Business Maverick

TERRIBLE TRIFECTA ANALYSIS

SA’s unemployment rate rises to 32.9%, with 85,000 domestic worker and gardener jobs shed

SA’s unemployment rate rises to 32.9%, with 85,000 domestic worker and gardener jobs shed
85,000 jobs were lost in private households, which would be domestic staff and gardeners. This suggests middle-class households are financially strained while others are immigrating. (Photo: Gallo Images / Jacques Stander)
By Ed Stoddard
16 May 2023
0

South Africa’s unemployment rate rose to 32.9% in the first quarter of 2023 from 32.7% in the last quarter of 2022. One worrying trend is that 85,000 jobs were lost in private households, which would be domestic staff and gardeners. This suggests middle-class households are financially strained while others are immigrating.

Load shedding is job shedding; it’s as simple as that. All the talk by ANC mandarins about confronting the terrible trifecta of unemployment, poverty and inequality is pie in the sky if Eskom can’t provide reliable power.  

Data unveiled on Tuesday by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) showed the unemployment rate edged up to 32.9% in Q1 of this year compared with 32.7% in the last quarter of 2022 when the economy contracted by 1.3%.  

While the number of employed persons rose by 258,000 to 16.2 million in the first three months of the year compared with the previous quarter, the unemployment rate still increased because of a flow from the “not economically active category”.  

“It was observed that a large number of persons moved from the ‘not economically active’ category to ‘employed’ and ‘unemployed’ statuses between the two quarters, which resulted in an increase of 0.2 of a percentage point in the unemployment rate to 32.9%,” Stats SA said. 

Considering the sheer scale of the power crisis which is shredding economic growth while simultaneously fuelling inflation because of the costs businesses incur to keep the lights on — a classic case of what economists term stagflation — one supposes that the number could have been worse.  

But an official unemployment rate of almost 33% remains a national tragedy and the data highlighted a worrying trend for some of the country’s poorest and most vulnerable workers — a decline in employment in private households, which would mean domestic workers and gardeners.  

“Employment gains were observed in the formal sector (up by 209,000), the informal sector (up by 107,000) and agricultural sector (up by 27,000), while losses were observed in private households (down by 85,000) in Q1 2023,” Stats SA said.  

Indeed, of the five out of 10 broad sectors that had job losses in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter, private households had by far the most, with the 85,000 figure dwarfing trade, which had the second-highest losses at 28,000.  

Domestic worker Linah Mphuthi in one of the houses she cleans for a living, 25 November 2009. (Photo: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Herman Verwey)

The private household job losses amounted to a 7.5% decline compared with the previous quarter. 

Madam, it seems, is dispensing with Eve. This probably means that middle-class households that are under strain are cutting out the amenities of domestic service. It may also be a consequence of immigration. When you pack your bags for Perth or Toronto, you can’t take your domestic worker and gardener with you.  

Also of concern is the continued rise in youth unemployment, which now stands at 62.1%.  

The unemployment rate, according to the expanded definition — which includes discouraged jobseekers — fell by 0.2 of a percentage point to 42.4% in the quarter. This is still an utterly shocking figure. 

“This points to longer-term, structural issues within the local economy as it is difficult to reincorporate and entice discouraged work-seekers back into the labour force,” said Casey Delport, an analyst at Anchor Capital, in a commentary on the data. 

“Of further concern is the long-term unemployment rate (ie, those unemployed for a year or longer), which has steadily increased over the past decade — from 65.5% in Q1 2013 to 77.2% in Q1 2023.  

“Regardless of the exact details in the data, typically, in the domestic economy, material job creation has only occurred when GDP growth approaches 3% per annum. Currently, businesses remain under significant pressure from the ongoing effects of load shedding, which is also weighing on jobs and the unemployment data.” 

The bottom line is that with almost no prospects of economic growth this year, largely because of the power shortage, rising interest rates and stubbornly high rates of inflation, South Africa is simply not creating jobs in a meaningful way. The terrible trifecta will continue to fray the social fabric, and a cold and dark winter is looming. DM/BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Ramaphosa set to join African mission to broker peace talks between Ukraine, Russia
Maverick News

Ramaphosa set to join African mission to broker peace talks between Ukraine, Russia
Development halted - Court hears how women were beaten with knobkieries in battle over Wild Coast land
Maverick News

Development halted – Court hears how women were beaten with knobkieries in battle over Wild Coast land
D-Day for Ramatlakane over luxury Prasa property rental in Cape Town
Maverick News

D-Day for Ramatlakane over luxury Prasa property rental in Cape Town
Mantashe raises red flag over lack of grid capacity, re-introduces nuclear power to mix
Maverick News

Mantashe raises red flag over lack of grid capacity, re-introduces nuclear power to mix
Botswana blackout could put a dent in Ramokgopa’s winter electricity plan
DM168

Botswana blackout could put a dent in Ramokgopa’s winter electricity plan

TOP READS IN SECTION

SA army chief visits Moscow for talks about military cooperation
Maverick News

SA army chief visits Moscow for talks about military cooperation
Development halted - Court hears how women were beaten with knobkieries in battle over Wild Coast land
Maverick News

Development halted – Court hears how women were beaten with knobkieries in battle over Wild Coast land
Gordhan must shed light on allegations of corruption at Eskom when he appears before Scopa
Maverick News

Gordhan must shed light on allegations of corruption at Eskom when he appears before Scopa
Ramaphosa calls Zuma’s private prosecution ‘frivolous’, Zuma accuses president of delaying tactics
Maverick News

Ramaphosa calls Zuma’s private prosecution ‘frivolous’, Zuma accuses president of delaying tactics
Ramaphosa set to join African mission to broker peace talks between Ukraine, Russia
Maverick News

Ramaphosa set to join African mission to broker peace talks between Ukraine, Russia

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

The lights may be out, but the truth is here.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre
Cost: R500 general admission (R250 for Maverick Insiders)

Get your tickets today→

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.