Maverick Life

CELEBRATION OF THE ARTS

What to look forward to at the Hermanus FynArts Festival 2023

What to look forward to at the Hermanus FynArts Festival 2023
Pieter-Dirk Uys has been nominated by the Advisory Board as the 2023 recipient of the FynArts Legacy Award in honour of his longstanding and distinctive contribution to the arts in South Africa and beyond. (Photo: Supplied)
By Deborah Rudman
15 May 2023
0

In a month’s time, from 9 to 18 June 2023, the Hermanus FynArts Festival will rouse the town out of its winter hibernation into a dynamic, 10-day celebration of the arts. 

Over the years, the annual Hermanus FynArts Festival has grown from cautious beginnings to its current incarnation — a calendar-full of events, lectures, panel discussions, performances and exhibitions. It all began in June 2013 when the Hermanus Tourism Bureau resolved to attract art enthusiasts to the town in the famously quiet winter months. 

It’s now a vibrant, wide-ranging arts festival run by festival director Mary Faure and her team — with input from a veritable who’s who in the arts and entertainment world, from musician and conductor Richard Cock, radio DJ Shado Twala to writer Nancy Richards and novelist Christopher Hope.

Hermanus Fynarts Festival

Sculpture ‘Papio Ursinus’ by Izanne Wiid at the FynArts Festival in Hermanus. (Photo: Supplied by Hermanus FynArts Festival)

Its objectives have also been expanded in welcome recognition of the enormous range of skills and potential among young people in the region. In addition to promoting the arts in the visual, performing literary and culinary fields, it runs activities throughout the year. It’s also noteworthy for its education, training and development programme in the greater Hermanus area — community-based arts projects relating to empowerment; capacity building; skills development and youth employment opportunities.

The 2023 programme runs from 9 to 18 June, and the festival will be opened by Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of the extraordinary Gift of the Givers.  The legendary Pieter-Dirk Uys is the recipient of this year’s Legacy Award. 

Graham Hopkins and Fiona Ramsay

Graham Hopkins and Fiona Ramsay in ‘Hansard’, which will be showing at the FynArts Festival in Hermanus. (Photo: Philip Kuhn)

Also in the lineup will be 18 participating galleries and studios presenting special exhibitions, including photography; 39 artists taking part in the annual ceramic ‘extravaganza’ at the Windsor Hotel; 10 artists taking part in the 10th Sculpture on the Cliffs exhibition, curated this year by Melvyn Minnaar; and 13 artists taking part in the annual exhibition of smaller sculptures.

An innovation this year is a short series of Coffee and Croissants. Daily Maverick’s Tony Jackman will be on a panel (From Fine Dining and Conversation to Smoothies and Cellphones) as will Mark Heywood and Adele Sulcas. Veteran supporter Strauss & Co will host a series of presentations and interviews. 

Hermanus Fynarts Festival

Sculpture by Jaco Sieberhagen at the FynArts Festival in Hermanus. (Photo: Hermanus FynArts Festival)

All the exhibitions, lectures, book talks, wine and food tastings, and performances take place in central Hermanus. Venues range from the superbly equipped theatre in the municipal centre to nearby hotels, galleries and restaurants, as well as the famous coastal path. Everywhere is walkable, within a 3km radius!

The programme will be officially launched with a harbourside performance by the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra. DM/ ML

For event details, venue locations, ticket prices, accommodation options and more, click here

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

TRAINSPOTTER: The Eleventh Baby — the unmaking of South African reality
South Africa

TRAINSPOTTER: The Eleventh Baby — the unmaking of South African reality
Greasing the skids: Karpowership clinches last-minute ‘special directive’ from SA government
South Africa

Greasing the skids: Karpowership clinches last-minute ‘special directive’ from SA government
‘I’m no fugitive — I emigrated to Dubai,’ says Gupta Inc’s Salim Essa
DM168

‘I’m no fugitive — I emigrated to Dubai,’ says Gupta Inc’s Salim Essa
André de Ruyter's Truth to Power: The end of days
South Africa

André de Ruyter's Truth to Power: The end of days
Botswana blackout could put a dent in Ramokgopa’s winter electricity plan
DM168

Botswana blackout could put a dent in Ramokgopa’s winter electricity plan

TOP READS IN SECTION

US rang the alarm bells in February about SA’s alleged supply of arms to Russian cargo ship Lady R - Godongwana
Maverick News

US rang the alarm bells in February about SA’s alleged supply of arms to Russian cargo ship Lady R – Godongwana
From New Dawn to Dusk: Has Shamila Batohi’s National Prosecuting Authority failed South Africans?
Maverick News

From New Dawn to Dusk: Has Shamila Batohi’s National Prosecuting Authority failed South Africans?
Explainer: What we know about the explosive Russian ship scandal so far
Maverick News

Explainer: What we know about the explosive Russian ship scandal so far
Police testimony gives insight into how decoy body ended up in Thabo Bester cell
Maverick News

Police testimony gives insight into how decoy body ended up in Thabo Bester cell
Pro-Russia hawks in ANC likely to push back against US after ambassador’s outburst
Maverick News

Pro-Russia hawks in ANC likely to push back against US after ambassador’s outburst

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

The lights may be out, but the truth is here.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre
Cost: R500 general admission (R250 for Maverick Insiders)

Get your tickets today→
Daily Maverick The Gathering: Earth Edition banner

Join Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.