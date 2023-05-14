Business Maverick

MONEY FOR NOTHING

Millions looted while Private Security Sector Provident Fund was ‘run like a spaza shop’

Millions looted while Private Security Sector Provident Fund was ‘run like a spaza shop’
(Image: iStock)
By Neesa Moodley
14 May 2023
0

The FSCA upholds its decision to remove board members and impose penalties on them in their personal capacity, saying the ruling has far-reaching implications for trustees and principal officers.

Nine months after the Financial Services Conduct Authority (FSCA) took action against the errant management of the Private Security Sector Provident Fund (PSSPF), the Financial Services Tribunal has upheld the decision to remove the trustees and principal officer, Peter Zibi.

No fewer than six board members were removed from office last August and ordered to pay administrative penalties ranging from R10,000 to R230,000. The board members issued with administrative penalties were Zazi Zulu, Bonginkosi Qwabe, Sipho Miya and Cobus Bodenstein.

Unathi Kamlana, the FSCA Commissioner, noted that the ruling has far-reaching implications for trustees and principal officers, as it confirms the powers of the FSCA to remove such officers from the boards of funds, and the feasibility of imposing penalties in the personal capacity of such representatives.

The FSCA also ruled that Bodenstein, with Marchel Coetzee and Anna Maoko, be removed from serving on the boards of the Private Security Sector Unclaimed Benefits Provident Fund and the Private Security Sector Umbrella Beneficiary Fund. The Tribunal upheld its decision to remove them, saying that “the way a board member acts in relation to the affairs of one fund quite clearly reflects on that member’s fitness in relation to another fund: one cannot defraud fund A and be a person fit and proper to be a board member of fund B.”

Principal officer ‘has a fiduciary duty’

The judgment reiterated the role and responsibilities of a principal officer, including the point that a principal officer holds a fiduciary responsibility to the stakeholders in the fund. In Zibi’s appeal against his removal, his defence ran along the lines that the only requirement for a principal officer was to be resident in South Africa, that a principal officer was bound to follow blindly the dictates of the board, and that he had no fiduciary duty and lacked any decision-making power.

In its ruling, the Tribunal made it clear that the principal officer of a retirement fund had a fiduciary duty to act in the best interests of the fund, to oversee the general workings of the fund and to ensure the board abided by the rules of the fund.

Zibi had signed off on four contracts with Salt Employee Benefits, three of which were signed after the effective date of the agreements – an irregular occurrence. Salt reportedly received R17-million as an upfront “take-on” fee. The fund also agreed to pay Salt another R33-million to load historical information, with 50% payable before any work was done. In other curious developments, Salt made various unexplained donations to organisations closely associated with board members who had supported its appointment. These transactions included the purchase of business class plane tickets for board member Cobus Bodenstein and his wife to attend a Sevens Rugby tournament in Hong Kong.

In a clear conflict of interest, Zibi was also the director and owner of a company called Vendicure, which received payment for, among other things, secretarial services. The Tribunal ruling says Zibi’s conduct in procuring his own company to provide services to the fund and receiving remuneration for such services “flagrantly disregarded the fund’s procurement policy and the duties he owed to the fund, and gave rise to a palpable conflict of interest”.

R25-million for 493 meetings

In what appears to be blatant looting of the fund, board members paid themselves more than R25-million for as many as 493 meetings, including travel and accommodation, in 2017 alone. Commenting on this, the Tribunal noted that the board members had “abused their fiduciary position for self-enrichment”. Kamlana said the Tribunal also upheld the view that the FSCA could take action irrespective of the office that individuals held at other funds.

Yet another board member, Zithulise Mqadi, appealed against his removal as a board member, alleging that the fund was “run like a spaza shop” and that he needed training as this was his first appointment to a board. However, the FSCA Tribunal noted that he had charged the fund R827,482 for the period September 2016 to September 2017, based on a fee of almost R8,000 per board meeting and R5,700 per sub-committee meeting, which was beyond the remuneration policy and without justification. “The rates were unjustified. They amounted to self-enrichment and the diminishing of the retirement savings of the members of the PSSPF,” the Tribunal said.

“While the FSCA accepts that the complexity of overseeing retirement funds could at times result in genuine mistakes by board members, certain conduct which can be construed as deliberate or grossly reckless, self-enriching, and an abuse of position with ulterior motives or malicious intent, will be sanctioned,” Kamlana said. The statutory management of the PSSPF was terminated effective from 30 April 2023 and Kamlana said an enforceable undertaking had been entered into with the fund, which would see more independent trustees appointed to its board. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

US rang the alarm bells in February about SA’s alleged supply of arms to Russian cargo ship Lady R - Godongwana
Maverick News

US rang the alarm bells in February about SA’s alleged supply of arms to Russian cargo ship Lady R – Godongwana
André de Ruyter's Truth to Power: The end of days
South Africa

André de Ruyter's Truth to Power: The end of days
World Cup Bok squad picture is slowly coming into focus
Maverick News

World Cup Bok squad picture is slowly coming into focus
Police testimony gives insight into how decoy body ended up in Thabo Bester cell
Maverick News

Police testimony gives insight into how decoy body ended up in Thabo Bester cell
Explainer: What we know about the explosive Russian ship scandal so far
Maverick News

Explainer: What we know about the explosive Russian ship scandal so far

TOP READS IN SECTION

US rang the alarm bells in February about SA’s alleged supply of arms to Russian cargo ship Lady R - Godongwana
Maverick News

US rang the alarm bells in February about SA’s alleged supply of arms to Russian cargo ship Lady R – Godongwana
Explainer: What we know about the explosive Russian ship scandal so far
Maverick News

Explainer: What we know about the explosive Russian ship scandal so far
Police testimony gives insight into how decoy body ended up in Thabo Bester cell
Maverick News

Police testimony gives insight into how decoy body ended up in Thabo Bester cell
Pro-Russia hawks in ANC likely to push back against US after ambassador’s outburst
Maverick News

Pro-Russia hawks in ANC likely to push back against US after ambassador’s outburst
Ex-Gauteng premier David Makhura and former finance MEC Barbara Creecy must testify, judge rules
Maverick News

Ex-Gauteng premier David Makhura and former finance MEC Barbara Creecy must testify, judge rules

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

The lights may be out, but the truth is here.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Experience Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter,  Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.
Date: 26 May 2023
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Cape Town Convention Centre
Cost: R500 general admission (R250 for Maverick Insiders)

Get your tickets today→
Daily Maverick The Gathering: Earth Edition banner

Join Daily Maverick Live!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.