South Africa

COMMUNITY HORROR

Soweto fury as female relative arrested for murder, mutilation of two young boys

Soweto fury as female relative arrested for murder, mutilation of two young boys
Friends and families of the deceased console each other in Soweto, South Africa in April 2023. (Photo: Supplied)
By Bheki C. Simelane
28 Apr 2023
0

One of the two people arrested for the murder and mutilation of two boys from Soweto was not only related to one of the boys, she also took part in the search for the missing children.

The bodies of Nqobizitha Zulu (5) and Tshiamo Rabanye (6) were found, missing several body parts, on 20 April after they went missing from Tshiamo’s home in White City, Soweto, on 19 April.

“We can confirm that the female suspect is a close relative of one of the victims,” Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo told Daily Maverick.

The suspects are a 50-year-old woman and her 39-year-old partner. The woman is said to be a traditional healer, or inyanga.

And the woman joined the search party looking for the missing boys, Ngobozitha’s grandfather, Anderson Mdingi, told media at a memorial service for the boys at Isisekelo Primary School on Wednesday, 26 April. “I was summoned by the Moroka police last night (Tuesday) and that is when as a family we first knew about the identity of (those arrested).”

It was then that the family realised that one of the suspects had been with them throughout the search for the pair.

More arrests possible

The police have not ruled out the possibility of further arrests.

The bodies of the two boys were discovered on Thursday, 20 April, by concerned community members and the area’s Community Policing Forum, about 1.5km from one another in Rockville and in White City.

“There is nowhere we didn’t go as a community in search of the boys, yet all the while the killer was with us during the search. Isn’t that enough to explain the community’s rage?” community member Thuli Memela asked.

Following Gauteng MEC for Education Matome Chiloane’s speech at the memorial service, many Soweto residents who spoke to Daily Maverick expressed their fury over the murders.

“If you paid attention to MEC Matome’s speech, you would have picked up the mood. We are not here for games; tomorrow it will be your child,” Memela said.

In his speech, Chiloane emphasised that he wasn’t condoning vigilante justice. “I am not saying an eye for an eye,” he said.

Chiloane said, however, that the authorities were determined to establish who had ordered the murders.

Fake healers

A number of traditional health practitioners who attended the gathering asked not to be painted with the same brush as the suspect who is said to be a traditional healer.

“We attended the memorial service to support the family, but to also cleanse our tainted image as traditional healers. We work in communities, with communities, and we need to give them as much support as they give us,” one traditional healer said

“But what we are seeing is that fake healers are making money in our name, not just here but all over Soweto and elsewhere in the country.”

According to the police, the two suspects  were due to appear in the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 28 April. DM

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

South African sensation Kirsten Neuschäfer makes history as first woman to win old-school round-the-world yacht race
Maverick News

South African sensation Kirsten Neuschäfer makes history as first woman to win old-school round-the-world yacht race
‘God have mercy on us, because no one else gives a damn’ — millions in Sudan abandoned to their fate
Africa

‘God have mercy on us, because no one else gives a damn’ — millions in Sudan abandoned to their fate
Fugitive South African CEO ordered to pay $3.4bn in record fraud case involving Bitcoin
International Finance

Fugitive South African CEO ordered to pay $3.4bn in record fraud case involving Bitcoin
‘Citizens who voted 29 years ago have lost hope,’ says Western Cape Premier Alan Winde
Maverick News

‘Citizens who voted 29 years ago have lost hope,’ says Western Cape Premier Alan Winde
Ramaphosa delegation in the US to persuade Washington not to drop SA’s trade benefits
South Africa

Ramaphosa delegation in the US to persuade Washington not to drop SA’s trade benefits

TOP READS IN SECTION

Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana may have collected same body from same mortuary twice
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana may have collected same body from same mortuary twice
Tight-lipped De Ruyter rejects ANC claims of Eskom corruption inaction — points to Gordhan, Mufamadi for answers
Maverick News

Tight-lipped De Ruyter rejects ANC claims of Eskom corruption inaction — points to Gordhan, Mufamadi for answers
A confederacy of dunces: Ramaphosa is drowning in a sea of morbid symptoms
Maverick News

A confederacy of dunces: Ramaphosa is drowning in a sea of morbid symptoms
Ramaphosa delegation in the US to persuade Washington not to drop SA’s trade benefits
South Africa

Ramaphosa delegation in the US to persuade Washington not to drop SA’s trade benefits
Gordhan and Mufamadi to brief MPs on corruption at Eskom after De Ruyter refuses to name names
Maverick News

Gordhan and Mufamadi to brief MPs on corruption at Eskom after De Ruyter refuses to name names

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.