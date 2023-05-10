Defend Truth

Would you pay R1.2m to sit with EFF leader Julius Malema?

EFF leader Julius Malema. (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle)
By Velani Ludidi
10 May 2023
The EFF has shared its pricing list for its gala dinner — it will cost R1.2m to rub shoulders with Julius Malema.

R1.2-million — that’s how much it will cost to book a 10-person table to share with EFF President Julius Malema when the party hosts its 10th birthday celebration at a gala dinner at Emperors Palace in July.

This is exactly what it cost to rub shoulders with President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC’s national conference in December.

eff malema gala dinner

It will cost R750,000 for another group of 10 to sit with the EFF’s second in command, Floyd Shivambu. It’s the same amount for the tables of Secretary-General Marshal Dlamini and National Chair Veronica Mente.

The cheapest table costs R250,000 and comes with a three-course meal and entertainment.

The seating chart was shared by EFF member and senior counsel advocate Dali Mpofu on Twitter, and later retweeted by Malema. The EFF’s official pages had not published the chart by the time of publication.

According to the chart, those who pay R1.2-million will sit at the main table and enjoy a three-course meal, welcome drinks with the party’s top officials and branding opportunities at the venue during the dinner. They also get 10 VIP tickets to the party’s 10th anniversary celebration at FNB Stadium.

The EFF also launched its fundraising campaign where it asked people to donate from as little as R10. The donation campaigns are aimed at preparing for the 2024 general elections. Malema is expected to crisscross the country delivering the EFF’s message to voters as the party wants to better the 10.8% support it received in the 2019 elections.

In a video, in what he dubbed as funding the revolution, Malema called on supporters and sympathisers to support the party:

“Without resources, this organisation will never succeed,” said Malema. “We call upon all of you to make donations to the EFF because we must finance our own revolution.”

The party launched an SMS line where people can donate:

SMS “donate” to 38172 to donate R1o.
SMS “donate” to 40090 to donate R20
SMS “donate” to 42191 to donate R30.

