Siya Kolisi and the Springboks were the first team to arrive in Japan in 2019 and the last team to leave after winning RWC 2019. (Photo: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images)

Napoleon Bonaparte emerged from the French island of Corsica to rule France and dominate the world, and the Springboks, whether by design or coincidence, are looking to do the same in 2023.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber announced on Friday that his squad will stage a pre-World Cup camp in Bastia, on the mountainous island in the Mediterranean.

Taking a page from their 2019 playbook in Japan, the Boks plan to get to Europe early and to mainland France even earlier this time to prepare for the World Cup. In 2019 South Africa were the first team in Japan and the last to leave, and they’re hoping to achieve something similar this time around.

The Boks will decamp to Corsica after their last warm-up fixture against New Zealand at Twickenham on Friday, 25 August.

They will be based on the island until Sunday 1 September, when they will travel to their base in Toulon in the south of the country, to prepare for their RWC 2023 opener against Scotland on Saturday, 10 September.

The All Blacks stayed on the island before RWC 2007 in France as part of their preparations, although that campaign ended in ignominy when they were bundled out at the quarterfinal stage by the hosts.

“The Corsica camp will be ideal for the players to adapt to the conditions in France while finetuning our preparations for our first World Cup game,” said Nienaber.

“We reaped the rewards of spending time in Japan before the 2019 Rugby World Cup, and hopefully this camp will be equally beneficial in getting the players used to the climate and culture in France.

“I’d like to thank the Executive Council of Corsica and the Corsica Rugby League for welcoming us for this important camp.”

Happy campers

Nienaber was speaking after a small squad of 15 RWC hopefuls concluded a training camp in Durban. Several players from overseas-based clubs and of course, Stormers players who are involved in next weekend’s United Rugby Championship (URC) final, were not included.

Nienaber said he was satisfied that the group at the first of two preparation camps in Durban this month, had reached their objectives as they launch into the 2023 international season.

The main aims of the camp, which wrapped up on Friday, were to get the players to switch into Test mode following their club and franchise commitments, and put the groundwork in place for the season, which will culminate at RWC 2023 in France.

The squad had five field training sessions and several off-field sessions since assembling in Durban on Tuesday night. The second training camp, which is also in Durban, will run from Monday 29 to Wednesday 31 May.

“This camp was invaluable in getting the coaches and players on the same page in terms of our structures and systems as we prepare for this important season,” said Nienaber.

“The message from the coaches from day one was that the players had to leave the camp knowing what we expect from them on and off the field in the next few months as we look to select our Rugby World Cup squad in August.

“We have another training camp in Durban in two weeks, which will feature a bigger squad as we welcome the Stormers after the URC final, and perhaps a few more Japanese players who have completed their club commitments.

“That camp will give us another opportunity to get the players into the swing of things before our Pretoria training camp in June.”

Kolisi and Etzebeth also at camp

Despite long-term injuries, captain Siya Kolisi (knee) and Eben Etzebeth (shoulder) were both at the camp. Kolisi underwent an operation for a torn anterior cruciate ligament earlier this month and is in with a 50/50 chance of making it to France.

Etzebeth, who sustained his injury in the latter part of the Sharks’ URC campaign, is expected to be ready in good time for the four-yearly showpiece.

“It was fantastic to see how excited the players and members of team management were to return to the national set-up when we arrived in Durban,” said Nienaber.

“This is a massive season for us and judging by the players’ enthusiasm to get back to the training field, we are excited about the journey ahead as we prepare for the Rugby Championship, our Rugby World Cup warm-up matches and the international showpiece in France.

“We had a small group of players at this camp, but this afforded us the luxury of giving them special attention. As we said at our first training camp in February, every minute with the players is crucial for us to get our structures and systems in place to ensure that we peak at the right time during the World Cup.

“Having a few injured players here such as Siya (Kolisi) and Eben (Etzebeth) is also a bonus, as they’ll participate in all our team meetings, while our medical team have already started working with them.” DM

Players invited to Springbok camps (in alphabetical order):

Lukhanyo Am (Sharks), Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Thomas du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Jaden Hendrikse, Siya Kolisi (all Sharks), Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz), Makazole Mapimpi, Bongi Mbonambi (both Sharks), Canan Moodie (Bulls), Ox Nche (Sharks), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Marco van Staden (Bulls), Grant Williams (Sharks).

Springbok 2023 fixtures

Rugby Championship:

Saturday, 8 July – Springboks vs Australia (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)

Saturday, 15 July – Springboks vs New Zealand (Mount Smart Stadium, Auckland)

Saturday, 29 July – Springboks vs Argentina (Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg)

RWC warm-up fixtures:

Saturday, 5 August – Springboks v Argentina (Velez Sarsfield, Buenos Aires)

Saturday, 19 August – Springboks vs Wales (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)

Friday, 25 August – Springboks vs New Zealand (Twickenham, London)