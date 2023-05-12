Sport

CASABLANCA CRUNCH

Mamelodi Sundowns wary of Wydad in Champions League semi clash, despite recent coaching change

Mamelodi Sundowns wary of Wydad in Champions League semi clash, despite recent coaching change
Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns in action against Percy Tau of Al Ahly during theuir CAF Champions League match at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on 11 March 2023. (Photo: Gallo Images)
By Yanga Sibembe
12 May 2023
0

On Saturday night Mamelodi Sundowns will look to take a giant stride towards reaching their first Caf Champions League final since 2016. Reigning African champions Wydad Casablanca stand in their way.

After three successive seasons of Mamelodi Sundowns failing to navigate past the Caf Champions League quarterfinals, the hoodoo is snapped. The sky’s the limit in the semifinals and beyond.

A tough test awaits the South African champions in the form of reigning African champions, Wydad Casablanca, in the last four. The two juggernauts will wrestle for first-leg advantage on Saturday night, with kick-off at 9pm in Casablanca.

The Moroccan powerhouse clinched the continental title on home soil in 2022, holding off the record winners of Africa’s premier club competition, Al Ahly of Egypt.

This is Wydad’s fifth season on the trot reaching this stage of the competition. They pushed on to reach the final twice in that time, winning last year and being downed by Tunisia’s Espérance in the 2018/19 showdown.

Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns competes for the ball with Yasser Elhanafy of Al Ahly at Loftus Versfeld on 11 March 2023. (Photo: Gallo Images)

That type of consistency suggests that South African side Sundowns will not have an easy ride as they attempt an audacious coup d’état against the incumbent kings of African club soccer.

A chaotic week for Wydad might work in favour of the Brazilians. The African soccer heavyweights recently dismissed Spanish coach Juan Carlos Garrido.

It’s going to be tricky. We know that… We are expecting a tough game, a hostile crowd and a lot of difficulty.

This was despite the Spanish mentor leading them to the last four in the Champions League, as well as trailing log leaders ASFAR by just a single point in the Moroccan top-flight, with five games remaining this season.

That return was deemed not good enough by the club’s hierarchy and demanding supporters. The Moroccan outfit has since moved swiftly, replacing Garrido with Belgian tactician Sven Vandenbroeck.

Vandenbroeck is the fourth coach since Morocco national team mentor Walid Regragui led Wydad to a domestic league and Champions League double in 2022.

Wydad players celebrate winning the CAF Champions during the CAF Champions League 2021/22 Final between Al Ahly and Wydad Athletic Club held at the Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco on 30 May 2022 ©Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

Nevertheless, Sundowns are not reading much into the recent happenings in Casablanca. The team’s head coach, Rulani Mokwena, is cognisant that Les Rouges possess enough quality to make things extremely difficult for his side across the two legs.  

“It’s going to be tricky. We know that… We are expecting a tough game, a hostile crowd and a lot of difficulty. They are a good team and they have a new coach, as you have seen. But they should also expect a good team,” Mokwena said ahead of the first-leg clash in Casablanca.

“[They should also expect] a team that will come there and be brave to play. We just have to enjoy the opportunity and the occasion,” he added.

Mamelodi Sundowns celebrate victory over Al Ahly at Loftus Versfeld on 11 March 2023. (Photo: Gallo Images)

“It’s going to be a good game against a team that, of course, is the defending champion, [that also has] good pedigree in the Champions League after many years of competing. It’s going to be an interesting game between two good teams. We have to fight… Nothing is given on a silver platter.”

Sundowns have already shown that they have no qualms about travelling and coming back with a positive result in the continental showpiece.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Mamelodi Sundowns take a huge leap towards snapping Champions League quarterfinal hoodoo

In their quarterfinal clash against Algeria’s CR Belouizdad (which they claimed 6-2 on aggregate), Masandawana took the game to the hosts in Algiers. They hardly broke a sweat as they brilliantly breezed 4-1 past the North Africans.

At another intimidating venue up north, the South Africans held Al Ahly to a two-all draw in Cairo, before ramming them 5-2 during the reverse fixture in Group B.

With such results in mind, the Brazilians will be feeling highly confident of heading into the second leg of the semifinal fixture with a positive result in hand.

In the other clash of the last four, Al Ahly will travel to Tunis where they too will be looking to gain a first-leg advantage against Espérance. That fixture takes place today at 9pm South African time. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

US ambassador lashes out at ANC government for ‘providing arms and ammunition to Russia’
Maverick News

US ambassador lashes out at ANC government for ‘providing arms and ammunition to Russia’
Pro-Russia hawks in ANC likely to push back against US after ambassador’s outburst
Maverick News

Pro-Russia hawks in ANC likely to push back against US after ambassador’s outburst
SA set to démarche US ambassador on bombshell Russian ammunition accusations
Maverick News

SA set to démarche US ambassador on bombshell Russian ammunition accusations
After the Bell: The plummeting rand tells us SA’s house is on fire and Ramaphosa is asleep at the wheel
South Africa

After the Bell: The plummeting rand tells us SA’s house is on fire and Ramaphosa is asleep at the wheel
Explainer: What we know about the explosive Russian ship scandal so far
Maverick News

Explainer: What we know about the explosive Russian ship scandal so far

TOP READS IN SECTION

Pro-Russia hawks in ANC likely to push back against US after ambassador’s outburst
Maverick News

Pro-Russia hawks in ANC likely to push back against US after ambassador’s outburst
It’s politics, stupid — Eskom board, executives and Scopa knock heads over who knew what about private corruption probe
Maverick News

It’s politics, stupid — Eskom board, executives and Scopa knock heads over who knew what about private corruption probe
After the Bell: The plummeting rand tells us SA’s house is on fire and Ramaphosa is asleep at the wheel
South Africa

After the Bell: The plummeting rand tells us SA’s house is on fire and Ramaphosa is asleep at the wheel
US ambassador lashes out at ANC government for ‘providing arms and ammunition to Russia’
Maverick News

US ambassador lashes out at ANC government for ‘providing arms and ammunition to Russia’
JSC ‘protecting’ retired judge Motata, charges Freedom Under Law
Maverick News

JSC ‘protecting’ retired judge Motata, charges Freedom Under Law

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

The lights may be out, but the truth is here.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Daily Maverick The Gathering: Earth Edition banner

Join Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.