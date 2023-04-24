Four military planes carrying 343 citizens of Jordan, Palestine, Iraq, Syria, and Germany who were evacuated from Sudan arrive at Marka Military Airport, in Amman, Jordan, on 24 April 2023. Heavy armed clashes between the military and rival paramilitay groups have been occurring in Khartoum and other parts of Sudan since 15 April 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE/Mohammed Ali)

Forty-one South Africans who had been trapped by warfare in Sudan left the capital Khartoum on Monday afternoon on two buses in a precarious journey to the Egyptian border to the north, arranged by the SA government. Several South Africans literally missed the bus because of communication problems and danger in Khartoum, but Gift of the Givers boss Imtiaz Sooliman, who is helping the SA government arrange the evacuation, said he was trying to arrange another bus for them on Tuesday.

Sooliman said the 41 South Africans and seven Angolans were on the road to Egypt in two buses owned by a Sudanese bus company Good Transport. It was unclear immediately whether the South Africans interviewed by Daily Maverick last week were on board.

They have no armed escort — unlike the US diplomats who were evacuated by their military over the weekend.

“No, it seems along the way the different armed groups are not interfering with the foreigners,” Sooliman told Daily Maverick. “They told me they had passed checkpoints and hadn’t had any incidents.” He added that Good Transporter had sent out several buses before this and would inform the South Africans if they ran into any problems.

Read more in Daily Maverick: ‘Bullets on our doorstep’ – South Africans trapped in Sudan describe ‘unreal, surreal time’ as they wait for rescue

Though Sooliman said that it appeared the two main Sudanese military forces which have been fighting each other for 10 days would probably not be a problem, “we’re not sure about getting into the desert and the bandits”.

He thought the journey of some 900 kilometres would continue into the night. “Egypt seemed the best option,” Sooliman added.

Sooliman said that apart from the 41 South Africans on the two buses, another 29 South Africans remained unaccounted for. Two or three — maybe more — had arrived at the designated pickup point in Khartoum too late, mainly because of encountering many military checkpoints along the way.

Another problem was that the cellphone network had been down.

“So nobody could speak to anybody. So nobody knew the buses were coming at that time. So arrangements were being made from yesterday, telling people to go to a certain place and wait there. Fortunately, quite a few people were in the same place where the bus came to,” said Sooliman.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Foreign states conduct high-risk staff evacuation from Sudan

“But others couldn’t make it because you have to pass a lot of checkpoints in the city to get there. In some places, the fighting is far higher than in other places. So some couldn’t make it and some were much further out, around 70kms in other areas, close to South Sudan. So they just carried on to South Sudan. Some have reached Djibouti, some on the way to Port Sudan.”

Sooliman said some South Africans had apparently reached Djibouti by hitching rides on flights put on by other countries from outside Khartoum.

The French embassy in Pretoria told Daily Maverick that the French Air Force had so far airlifted three South Africans, among many other nationals, from Khartoum to Djibouti on Sunday and Monday.

Sooliman said: “We have to account for about 29 South Africans, if two or three are coming to the collection point and there and two or three that are staying, there are probably another six or seven we have to account for. The other 20 — we don’t know if they all got out via Djibouti, South Sudan, Port Sudan, we don’t know. By the end of today, we should have all the figures. And if we get information, we can probably pick up some of them on the way. But easier said than done.”

He said he was trying to arrange for Good Transporter to lay on another bus to leave on Tuesday 25 April to carry South Africans left behind, as well as some Zimbabweans and Angolans who also wanted transport out of Sudan. But Sooliman added there were problems because the company only accepted payment in cash, as other forms of payment were difficult.

Sooliman said the evacuation was a multi-SA government department effort. “It’s not our operation. We got involved for moral support and then got sucked into the whole intervention. [The Department of International Relations and Cooperation] requested our assistance this morning but we were already working with our Intelligence Services, SSA and Jeec informally during the past two days. It’s a combined effort.” DM

It was unclear immediately whether the trapped South Africans interviewed last week by Daily Maverick have subsequently exited Sudan. This is a developing story and may be updated as more information becomes available.