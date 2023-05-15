Pieter-Dirk Uys has been nominated by the Advisory Board as the 2023 recipient of the FynArts Legacy Award in honour of his longstanding and distinctive contribution to the arts in South Africa and beyond. (Photo: Supplied)

Over the years, the annual Hermanus FynArts Festival has grown from cautious beginnings to its current incarnation — a calendar-full of events, lectures, panel discussions, performances and exhibitions. It all began in June 2013 when the Hermanus Tourism Bureau resolved to attract art enthusiasts to the town in the famously quiet winter months.

It’s now a vibrant, wide-ranging arts festival run by festival director Mary Faure and her team — with input from a veritable who’s who in the arts and entertainment world, from musician and conductor Richard Cock, radio DJ Shado Twala to writer Nancy Richards and novelist Christopher Hope.

Its objectives have also been expanded in welcome recognition of the enormous range of skills and potential among young people in the region. In addition to promoting the arts in the visual, performing literary and culinary fields, it runs activities throughout the year. It’s also noteworthy for its education, training and development programme in the greater Hermanus area — community-based arts projects relating to empowerment; capacity building; skills development and youth employment opportunities.

The 2023 programme runs from 9 to 18 June, and the festival will be opened by Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of the extraordinary Gift of the Givers. The legendary Pieter-Dirk Uys is the recipient of this year’s Legacy Award.

Also in the lineup will be 18 participating galleries and studios presenting special exhibitions, including photography; 39 artists taking part in the annual ceramic ‘extravaganza’ at the Windsor Hotel; 10 artists taking part in the 10th Sculpture on the Cliffs exhibition, curated this year by Melvyn Minnaar; and 13 artists taking part in the annual exhibition of smaller sculptures.

An innovation this year is a short series of Coffee and Croissants. Daily Maverick’s Tony Jackman will be on a panel (From Fine Dining and Conversation to Smoothies and Cellphones) as will Mark Heywood and Adele Sulcas. Veteran supporter Strauss & Co will host a series of presentations and interviews.

All the exhibitions, lectures, book talks, wine and food tastings, and performances take place in central Hermanus. Venues range from the superbly equipped theatre in the municipal centre to nearby hotels, galleries and restaurants, as well as the famous coastal path. Everywhere is walkable, within a 3km radius!

The programme will be officially launched with a harbourside performance by the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra. DM/ ML

For event details, venue locations, ticket prices, accommodation options and more, click here.