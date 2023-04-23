Business Maverick

WAGE TALKS

Unions slam Eskom’s 3.75% pay hike offer, demand removal of ‘toxic’ HR head

Unions slam Eskom’s 3.75% pay hike offer, demand removal of ‘toxic’ HR head
An Eskom employee walks home from Grootvlei Power Station in Mpumalanga. (Photo: Julia Evans)
By Ed Stoddard
23 Apr 2023
0

That NUM, Numsa and Solidarity are working together strongly suggests Eskom’s management is not reading the room. The situation is not promising as winter approaches and the lights dim.

The trio of unions in wage talks with Eskom have rejected the troubled utility’s offer of a 3.75% wage hike and have demanded the removal of the “toxic” HR boss in the negotiations.

Eskom also stands accused of approaching the talks in a shambolic and unprofessional manner.

The first round of wage talks took place from 19 to 21 April. They will recommence on 8 May, and already things seem to be going pear-shaped. This bodes ill as autumn descends and the power crisis, which has shattered any prospects of economic growth this year, looks set to worsen.

The three unions involved – Solidarity, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) – said on Friday, 21 April, that they had all rejected Eskom’s offer of a 3.75% wage hike at a time when consumer inflation is 7.1% and interest rates have been rising. 

As we reported earlier this month, NUM has tabled demands for a wage hike of 15% across the board. Solidarity, which mostly represents more highly skilled workers, wants CPI plus 3%.

Potholes on a long road

The yawning gap in the offer and the demands – which is often par for the course in such negotiations – is just one of many potholes on what will likely be a long and winding road to an agreement. 

“Eskom has rejected our demands and further said that the conditions of services must remain unchanged,” the three unions said in a statement

Beyond the 15% wage hike, NUM’s list includes increased paternity leave, a once-off R15,000 essential worker allowance, and 10 days of “African Renaissance Leave” – demands that have raised eyebrows among some commentators, including our own Tim Cohen

Although the demands may seem unreasonable against the backdrop of Eskom’s precarious finances – which the unions dispute – and perceptions that the SOE’s staff are well off by South African standards,the utility’s management has long been stoking the coals of resentment. 

One thing the unions agree with former group chief executive André de Ruyter is that corruption is rife at Eskom. Based on conversations this correspondent has had with NUM and Solidarity members, it is clear the unions blame this state of affairs on management.

‘Toxic management’

Thulane Ngele, general manager of people relations at Eskom, has clearly pressed some buttons. The unions have demanded he be removed from the bargaining process, describing him as “toxic”. 

“He has no idea what meaningful engagement is, and he is rude, and obnoxious in the manner that he communicates with labour in this forum… Mr Ngele was the reason that workers embarked on protests at Eskom power stations last year, which exacerbated the load shedding crisis,” the unions said. 

This is the first admission by labour that the protests and wildcat strikes at Eskom during wage talks last year worsened the power crisis at that time.

Eskom employees cannot legally strike because their work is deemed essential. But the message is gin clear: management and its actions, according to the unions, are a red rag that is goading workers to cross the line. 

In union eyes, Eskom’s management has not covered itself in glory on other fronts in this year’s negotiations. 

Gideon du Plessis, the head of Solidarity, told Business Maverick that Eskom’s management “is out of its depth… They are completely disorganised and have no idea how to conduct wage negotiations.” 

Du Plessis said that whenever Solidarity enters wage talks with mining companies, they provide a detailed breakdown of their finances and expected earnings to motivate their initial offers. Eskom’s management, however, made its offer with no such explanation and said it would only provide insight into the state of its finances on 8 May when talks resume. 

“The mining industry is one of the industries bearing the brunt of load shedding and I would suggest it offer its expertise to guide Eskom in these talks,” Du Plessis said. 

No attention to detail

Eskom’s internal communications to its workforce regarding the talks have also come under withering union scrutiny. One such message that Business Maverick has seen said Solidarity’s demand was: “CPI plus 3% increase on the average CPI for April 2022 to March 2023 of 7.1%. This means a 10.5% increase…”

No, it actually means a 10.1% increase. That may just be a typo and not appalling maths, but attention to detail is critical in such an important process.

It should come as no surprise that Eskom, which can hardly keep the lights on, may still suffer from poor management

The wage talks at Eskom stand in contrast with what has taken place in the mining sector in the past couple of years, which – with a few notable exceptions such as the strike at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold operations last year – have gone smoothly by the standards of recent history. Across the platinum belt, five-year wage deals are in place and no tool was downed to reach those agreements. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: 

Eskom Intelligence Files

Shedding some light on Eskom’s eight stages of grief and pain

The Eskom talks, on the other hand, are similar to what has been taking place in the mining sector in one striking way: unions, even if their demands vary, have presented a united front. Solidarity, NUM and Numsa are three very different unions. Solidarity is far more moderate and is hardly anticapitalist. Numsa is stridently socialist and has left the Coastu grouping that NUM, which also retains a militant edge, still falls under.

That this trio is working together strongly suggests Eskom’s management is not reading the room. Critics may say that the unions are not reading the wider room that is the South African economy. Regardless, the situation is not promising as winter approaches and the lights dim. DM/BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Job optimism as new KZN multibillion-rand ‘mini city’ rises close to gutted Denny plant
Maverick News

Job optimism as new KZN multibillion-rand ‘mini city’ rises close to gutted Denny plant
KZN local community feels the impact of Denny Mushrooms plant closure after loss of jobs
Maverick News

KZN local community feels the impact of Denny Mushrooms plant closure after loss of jobs
Mr President, this is an insult of the highest order to South Africans
Maverick News

Mr President, this is an insult of the highest order to South Africans
Eskom blocks Free State town from using solar power to reduce load shedding
Maverick News

Eskom blocks Free State town from using solar power to reduce load shedding
Wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta soars to new heights after recently hitting rock bottom
DM168

Wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta soars to new heights after recently hitting rock bottom

TOP READS IN SECTION

Eskom blocks Free State town from using solar power to reduce load shedding
Maverick News

Eskom blocks Free State town from using solar power to reduce load shedding
Springboks and All Blacks can never meet again in their primary kit – new World Rugby regulations
Maverick News

Springboks and All Blacks can never meet again in their primary kit – new World Rugby regulations
Four ANC Limpopo members step aside while 13 councillors face disciplinary action
Maverick News

Four ANC Limpopo members step aside while 13 councillors face disciplinary action
Generator included — how Eastern Cape government fixed up dilapidated airport for UAE royals 
Maverick News

Generator included — how Eastern Cape government fixed up dilapidated airport for UAE royals 
Judge slams State’s ‘stillborn, audacious’ case as all 8 Nulane corruption accused discharged
Maverick News

Judge slams State’s ‘stillborn, audacious’ case as all 8 Nulane corruption accused discharged

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.