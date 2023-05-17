Maverick Citizen

CAPE OF STORMS

Extreme weather warnings renewed for Eastern Cape as efforts to help flood victims continue

Extreme weather warnings renewed for Eastern Cape as efforts to help flood victims continue
Mattresses, blankets, toiletries and food were distributed by the Gift of the Givers team at Daku Hall in Kwazakhele, Nelson Mandela Bay, on Wednesday, 17 May 2023. (Photo: Donna van der Watt)
By Estelle Ellis
17 May 2023
0

As dam levels rise in the drought-stricken Eastern Cape, the South African Weather Office has issued a second warning for disruptive rain this week for the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro and Kouga Local Municipality. Meanwhile, residents of Buffalo City, Port St Johns and some inland areas are still cleaning up following floods over the weekend.

A renewed warning for disruptive rain was issued for Wednesday night and Thursday for Nelson Mandela Bay and Kouga, as authorities grappled with more than a thousand people in the two municipalities who had been displaced by heavy rain over the weekend.

Garth Sampson from the South African Weather Office said the weekend’s rain was the highest four-day total since 2012. The region has been gripped by debilitating drought for the past eight years. He warned that disruptive rain was expected again on Wednesday. 

Rienette Colesky of the Gamtoos Irrigation Board said levels in the Kouga Dam, the largest in the Algoa Water system, had increased to 15.75% after the rains, and as water was still flowing into the dam, levels were expected to rise to around 19%. 

One of the smaller dams in the system providing water to Nelson Mandela Bay, the Loerie Dam, is now at 101.39% and the Groendal Dam in Kariega (formerly Uitenhage) has increased from 16.9% to 69.25%. The Impofu Dam, which was empty, is now at 6.79% and the Churchill Dam is at 26.09%.

Some of the displaced residents currently living in Daku Hall in Kwazakhele meet with the Gift of the Givers team. (Photo: Donna van der Watt)

Mattresses distributed by the Gift of the Givers team at Daku Hall in Kwazakhele, Nelson Mandela Bay, on Wednesday, 17 May 2023. (Photo: Donna van der Watt)

There are 48 children among those displaced by floods in Nelson Mandela Bay over the weekend. Here Liyabana Mpohla shares her friend Aphiwe Ngoza’s carrots while having lunch. (Photo: Donna van der Watt)

The Gift of the Givers team hands over toiletries to an affected resident. (Photo: Donna van der Watt)

As rain clouds gathered over the Bay, Gift of the Givers teams on Wednesday raced against time to provide mattresses, warm food, blankets, and basic toiletries to people housed at the Daku Community Hall. The hall is housing 75 women, 51 men and 48 children who were displaced by the weekend’s floods. Ali Sablay from Gift of the Givers said the foundation had received an urgent appeal for mattresses, blankets and toiletry packs. 

“Gift of the Givers has been on the ground since Sunday delivering hot meals, blankets and hygiene items.”

Mop-up work and an assessment of flood damage started in Nelson Mandela Bay on Monday.

Metro spokesperson Mamela Ndamase confirmed that 1,000 residents were being accommodated in places of safety after the floods, but that the Human Settlements Directorate had started providing temporary structures for families. The Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Councillor Lawrence Troon, said infrastructure and engineering teams had been deployed to drain floodwaters and reopen some of the affected roads.

Troon said stormwater drains were blocked by rubble, used nappies, plastic and cement blocks: 

“The total cost of the damage caused by the rains is still being investigated,” he said.

A consolidated flood damage report drawn up for the provincial Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs described widespread flood damage throughout the province. According to the report, 1,200 people were displaced in Nelson Mandela Bay, and 21 areas in the metro suffered damage. Areas in Buffalo City, the Mbhashe Local Municipality and the OR Tambo District Municipality were also flooded, a bridge was washed away and roads were damaged. Heavy rains were recorded in Bedford, and warnings were issued in Elliotdale to people not to try crossing bridges that were under water.

The report further states that flood damage in Port St Johns had not been fixed yet, and the Greenfields area, previously flooded, was at risk again. It started raining in the area on Friday. DM/MC

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Zunaid Moti’s ‘inside man’ at Investec
Maverick News

Zunaid Moti’s ‘inside man’ at Investec
De Ruyter: Gordhan and national security adviser knew about top politicians’ links to Eskom rent-seeking
Maverick News

De Ruyter: Gordhan and national security adviser knew about top politicians’ links to Eskom rent-seeking
NPA won’t get involved in Ramaphosa and Zuma legal squabble, high court hears
Maverick News

NPA won’t get involved in Ramaphosa and Zuma legal squabble, high court hears
Development halted - Court hears how women were beaten with knobkieries in battle over Wild Coast land
Maverick News

Development halted – Court hears how women were beaten with knobkieries in battle over Wild Coast land
King-size splurge – Limpopo traditional leaders to get new wheels worth millions
Maverick News

King-size splurge – Limpopo traditional leaders to get new wheels worth millions

TOP READS IN SECTION

De Ruyter: Gordhan and national security adviser knew about top politicians’ links to Eskom rent-seeking
Maverick News

De Ruyter: Gordhan and national security adviser knew about top politicians’ links to Eskom rent-seeking
Development halted - Court hears how women were beaten with knobkieries in battle over Wild Coast land
Maverick News

Development halted – Court hears how women were beaten with knobkieries in battle over Wild Coast land
Ramaphosa set to join African mission to broker peace talks between Ukraine, Russia
Maverick News

Ramaphosa set to join African mission to broker peace talks between Ukraine, Russia
SA army chief visits Moscow for talks about military cooperation
Maverick News

SA army chief visits Moscow for talks about military cooperation
Gordhan must shed light on allegations of corruption at Eskom when he appears before Scopa
Maverick News

Gordhan must shed light on allegations of corruption at Eskom when he appears before Scopa

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Daily Maverick The Gathering: Earth Edition banner

Just 8 days until The Gathering: Earth Edition

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter, Tendai Biti, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Richard Poplak.

Tickets from just R75.

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre
Cost: R500 general admission (R250 for Maverick Insiders)

Get your tickets today→

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.