africa. However, this recent history in the competition will be playing on their minds. To succeed they will need to block out those thoughts and focus on the task at hand.

“We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves. We know that with the results from the first leg of the semifinal, it’s only halftime for us. We’ve got a big game and an important assignment on Saturday. We are happy that we got through with the league and we can now focus on the Champions League with no distractions,” said Sundowns centre back Grant Kekana ahead of the tie.

“One thing that the coach told us at the beginning of the season was that this group of players needs to write its own history. We have given ourselves a chance to do that.

Getting the second star is something that is big in our minds and hearts. This is the big fish. Nobody is going to distract us, we know the mission and what we need to do to accomplish it,” said the Bafana Bafana defender.

The winner of the tie is almost certain to contest the decider against record-holding African champions Al Ahly.

The Egyptian heavyweights bulldozed Espérance 3-0 in Tunis, with South Africa’s Percy Tau netting a brace. They are unlikely to let such a massive advantage slip during the return leg in Cairo. That clash is at 9pm today. DM