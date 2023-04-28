Defend Truth

GROUNDUP

Judicial Service Commission cracks whip on late judgments with judges’ suspensions recommendations

Judicial Service Commission cracks whip on late judgments with judges’ suspensions recommendations
In terms of judicial norms and standards judgments in civil and criminal matters should generally not be reserved without a fixed date for being handed down. (Illustration: Lisa Nelson)
By Tania Broughton
28 Apr 2023
0

JSC asks president to suspend Judges Tshifhiwa Maumela and Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is cracking down on judges who don’t deliver their judgments timeously.

It has recommended to President Cyril Ramaphosa that Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela and Judge Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi, who both sit on the Gauteng high court bench, be suspended immediately pending the outcome of a Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing to consider complaints against them.

In terms of judicial norms and standards, which were gazetted in 2014, judgments in both civil and criminal matters should generally not be reserved without a fixed date for being handed down. Saving for exceptional cases where it is not possible to do so, every effort must be made to hand down judgments no later than three months after the last hearing.

Read more in Daily Maverick: More than 150 court judgments outstanding for more than six months, according to most recent report

In a statement, the commission said at meetings in January and April this year, it had considered reports of the Judicial Conduct Committee relating to the two judges and their failure to deliver reserved judgments.

“The JSC decided that the failure to deliver the reserved judgments, if established, will prima facie indicate incapacity, gross incompetence or gross misconduct on the part of the Judges, taking into account the extent of the delay and the prejudice suffered by the parties.

“The JSC has decided to request, in terms of the Judicial Service Commission Act, that the Chief Justice appoint a Judicial Conduct Tribunal to consider the complaints and will, in terms of section 19(4) of the JSC Act, advise the President of its decision.”

The commission said due to the seriousness of the complaints, the JSC had decided to advise the President that it was desirable that the two judges be placed on suspension, with certain conditions, including that they must during the period of suspension, finalise all matters present before them.

Judge Maumela is presently presiding over the trial of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial and it is expected he will continue in this role, as part of his suspension conditions.

GroundUp reported this week that the South African judiciary has failed to provide any updated reports on late judgments since December 2021.

The last available list on the Judiciary’s website is for 31 December 2021. At that time, nationally, there were 156 court judgments outstanding for six months or more, and 830 judgments outstanding in total. GroundUp noted that without an updated report, it is impossible to determine whether these numbers have improved or worsened. Also, since reporting if a judgment is reserved is not compulsory, the situation may be considerably worse. DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘God have mercy on us, because no one else gives a damn’ — millions in Sudan abandoned to their fate
Africa

‘God have mercy on us, because no one else gives a damn’ — millions in Sudan abandoned to their fate
Fugitive South African CEO ordered to pay $3.4bn in record fraud case involving Bitcoin
International Finance

Fugitive South African CEO ordered to pay $3.4bn in record fraud case involving Bitcoin
Ramaphosa delegation in the US to persuade Washington not to drop SA’s trade benefits
South Africa

Ramaphosa delegation in the US to persuade Washington not to drop SA’s trade benefits
A confederacy of dunces: Ramaphosa is drowning in a sea of morbid symptoms
Maverick News

A confederacy of dunces: Ramaphosa is drowning in a sea of morbid symptoms
Unscheduled Rapid Language Disassembly
South Africa

Unscheduled Rapid Language Disassembly

TOP READS IN SECTION

Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana may have collected same body from same mortuary twice
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana may have collected same body from same mortuary twice
Tight-lipped De Ruyter rejects ANC claims of Eskom corruption inaction — points to Gordhan, Mufamadi for answers
Maverick News

Tight-lipped De Ruyter rejects ANC claims of Eskom corruption inaction — points to Gordhan, Mufamadi for answers
A confederacy of dunces: Ramaphosa is drowning in a sea of morbid symptoms
Maverick News

A confederacy of dunces: Ramaphosa is drowning in a sea of morbid symptoms
EFF records famous victory over ANC in Free State as IFP turns tables on ruling party in KZN
Maverick News

EFF records famous victory over ANC in Free State as IFP turns tables on ruling party in KZN
Gordhan and Mufamadi to brief MPs on corruption at Eskom after De Ruyter refuses to name names
Maverick News

Gordhan and Mufamadi to brief MPs on corruption at Eskom after De Ruyter refuses to name names

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.