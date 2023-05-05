Defend Truth

MADAM & EVE

Please Hold, Your Call Is Important To Us

Please Hold, Your Call Is Important To Us
By Stephen Francis & Rico
05 May 2023
0
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Matshela Koko is the key: How a Swedish-Swiss energy company colluded with then acting Eskom CEO in billion-rand Kusile deal
Maverick News

Matshela Koko is the key: How a Swedish-Swiss energy company colluded with then acting Eskom CEO in billion-rand Kusile deal
Electricity minister has no budget, no department, no performance plan — so no oversight committee, say ANC MPs
Maverick News

Electricity minister has no budget, no department, no performance plan — so no oversight committee, say ANC MPs
Thabo Bester saga — prison CCTV technician allegedly offered R2.5-million bribe
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — prison CCTV technician allegedly offered R2.5-million bribe
All three Karpowership ‘emergency plans’ back on the table for late approval
South Africa

All three Karpowership ‘emergency plans’ back on the table for late approval
Business Leadership South Africa defends R18m support for Eskom corruption probe
South Africa

Business Leadership South Africa defends R18m support for Eskom corruption probe

TOP READS IN SECTION

Eskom convictions: Former finance clerk gets 10 years, former Kriel finance manager gets 8, and more
Maverick News

Eskom convictions: Former finance clerk gets 10 years, former Kriel finance manager gets 8, and more
‘An unmitigated firearms crisis’ — Parliament hears cops are firing blanks on proper firearm control
Maverick News

‘An unmitigated firearms crisis’ — Parliament hears cops are firing blanks on proper firearm control
ANC’s coalition framework paints a bleak picture for DA and EFF in next year’s polls
Maverick News

ANC’s coalition framework paints a bleak picture for DA and EFF in next year’s polls
Matshela Koko is the key: How a Swedish-Swiss energy company colluded with then acting Eskom CEO in billion-rand Kusile deal
Maverick News

Matshela Koko is the key: How a Swedish-Swiss energy company colluded with then acting Eskom CEO in billion-rand Kusile deal
Our lives are on the verge of ruin, say Zim Exemption Permit holders as termination draws near
Maverick News

Our lives are on the verge of ruin, say Zim Exemption Permit holders as termination draws near

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted