Lekker Brekker Monday: Your weekly breakfast fix

(Photos and collage: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
05 May 2023
You love our breakfast recipes, the number crunchers tell us, so from Monday we’re bringing you a yumlicious brekker recipe every week. On Monday we will kick off with a spicy little breakfast number cheekily laced with smoked paprika and basil.

On Monday 8 May we are introducing Lekker Brekker Monday, our regular breakfast recipe slot, which will be linked from your Monday morning First Thing newsletter so that you’ll have a fresh breakfast recipe in your inbox when you wake up to face the new week.

When you see the above logo and click on it, you’ll be taken straight to that week’s recipe, and every week’s recipe will remain in our TGIFood Archive directory forever. So you can check back as the weeks go by to revisit your favourites.

There are already many breakfast recipes in the archive, such as these bacon and egg cups, these bacon and cheese muffins, and this asparagus and cheese frittata.

Don’t miss Lekker Brekker Monday, starting next week. Your First Thing breakfast fix. DM/TGIFood

