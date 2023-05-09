Defend Truth

PARLIAMENT

SAPS knew of private Eskom corruption probe while significant portions of De Ruyter statements corroborated

SAPS knew of private Eskom corruption probe while significant portions of De Ruyter statements corroborated
Police Minister Bheki Cele and his deputy Cassius Mathale, SAPS National Commissioner Fanie Masemola, SIU head Andy Mothibi and Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya appeared before Scopa in Parliament after allegations were made by former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter about politically connected cartels looting Eskom. (Photo: Xasbiso Mkhabela)
By Marianne Merten
09 May 2023
0

The top echelons of the SA Police Service already knew in July 2022 of the private intelligence-driven investigations at Eskom. This emerged after three hours of persistent questioning by lawmakers. On Tuesday, significant portions of former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s controversial public statements were corroborated.

Two immediate take-outs emerge from Tuesday’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) proceedings: one, officials have become accustomed to accountability to Parliament being a PowerPoint presentation; and two, the SA Police Service (SAPS) and Hawks seemed to take a political line in dismissing the cartel corruption claims made by ex-Eskom CEO André de Ruyter in an e.tv interview, and later in statements to Scopa.

Controversy erupted when De Ruyter talked of the involvement of unnamed “high-level politicians” of the governing ANC in organised crime and corruption that bleeds more than R1-billion a month from Eskom.

Within days he departed from the power utility – some five weeks earlier than agreed in his resignation of December 2022. The fallout also cost him the public backing of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, under whose umbrella Eskom falls.

And, the ANC is suing De Ruyter over his comments.

Downplayed

On Tuesday, it seemed the SAPS and Hawks took their cue from their political bosses to downplay De Ruyter’s statements on organised crime at Eskom, informing top law enforcement agencies about this while also reporting cartel conduct involving at least R100,000 as required in Section 34 of the Prevention and Combating of Organised Activities Act (Precca).

Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya at Scopa in Parliament on Tuesday. (Photo:Xasbiso Mkhabela)

Hawks boss Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya repeatedly told Scopa they received a statement from De Ruyter only a day before his appearance before Scopa in late April, and it remained to be “tested” to see if it complied with Precca requirements, including a so-called prescribed form.

SAPS national commissioner Lieutenant-General Fannie Masemola confirmed the 4 June and 5 July 2022 meetings involving De Ruyter, while repeatedly telling MPs nothing specific was brought to the table. 

scopa masemola

SAPS National Commissioner Fannie Masemola appeared before Scopa in Parliament on Tuesday. (Photo:Xasbiso Mkhabela)

But lawmakers’ persistent questions across the party political divide, and their clearly stated dissatisfaction about police responses, shifted the meeting from official fudginess to actual detail.

“I became aware there is a private investigator that is involved. Not intelligence…” responded Masemola in an exchange with Scopa chairperson IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa, saying this had been “recently” – before settling on July 2022. 

scopa hlengwa

Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa. (Photo:Xasbiso Mkhabela)

It was the response to direct questions from DA MP Alf Lees about what exactly was reported to the national commissioner by Brigadier Jaap Burger who Masemola appointed as liaison, as De Ruyter told Scopa on 26 April, although he kept mum on the name, saying it was up to the police to disclose that.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Tight-lipped De Ruyter rejects ANC claims of Eskom corruption inaction — points to Gordhan, Mufamadi for answers

Read more in Daily Maverick: Gordhan and Mufamadi to brief MPs on corruption at Eskom after De Ruyter refuses to name names

According to Masemola, it had been enough for him to learn from the brigadier that matters raised by De Ruyter were already under investigation by the Hawks, and later also by the Investigating Directorate of the National Prosecuting Authority.

scopa mothibi

SIU head Andy Mothibi. (Photo:Xasbiso Mkhabela)

But around this time in mid-2022, the SAPS established a centralised team including the uniform branch, special forces and investigators from both the SAPS and Hawks. Eventually, it based itself at Megawatt Park, Eskom’s head offices in Johannesburg.

Clearly, two-way communication existed between the SAPS and Eskom. It was only this feedback that would have made it possible for De Ruyter to tell Scopa on 26 April of 43 arrests and “raids on black sites”.  

To De Ruyter, such action was proof that reaching out directly to law enforcement bosses and sharing the intelligence-driven private investigations had produced results.

It’s a view shared by Business Leadership South Africa, which has publicly confirmed it helped fund the Eskom private investigations, just as it is assisting government’s National Energy Crisis Committee with R100-million through the Resource Mobilisation Fund, according to CEO Busi Mavuso’s newsletter on Monday.

Rolling power cuts leave South Africans without electricity for up to 12 hours a day. The blackouts impact businesses whose operational costs have exploded over the need to invest in alternate sources of power like generators and diesel. Small business has particularly suffered because of a lack of resources to buffer against the blackouts. 

