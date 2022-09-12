A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk .

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Buy us a Coffee
Become a Maverick Insider
First Thing, Daily Maverick's flagship newsletter

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.

This may not be for you...

Our research says 95% of our readers will scroll on. We have 18,000 members contributing to ensure that our journalism can keep going and that you can read this for free.

If you are in a position to help by joining Maverick Insider please do. How much you value our journalism is up to you. How much you contribute is up to you.

You can pause and cancel anytime.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
What’s cooking today: Asparagus and cheese frittata

TGIFOOD

SPRING OMELETTE

What’s cooking today: Asparagus and cheese frittata

Tony Jackman’s asparagus and cheese frittata. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
12 Sep 2022
0

Asparagus spears reached out to me the other day and swiftly found themselves in an omelette. An Italian one.

Asparagus spears, even if briefly blanched and refreshed, retain their light crunch after being cooked with egg in the oven. Their good looks also mean you can arrange the tips to look pretty when you turn the frittata out.

I used plenty of creamy feta from Dalewood Fromage near Franschhoek and sprinkled grated Colby cheese from Klein River in Stanford near Hermanus over the top before baking it. And butter, there must be butter when frying or baking eggs.

Ingredients

16 asparagus spears

2 Tbsp butter

1 medium onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1 cup Dalewood Fromage full cream Jersey feta or similar, crumbled or chopped

8 large eggs

Salt to taste

White pepper to taste

1 cup grated Klein River Colby full fat semi hard cheese

Method

Preheat the oven to 170℃. 

Prepare the asparagus spears by snapping off the ends (they will break at their weakest point, which is precisely that point between the softer part of the spear and the woody stem). Use a paring knife to scrape off the scales.

Cut each spear into five or six pieces. Blanch them in boiling water for a minute. Refresh under cold water and drain. Separate the tips from the bits of stem.

In a pan, sauté onions and garlic in butter until softened. Season with salt and white pepper.

Add the pieces of asparagus stalk, evenly.

Sprinkle the feta over.

Beat the eggs with salt and white pepper and pour into the pan.

Place the asparagus tips neatly. Sprinkle the Colby cheese on top. 

Bake for 30 minutes or until a knife or skewer inserted in the middle comes out clean. Remove from the oven and let it stand for 5 minutes to firm up before serving. DM/TGIFood

Tony Jackman is Galliova Food Champion 2021. His book, foodSTUFF, is available in the DM Shop. Buy it here

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks. Share your versions of his recipes with him on Instagram and he’ll see them and respond.

SUBSCRIBE to TGIFood here. Also visit the TGIFood platform, a repository of all of our food writing. 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted