Business Maverick

HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY

Hell is other people: Airbnb calls for regulation of short-term stays in SA

Hell is other people: Airbnb calls for regulation of short-term stays in SA
(Photo: Andrew Harrer / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Georgina Crouth
02 May 2023
0

Short-term rentals should be regulated in South Africa, says the online marketplace that has upturned the hospitality industry by connecting people with short-term stays and faced heavy criticism for driving up rentals in tourist hotspots.

With a worsening cost-of-living crisis, South Africa’s economy shrank by 1.3% in Q4 of 2022. That’s putting greater pressure on consumers who are increasingly forced to cut back on their lifestyle and look at new revenue streams. The sharp increase in the cost of living, experienced at a time of tourism recovery, has meant more people are considering opening up their homes to short-term rentals, which platforms such as Airbnb and LekkeSlaap facilitate.

Airbnb said half of its hosts are opening their homes in SA just to be able to afford the rising cost of living. Based on a survey of 1,800 SA hosts and guests, published on 30 May 2022, its typical host  earns just over R26,000 a month by renting out their space.

The vast majority of hosts in SA are regular people – not professionals – with one in five working in either education, healthcare or hospitality. Two-thirds are women and a quarter are over the age of 60.

Airbnb has been the subject of fierce criticism by residents of tourism hotspots around the world – including Cape Town – for enabling an unaffordable increase in home rents, and for a lack of regulation.

In December 2022, there were just over 3,310 Airbnb listings in Cape Town, with 39.1% of entire houses earning up to $1,460 (R26,800) a month, 5.7% managed by professionals, and 30.4% managed independently.

Short-term rental data source Airbtics says a two-bedroom flat in Cape Town can make up to $14,592 a year.

Rent in Cape Town is, on average, 53.9% higher than in Johannesburg, but the cost of living is 11.5% cheaper, according to Numbeo.

‘Economic enabler’ 

Short-term rentals offered by individuals are an economic enabler, which should be viewed as an opportunity to build more inclusive and sustainable tourism, said Airbnb.

The sector, however, lacks a clear national framework for the regulation of short-term rentals and a simple online registration system. Should rules be established to distinguish between professional and non-professional activity, authorities will be able to make decisions on the tourism industry based on reliable data, protect hosts who occasionally share their homes, and clamp down on property speculators who damage communities.

Velma Corcoran, Airbnb’s regional lead for the Middle East and Africa, said their non-professional hosts are essentially micro-entrepreneurs who should be encouraged, while local municipalities need to have sight of businesses that are operating within their orbit.

“A simple online register will work really well in South Africa, allowing anyone who wants to do short-term rentals to register. That information should be shared with the local municipalities so they are able to enforce any regulation.

“What we’re also saying is that there should be a sliding scale of regulation, so for ordinary people who are doing this occasionally in order to make ends meet, [it will not be as strict] as for those who have numerous properties.”

This could create a mechanism for ordinary South Africans to participate in tourism.

Another report for Airbnb, by Genesis Analytics, showed the platform had contributed more than R8-billion to the economy and supported around 22,000 jobs in 2020 – at the height of the pandemic. Contrast that with the almost R11-billion contribution to the gross domestic product which supported more than 28,000 economy-wide jobs in 2019.

In 2021, Airbnb announced a three-year investment drive to South Africa to address barriers to becoming a tourism entrepreneur and to help rebuild a more inclusive and resilient domestic tourism economy. 

Lowering barriers to entry

It has also signed a partnership with the Waterberg District Municipality as part of the President’s District Development Model, and just launched a digital campaign focused on the Waterberg – historically a mining community – highlighting how collaboration between the public and private sectors can create more inclusive industries. 

This includes the development of programmes that lower barriers to entry into the tourism economy and empower historically disadvantaged tourism entrepreneurs and SMEs to build their businesses. 

“The local municipality [asked] how do we transition from mining into tourism?” explained Corcoran. 

“So we started to work with them well over a year ago to identify potential properties or accommodation hosts and experience hosts. We identified over 50, and over the course of last year, ran versions of our Airbnb Entrepreneurship Academy, which did skills training, helped hone their  accommodation and experiences, ensured they were digitally enabled, and offered mentorship to get them to a place where they can be successful on Airbnb.”

The result is a digital campaign – a partnership with the Endangered Wildlife Trust that shines a spotlight on the Waterberg and the hosts that have come through the academy – to promote travel to the Waterberg.

It’s a small case study in a small area, she said, but it shows what could be possible. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Doctors' SOS as Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital faces essential food shortage
Maverick News

Doctors' SOS as Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital faces essential food shortage
DA and ANC on same page about Agoa, but Steenhuisen touts ‘ANC is not South Africa’ to US
Maverick News

DA and ANC on same page about Agoa, but Steenhuisen touts ‘ANC is not South Africa’ to US
Prime drinks can be potentially hazardous for children and pregnant women — here’s why
Maverick News

Prime drinks can be potentially hazardous for children and pregnant women — here’s why
The police are not only failing to keep us safe, they are failing in almost every aspect of their duty
South Africa

The police are not only failing to keep us safe, they are failing in almost every aspect of their duty
ANC’s ICC debacle could hurt the party in fundamental ways
South Africa

ANC’s ICC debacle could hurt the party in fundamental ways

TOP READS IN SECTION

The police are not only failing to keep us safe, they are failing in almost every aspect of their duty
South Africa

The police are not only failing to keep us safe, they are failing in almost every aspect of their duty
‘Please be patient, your call will be answered’ – we test four key SA government hotlines
Maverick News

‘Please be patient, your call will be answered’ – we test four key SA government hotlines
Doctors' SOS as Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital faces essential food shortage
Maverick News

Doctors' SOS as Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital faces essential food shortage
ANC’s ICC debacle could hurt the party in fundamental ways
South Africa

ANC’s ICC debacle could hurt the party in fundamental ways
DA and ANC on same page about Agoa, but Steenhuisen touts ‘ANC is not South Africa’ to US
Maverick News

DA and ANC on same page about Agoa, but Steenhuisen touts ‘ANC is not South Africa’ to US

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.