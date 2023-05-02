Defend Truth

THE CONVERSATION

Prime drinks can be potentially hazardous for children and pregnant women — here’s why

Prime drinks can be potentially hazardous for children and pregnant women — here’s why
At the height of the mania, the going rate for mere sips of Prime was R50 on the school playground. (Photo: Peter Dazeley / Getty Images)
By Evangeline Mantzioris
02 May 2023
0

Despite warning notices, heavily marketed Prime energy and hydrated drinks are causing consternation among regulators and nutrition experts alike.

Prime drinks have been heavily promoted in Australia (and now in South Africa too), leading to frenzied sales in supermarkets, as well as bans in schools.

Prime offers two products: one is marketed as a “hydration” drink, the other as an “energy” drink. The latter comes with a warning it’s not suitable for people under 18 years of age, or pregnant or lactating women and isn’t legally sold in stores in Australia.

But both drinks may pose problems to under-18s and women who are pregnant or lactating.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Much-hyped energy drink PRIME is now in a store near you – for a lot cheaper

What’s in Prime Energy?

Prime Energy contains 200 milligrams of caffeine per can, which is equivalent to about two to three instant coffees. This caffeine content is roughly double what is legally allowed for products sold in Australia.

Despite its name, Prime Energy drink contains only about 40 kilojoules from carbohydrates, which is one of our body’s key sources of energy. The “energy” in Prime Energy refers to the caffeine, which makes you feel more alert and lessens the perceived effort involved in any work you do.

Caffeine does provide performance benefits for athletes aged over 18. However, given the high quantities in the drinks, there may be better ways to get caffeine in more appropriate doses.

Caffeine is a concern during pregnancy

Health guidelines recommend limiting caffeine intake during pregnancy and while breastfeeding to below 200mg a day.

Theoretically, this drink alone, with 200mg of caffeine per can, should be fine. But practically, diets include many other sources of caffeine including coffee, tea, chocolate and cola drinks. Consumption of these alongside energy drinks would increase the intake for pregnant women above this safety threshold.

Why is caffeine a problem for fetuses and babies?

Caffeine can cross the placenta into the growing fetus’s bloodstream. Fetuses can’t break down the caffeine, so it remains in their circulation.

As the pregnancy proceeds, the mother becomes slower at clearing caffeine from her metabolism. This potentially exposes the fetus to caffeine for longer.

Studies have shown a high intake of caffeine is associated with growth restriction, reduced birth weight, preterm birth and stillbirth. Some experts argue there is no safe limit of caffeine intake during pregnancy.

With breastfeeding, caffeine passes into the breast milk. It remains in the baby’s circulation, as they’re unable to metabolise it. Evidence shows that caffeine may make babies more colicky, irritable and less likely to sleep.

What about in kids?

Children also have a limited ability to break down caffeine. Combined with their lighter body mass, a caffeine-based drink will have a more pronounced effect.

As such, safe caffeine levels are determined on a weight basis: 3mg per kg of body weight per day. For example, children aged 9 to 13 years, who weigh no more than 40kg, should have no more than 120mg of caffeine per day. Those aged between 14 to 17 years who weigh less than 60kg should have no more than 180mg per day.

Studies have shown higher intakes increase the risk of heart problems, such as heart palpitations, chest pain, shortness of breath and fainting. This may reflect underlying heart rhythm problems, which have in some cases ended up with children and teenagers presenting to hospital emergency departments.

What about Prime Hydrate, which doesn’t contain caffeine?

This drink contains branch chain amino acids, or BCAA, which the supplements industry promotes as helping gain muscle bulk. There are three BCAA: valine, leucine and isoleucine.

However, there is no evidence they provide any benefit. As such, the Australian Institute of Sport has concluded they are not an effective supplement for athletes.

Supplements in general are not recommended in children or pregnant women as they have not been tested in these groups.

There is also concern about the impact of BCAA and how they may impact the growth of the fetus. A scientific animal study has shown altered patterns of growth with foetal mice.

No human studies have examined BCAA and foetal growth, so that research needs to be done before recommendations can be given to pregnant women. They should avoid these ingredients in the absence of evidence.

Similarly, there has been no testing of these supplements in children under 18 years, so there is no guarantee of their safety.

Performance-enhancing sport supplements are not recommended for children and adolescents, as they are still developing physically as well as refining and improving their sporting skills.

What does the science say about BCAA?

Scientists have been investigating how BCAA affect adults. Circulating BCAA can affect carbohydrate metabolism in the muscle and therefore can change insulin sensitivity. BCAA are elevated in adults with diet-induced obesity and are associated with increased future risk of type 2 diabetes, even when scientists account for other baseline risk factors.

Adults with obesity and insulin resistance have been found to have higher levels of BCAA. Emerging evidence suggests children and adolescents with obesity also have higher levels of BCAA, which may predict future insulin resistance, a risk factor for diabetes.

However, we don’t yet know if these elevated levels of BCAA in the blood are because people are overweight or obese, or if it plays a role in them becoming overweight or obese.

The bottom line is we have clear evidence that caffeine is problematic for children and women who are pregnant and lactating. And there is emerging evidence BCAA may be also problematic. DM

First published by The Conversation.

Evangeline Mantzioris is Program Director of Nutrition and Food Sciences, Accredited Practising Dietitian, University of South Australia.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

ANC’s ICC debacle could hurt the party in fundamental ways
South Africa

ANC’s ICC debacle could hurt the party in fundamental ways
The police are not only failing to keep us safe, they are failing in almost every aspect of their duty
South Africa

The police are not only failing to keep us safe, they are failing in almost every aspect of their duty
Doctors' SOS as Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital faces essential food shortage
Maverick News

Doctors' SOS as Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital faces essential food shortage
‘Please be patient, your call will be answered’ – we test four key SA government hotlines
Maverick News

‘Please be patient, your call will be answered’ – we test four key SA government hotlines
Why Mo Shaik’s rattle and roll just doesn’t rock
South Africa

Why Mo Shaik’s rattle and roll just doesn’t rock

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘Please be patient, your call will be answered’ – we test four key SA government hotlines
Maverick News

‘Please be patient, your call will be answered’ – we test four key SA government hotlines
Doctors' SOS as Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital faces essential food shortage
Maverick News

Doctors' SOS as Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital faces essential food shortage
Sergio Pérez's Azerbaijan GP victory overshadowed by pit lane chaos investigation
Maverick News

Sergio Pérez's Azerbaijan GP victory overshadowed by pit lane chaos investigation
Gunfight, or police ‘hit’? Interdict against top cops exposes KZN’s dark underbelly and bloody drug wars
Maverick News

Gunfight, or police ‘hit’? Interdict against top cops exposes KZN’s dark underbelly and bloody drug wars
Artificial Intelligence is moving way faster than the speed of evolution. Could we be in trouble?
Maverick News

Artificial Intelligence is moving way faster than the speed of evolution. Could we be in trouble?

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.