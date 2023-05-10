R1.2-million — that’s how much it will cost to book a 10-person table to share with EFF President Julius Malema when the party hosts its 10th birthday celebration at a gala dinner at Emperors Palace in July.

This is exactly what it cost to rub shoulders with President Cyril Ramaphosa at the ANC’s national conference in December.

It will cost R750,000 for another group of 10 to sit with the EFF’s second in command, Floyd Shivambu. It’s the same amount for the tables of Secretary-General Marshal Dlamini and National Chair Veronica Mente.

The cheapest table costs R250,000 and comes with a three-course meal and entertainment.

PLEASE HELP us identify progressive black or transformation minded companies & people willing to finance peaceful,democratic & RADICAL CHANGE in the SAn economic landscape…not necessarily as EFF members/supporters 🙏🏾🙏🏾#FinanceTheRevolution ✊🏾✊🏾#EFFTheOnlyHopeForAfrica ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/oFGthUH7Vg — Dali Mpofu (@AdvDali_Mpofu) May 9, 2023

The seating chart was shared by EFF member and senior counsel advocate Dali Mpofu on Twitter, and later retweeted by Malema. The EFF’s official pages had not published the chart by the time of publication.

According to the chart, those who pay R1.2-million will sit at the main table and enjoy a three-course meal, welcome drinks with the party’s top officials and branding opportunities at the venue during the dinner. They also get 10 VIP tickets to the party’s 10th anniversary celebration at FNB Stadium.

The EFF also launched its fundraising campaign where it asked people to donate from as little as R10. The donation campaigns are aimed at preparing for the 2024 general elections. Malema is expected to crisscross the country delivering the EFF’s message to voters as the party wants to better the 10.8% support it received in the 2019 elections.

In a video, in what he dubbed as funding the revolution, Malema called on supporters and sympathisers to support the party:

“Without resources, this organisation will never succeed,” said Malema. “We call upon all of you to make donations to the EFF because we must finance our own revolution.”

The party launched an SMS line where people can donate:

SMS “donate” to 38172 to donate R1o.

SMS “donate” to 40090 to donate R20

SMS “donate” to 42191 to donate R30.

DM