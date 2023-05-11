Business Maverick

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Rand on the ropes as power crisis, US rate hikes deliver double blow

Rand on the ropes as power crisis, US rate hikes deliver double blow
Photo: Jason Alden / Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Ed Stoddard
11 May 2023
0

The scale of rotational power cuts and the pace of US interest rate hikes are key factors behind the rand’s slump, which has taken it to three-year lows above R18.80/$ and within striking distance of its record trough above R19/$.

The rand’s latest battering comes amid growing fears that the power crisis is set to worsen, with talk of a grid collapse and a total blackout becoming more frequent among the chattering classes. 

“South African media is rife with references to a ‘total blackout’ – a total collapse of the national energy grid. This anxiety is also reflected in the rand exchange rate, with the South African unit being one of the worst-performing emerging market currencies so far this year,” Jacques Nel, head of Africa Macro at Oxford Economics Africa, said in a commentary this week. 

There is simply no confidence left on this front, which is not a solid foundation for a currency. 

The rand on Wednesday fell to R18.875/$, its lowest level against the greenback since May 2023 when the economy was collapsing under the weight of Covid-19 restrictions. Early on Thursday it was hovering around R18.86/$, which is just a stroll away from its all-time low of R19.03/$, which was reached in April 2020. 

Rolling blackouts have slashed economic growth while simultaneously fuelling inflation because of the additional costs businesses need to rely on to keep their operations liquid. Forecasts for South African economic growth this year vary from 0.1% to 0.9% and are likely to be revised lower, while the economy may well be stuck in a recession. 

Against this backdrop, US interest rate hikes have exceeded South Africa’s, taking the shine off rand assets and forcing the Reserve Bank’s hand to keep pulling the trigger. It surprised the markets in March with a 50-basis point hike. 

“The Sarb could surprise again with another 50-basis point hike on 25th May, but this would still leave South Africa’s interest rate hikes (4.75% if it hikes this month by 50 basis points) below that of the US which has hiked by a full 5.00% in the current rate hike cycle,” Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop said in a note. 

The rand’s woes will also fuel inflation further, adding to a cost-of-living crisis underlined by food inflation which was running at 14% in the year to March.  DM/BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

It’s politics, stupid — Eskom board, executives and Scopa knock heads over who knew what about private corruption probe
Maverick News

It’s politics, stupid — Eskom board, executives and Scopa knock heads over who knew what about private corruption probe
Eskom ruling is magical thinking – courts cannot fix intractable governance problems
Maverick News

Eskom ruling is magical thinking – courts cannot fix intractable governance problems
AmaBhungane’s journalists versus Zunaid Moti and Paul O’Sullivan
Maverick News

AmaBhungane’s journalists versus Zunaid Moti and Paul O’Sullivan
JSC ‘protecting’ retired judge Motata, charges Freedom Under Law
Maverick News

JSC ‘protecting’ retired judge Motata, charges Freedom Under Law
After the Bell: There may be another way of getting the Guptas back to SA
South Africa

After the Bell: There may be another way of getting the Guptas back to SA

TOP READS IN SECTION

NPA’s ID head Andrea Johnson on the failed Gupta extradition — ‘We were blindsided when we got the response’
Maverick News

NPA’s ID head Andrea Johnson on the failed Gupta extradition — ‘We were blindsided when we got the response’
SAPS knew of private Eskom corruption probe while significant portions of De Ruyter statements corroborated
Maverick News

SAPS knew of private Eskom corruption probe while significant portions of De Ruyter statements corroborated
It’s politics, stupid — Eskom board, executives and Scopa knock heads over who knew what about private corruption probe
Maverick News

It’s politics, stupid — Eskom board, executives and Scopa knock heads over who knew what about private corruption probe
Eskom ruling is magical thinking – courts cannot fix intractable governance problems
Maverick News

Eskom ruling is magical thinking – courts cannot fix intractable governance problems
Residents face more supply cuts while Johannesburg Water clams up over crisis
Maverick News

Residents face more supply cuts while Johannesburg Water clams up over crisis

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

The lights may be out, but the truth is here.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

ESG, ENERGY, ENVIRONMENT and a little AI

If you work in this space, or are just interested to know how they are impacting South Africa and the business environment, come experience Daily Maverick live at the Gathering: Earth Edition.

Date: Friday, 26 May 9am-6pm & a post event networking reception
Where: CTICC, Cape Town

Come alone or bring your team!

Bonus: We think The Gathering: Earth Edition is the perfect place to hold a team offsite: inspirational speakers, food stalls, work stations and a whole day to connect and network. Get 40% off the ticket price when you book for 10 or more using the discount code GATHERINGBUNDLE40.

Get your tickets today→
Daily Maverick The Gathering: Earth Edition banner

Just 16 days to go!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.