Bacon, eggs, toast, tomato, onion. No hash brown, but you could always have one on the side if you like. It’s breakfast encapsulated in a cup made of bread, and baked in a muffin pan.

The small muffin pans won’t work for this. You need the big ones; that is, the six-pack muffin pans with the large cavities.

Follow the photo guide for how to fill the muffin cavities as well as the written recipe.

Ingredients

4 slices of white bread

4 rashers of bacon

4 eggs

1 small red onion, sliced thinly

8 baby tomatoes, halved

Butter for frying

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Parsley, chopped

Method

Fry the bacon rashers and leave to cool.

Fry the sliced onion in olive oil until caramelised.

Fry the halved tomatoes on both sides.

Slice bread in half diagonally. Butter the bread on both sides. Grease 4 large muffin cavities with butter.

Place two half slices of bread in each of the four cavities, one on each side. The bread in the muffin pan must be pressed into the sides and bottom before filling them, to “stretch” them a little and make as much space as you can for the filling.

Arrange a rasher of cooked bacon in each of the four cavities, then add the onions and the tomatoes.

Crack an egg carefully into each one so the yolks don’t break.

Bake in a preheated 220℃ oven for 15 to 25 minutes or until the egg is set to your satisfaction (ovens behave differently). Season with salt and pepper and sprinkle with chopped parsley. Go on, have two. DM/TGIFood

Tony Jackman is Galliova Food Champion of the Year 2021. His book, foodSTUFF, is now available in the DM Shop. Buy it here.

