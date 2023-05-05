Defend Truth

COMMUNITY HORROR

Anger over Soweto child murders – ‘feed the killers to the sharks’

Anger over Soweto child murders – ‘feed the killers to the sharks’
Nqobile Ndlovu is accused of murdering Nqobizitha Zulu (5) and Tshiamo Rabanye (6) She appeared with co-accused Mthunzi Musawenkosi Zulu at the Protea Magistrate's Court on Friday, 5 May, 2023. Photo:Bheki Simelane
By Bheki C. Simelane
05 May 2023
0

The case against a couple accused of murdering two Soweto children was postponed in the Protea Magistrates’ Court on Friday amid reverberating calls of an eye for an eye.

‘They must be tossed into the deepest river where the sharks can eat them, because if that doesn’t happen the community will eat them. The community will harm them. If that doesn’t happen, I will harm them myself and will be the one going to Sun (City prison in Johannesburg),” the mother of one of the murdered boys, Tshiamo Rabanye, said after the accused appeared in court on Friday.

This was the second court appearance of Nqobile Ndlovu (50) and her partner, Mthunzi Musawenkosi Zulu (39). They are accused of crimes including two murders, perjury, defeating the ends of justice and kidnapping. They allegedly murdered and mutilated Nqobizitha Zulu (5) and Tshiamo Rabanye (6) after kidnapping three boys, one of whom escaped.

The two bodies were found, missing several body parts, on 20 April after they had gone missing from Tshiamo’s home in White City, Soweto, on 19 April. The two boys attended Isisekelo Primary School.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Accused 1, Ndlovu, who had intended to find her own lawyer, is Tshiamo’s grandmother

The pair previously chose to conduct their own defence, but after the serious nature of the charges was explained, both opted for legal aid.

Magistrate Tshepiso Maepa had postponed the case to 5 May for a formal bail application and for Ndlovu to find a lawyer. 

Mother’s grief, community’s rage

Tshiamo Rabanye’s mother, whose name was not established,  said: “It’s as though he will suddenly turn up at the door and say, ‘Mom, I am back from school’.

Residents who were in court said Ndlovu had smiled when they interacted with her in court.

Residents of Soweto, in White City in particular, are enraged by the murders. On Friday morning, proceedings were delayed for a while as dozens of locals tried to force their way into the court after they had been removed earlier because it was full. 

Livid residents chanted outside court, venting their anger mostly at police who they felt were the reason they were prevented from being part of the proceedings inside. 

The father of the child who escaped the murders said he too was shocked that a mother would commit such an act. His son, he said, had been inseparable from Nqobizitha.

“I could tell that there was something that scared him, something which terrified him,”  said the father, whose name could not be established.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Gauteng NPA spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane said: “Accused 2, Zulu, has already acquired legal aid representation and now legal aid is busy processing the application for accused 1. Investigations are not yet complete. The work is ongoing and we are also still waiting for DNA results as part of the investigations.”

She said the State could not rule out the possibility of more arrests.  “Once investigations are complete we will determine whether the case goes to the high court, but that is entirely up to the Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Andrew Chauke, to decide which forum the case should be heard.”

On whether the children’s missing body parts have been recovered, Mjonondwane said: “As I said, investigations are ongoing and we don’t want to divulge much in terms of the investigation material at our disposal. We do have overwhelming evidence against the suspects.”

“You two better kill yourselves,” said one woman as she left court, after the magistrate had made his ruling. 

The case was postponed to 12 May. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Quarrelling ANC drops Joburg mayoral candidate in back-and-forth scramble to keep EFF coalition sweet
South Africa

Quarrelling ANC drops Joburg mayoral candidate in back-and-forth scramble to keep EFF coalition sweet
Klein Karoo estate beats world’s biggest producers to win best single varietal olive oil
TGIFood

Klein Karoo estate beats world’s biggest producers to win best single varietal olive oil
Matshela Koko is the key: How a Swedish-Swiss energy company colluded with then acting Eskom CEO in billion-rand Kusile deal
Maverick News

Matshela Koko is the key: How a Swedish-Swiss energy company colluded with then acting Eskom CEO in billion-rand Kusile deal
Motsoaledi lashes out at ‘unprecedented’ parliament committee request for names, details of UAE Sheikh entourage
Maverick News

Motsoaledi lashes out at ‘unprecedented’ parliament committee request for names, details of UAE Sheikh entourage
Thabo Bester saga — international spotlight intensifies on G4S
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — international spotlight intensifies on G4S

TOP READS IN SECTION

Eskom convictions: Former finance clerk gets 10 years, former Kriel finance manager gets 8, and more
Maverick News

Eskom convictions: Former finance clerk gets 10 years, former Kriel finance manager gets 8, and more
‘An unmitigated firearms crisis’ — Parliament hears cops are firing blanks on proper firearm control
Maverick News

‘An unmitigated firearms crisis’ — Parliament hears cops are firing blanks on proper firearm control
Matshela Koko is the key: How a Swedish-Swiss energy company colluded with then acting Eskom CEO in billion-rand Kusile deal
Maverick News

Matshela Koko is the key: How a Swedish-Swiss energy company colluded with then acting Eskom CEO in billion-rand Kusile deal
Thabo Bester saga — prison CCTV technician allegedly offered R2.5-million bribe
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — prison CCTV technician allegedly offered R2.5-million bribe
ANC’s coalition framework paints a bleak picture for DA and EFF in next year’s polls
Maverick News

ANC’s coalition framework paints a bleak picture for DA and EFF in next year’s polls

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic
[%% img-description %%]
[%% img-description %%]

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.