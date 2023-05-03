Shabnim Ismail takes a wicket that triggers the super over and celebrates with teammates during the 2nd One Day International match between South Africa and West Indies at Imperial Wanderers Stadium on 31 January, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Legendary South African fast bowler Shabnim Ismail announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket for the Proteas Women today.

The decision was made in order to focus on her family and to play T20 domestic cricket around the world, according to Ismail.

Ismail joins former skipper Dané van Niekerk and wicket-keeper Trisha Chetty who both announced their retirements from international cricket in March.

Mignon du Preez and Lizelle Lee retired from the national side last year, completing a large exodus of experienced campaigners from the side in the last 12 months.

‘Difficult decision’

Ismail (34) is regarded as the fastest bowler in the women’s game. She hangs up her spikes after appearing in 241 One Day Internationals (ODIs), T20Is and Test matches for South Africa, while taking 317 wickets.

Ismail’s last appearance in the green and gold was in South Africa’s historic Women’s T20 World Cup final against the eventual champions, Australia, at her home ground of Newlands Cricket Stadium in February this year.

“After 16 years proudly representing my country, I have come to the difficult decision to retire from international cricket and move on to the next chapter of my life,” Ismail said in a statement.

“As any athlete knows, training and competing at your best requires much sacrifice and dedication, and I now find myself wanting to spend more time with my family. Particularly my siblings and parents as they get older.

“They have always been my biggest support and I want to be able to be there for them in the way they have been there for me over the past 16 years. I really believe that reducing the amount of cricket I play will enable me to do this, and playing in global leagues is the only way I see to be able to fit in both family and cricket,” she continued.

“As I look back on my international career, I am so grateful for all the opportunities and experiences I have had. I have loved being able to compete at the highest level and I am so proud of being able to be part of a wonderful group of players who have led the way for women in cricket. The memories I have will stay with me forever.

“I want to thank Cricket South Africa, my teammates, coaches, and medical support staff for all their input and support over the years. What a journey it has been, and one that would not have been as meaningful if you had not been a part of it.

Ismail thanked the strangers who have always supported and encouraged her to be the best version of herself during her glittering career.

“As I step into this new stage of life, I am excited to explore new opportunities and spend more time with those I love. However, cricket will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will continue to be a proud ambassador for the sport in South Africa.

“I look forward to continuing to perform at the highest level over the next few years across various T20 competitions across the globe.

Born for speed

Ismail, who turns 35 in October, was born and raised in Cravenby, Cape Town in the Western Cape.

After impressing in her first season and a half for Western Province, she was brought into the national setup at the start of 2007.

The right-arm fast bowler made her international bow in an ODI clash against Pakistan on 20 January 2007 in Pretoria, with Ismail going on to become an elite fast bowler with 191 wickets in 127 matches with a measly economy rate of 3.70, along with best figures of six for 10 against the Netherlands in 2011.

Ismail ends her ODI career as the second-highest wicket-taker in the format, only bettered by India’s Jhulan Goswami (255 wickets).

Ismail also grabbed the joint-most Women’s ODI wickets taken in a single calendar year, with 37 scalps in 2022, which included 14 at the 50-over World Cup in New Zealand that year.

In T20 international cricket, the right-armer collected 113 caps for South Africa, taking 123 wickets (fourth on the all-time list) at a strike rate of 19.30 with career-best figures of five for 12 against Pakistan in 2021.

Amongst other achievements, Ismail has also taken the most T20I wickets where the batter was bowled, with 42 deliveries dismantling the stumps.

“This is a poignant but celebratory moment for South African cricket and the global game as a whole, as we celebrate and honour an incredible cricketer in Shabnim Ismail,” said Cricket South Africa (CSA) Director of Cricket, Enoch Nkwe.

“Shabnim has transcended women’s cricket as a fierce competitor with the ability of making any batter uncomfortable at the crease with her rapid pace that regularly surpassed 120kph throughout her career.

“She will be sorely missed by the team and all South African cricket fans as she continues to inspire the next generation of cricketers during her remaining domestic career in all parts of the globe.

World Cup triumphs

During a 16-year career representing her country, Ismail has featured in four 50-over World Cups between 2009 and 2022. She has also appeared in all eight Women’s T20 World Cups, beginning with the 2009 edition before culminating in the momentous 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup held in South Africa.

Ismail helped South Africa to two semifinal finishes (2017, 2022) in the 50-over tournament, with the 34-year-old also playing a leading role in guiding her nation to a semifinal and a final appearance in the T20 World Cup in 2020 and 2023.

In her one and only Test cap for South Africa in 2007, Ismail picked up three wickets against the Netherlands, including a career-best return of two for five.

“Today we bid farewell to a true icon of not only women’s cricket but the game in general, during an international career that spanned more than 16 years. She led the line with ball in hand and rose to become one of South Africa’s most lethal bowlers, taking the most wickets in ODI and T20I cricket for her nation,” said CSA Chief Executive, Pholetsi Moseki.

“Ismail will go down as a cricketing great and on behalf of CSA and all South Africans, I want to thank her for all her outstanding years of service to the sport and wish her the very best for the rest of her career and future endeavours.” DM