The SA Reserve Bank has cut expected economic growth to 0.2% in 2023.

Political posturing

The seemingly politically influenced posturing of the police and Hawks in the political controversy surrounding De Ruyter’s comments undercuts what’s being done – even if questions must be asked about security services outsourcing their constitutional responsibilities to an entity not established in law or regulation: the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints).

Aside from the national energy security priority committee under NatJoints, 20 energy infrastructure task teams have been established. A total of 10,971 searches were conducted, 118 unregulated dealers closed down and 356 people were arrested, according to the SAPS PowerPoint presentation.

The SAPS has 1,660 general Eskom-related cases on its books, from theft to assault, with 103 arrests and 143 more complicated cases under investigation.

Inspections at 601 scrapyards and 154 unregulated coal yards – one 40-hectare farm had 28 such sites – were conducted alongside 388 visits to 14 coal power stations and 1,470 at-risk substations.

“Operational measures have clearly disrupted the activities of criminals. We are not out of the woods yet,” said Lieutenant-General Peter Jacobs, who chairs the energy security priority committee.

With the SAPS’ knowledge of the Eskom private investigations dating back as far as July 2022 now on public record, it could open different perspectives in a toxic mix of politics, policing and rolling blackouts.

‘Failed to act’

Or, as ANC MP Sakhumzi Somyo later put it to Police Minister Bheki Cele: “It is a fact your commissioner is not responding satisfactorily. It looks like the former (Eskom) CEO is correct… the police have all this kind of information, but they failed to act somewhat.”

Substantial questions remain.

De Ruyter told Scopa on 26 April that Eskom had established a system to inform the Hawks in line with Section 34 of Precca.

“There are many of these incidents… more than 100 incidents. Those reports are made. There is a distinct process that is in place to ensure we keep the DPCI (Hawks) informed.”

Yet, on Tuesday, the Hawks boss told MPs De Ruyter’s statement of 25 April was the first they had received from him. Even if semantics leave the door open to the possibility of other Section 34 reports from Eskom – the Hawks are investigating 60 cases involving organised crime syndicates – it fudges matters.

And the whereabouts of the report, or reports, of the private, intelligence-driven investigation are unclear.

Special Investigating Unit boss Andy Mothibi told MPs that when they requested a copy from Eskom, “We were advised on 5 May Eskom is not in possession of that report.” DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

The landing of a sanctioned Russian plane at Waterkloof undermines Mufamadi’s US mission
Maverick News

The landing of a sanctioned Russian plane at Waterkloof undermines Mufamadi’s US mission
Crackdown on illicit slot machines in Limpopo taverns sparked by warning about link to international crime
DM168

Crackdown on illicit slot machines in Limpopo taverns sparked by warning about link to international crime
‘Let’s get ready to grumble’ – Formula One drivers complain about showbiz elements, but the sport is thriving
Sport

‘Let’s get ready to grumble’ – Formula One drivers complain about showbiz elements, but the sport is thriving
John Hume’s Platinum Rhino project has no viable business model – that bodes ill for big critter conservation
Business Maverick

John Hume’s Platinum Rhino project has no viable business model – that bodes ill for big critter conservation
Behind the barbed wire – how soaring crime affects two very different Joburg neighbourhoods
Maverick News

Behind the barbed wire – how soaring crime affects two very different Joburg neighbourhoods

TOP READS IN SECTION

The landing of a sanctioned Russian plane at Waterkloof undermines Mufamadi’s US mission
Maverick News

The landing of a sanctioned Russian plane at Waterkloof undermines Mufamadi’s US mission
Apologies are for sissies — Mosebenzi Zwane and the uneven history of ‘I’m sorry’
Maverick News

Apologies are for sissies — Mosebenzi Zwane and the uneven history of ‘I’m sorry’
Behind the barbed wire – how soaring crime affects two very different Joburg neighbourhoods
Maverick News

Behind the barbed wire – how soaring crime affects two very different Joburg neighbourhoods
Both the living and the dead sinking beneath human waste in North West’s Tswaing Local Municipality
Maverick News

Both the living and the dead sinking beneath human waste in North West’s Tswaing Local Municipality
Lawyerless Mkhwebane questions 'absurd' R4m legal lifeline as impeachment probe starts 22-day countdown
Maverick News

Lawyerless Mkhwebane questions 'absurd' R4m legal lifeline as impeachment probe starts 22-day countdown

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

The lights may be out, but the truth is here.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Daily Maverick The Gathering: Earth Edition banner

Just 16 days to go!

Join us at The Gathering: Earth Edition live at the CTICC, Cape Town on Friday 26 May 2023.

Speakers include: Andre de Ruyter, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Rebecca Davis, Ferial Haffajee, CT Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Richard Poplak and Tendai Biti.

Check out the full line up and book your tickets today.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.