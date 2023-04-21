Defend Truth

PROVINCIAL CRACKDOWN

Four ANC Limpopo members step aside while 13 councillors face disciplinary action

Limpopo delegates come out in support of President Cyril Ramaphosa taking a second term at the ANC's 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 18 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
By Queenin Masuabi
21 Apr 2023
A report of the ANC in Limpopo has revealed that the party has decided to crack the whip on members who are involved in criminal cases as well as those who have failed to toe the party line.

The ANC Limpopo Provincial Executive held a meeting with its National Working Committee where it gave feedback about the state of the province over the weekend.

The 79- page report revealed that at least four of its members have had to step aside due to their involvement in crime. 

The most prominent is Julia Mathebe, who stepped in as chairperson of Sekhukhune region as well as the Mayor of the Sekhukhune District Municipality. 

Mathebe was arrested last year for her alleged role in the looting of the VBS Mutual Bank.

Julia Mathebe obtained her Bachelor Degree in Public Administration. October 2022. Photo: Twitter @insightfactor
·

Victor “Tolly” Mashamaite stepped aside as Chair of Chairs in the Provincial Legislature after being accused of the murder of two ANC leaders in the Mogalakwena Municipality in Mokopane.

Victor “Tolly” Mashamaite. Photo: Twitter

William Motlokwa stepped aside as a Branch Chairperson but is yet to step aside as a member of Exco at Lephalale Local Municipality, while Mphofela Sabulone stepped aside as a Branch Chairperson and a member of Exco in Lepelle Nkumpi Municipality. 

Lephalale chaos 

At least 13 ANC councillors from the Lephalale Local Municipality have been identified to have been the reason why opposition figure DA’s Nico Pienaar was elected as mayor of the district.

This followed months of trying to oust Alpheus Thulare who was the interim mayor but refused to resign when told to by the party.

The 13 councillors removed the DA mayor and replaced him with an ANC Councilor “who is not deployed by ANC structures”. 

“They continue to use Council structures to suspend Councilors who are following ANC mandate.

“The report from Waterberg REC mentioned 13 councillors as responsible people whose individual and collective actions led to a DA Mayoral candidate getting elected as a Mayor of Lephalale Local Municipality. The Special PEC resolved that Rule 25 of the ANC Constitution be invoked…” the report reads.

From the 13 councillors under fire four have already been booted out including former mayor, Thulare who chose not to appeal his two-year suspension in the timeframe provided to do so. However, his lawyers are alleging that he has appealed his sentence to the National Disciplinary Committee. 

The party states that an email purporting to be his appeal was sent 21 days after the verdict. It was not sent to the relevant Committee, prompting the recipient to refer them to the relevant Committee.

“Thulare Alphues was charged with four charges and he was found guilty in all four. His membership is suspended for five years, of which three years is suspended provided that he is not found guilty of any offence during the period. His membership is effectively suspended for two years.”

Thabitha Modise’s membership was suspended for a year and six months. One year of her suspension is suspended. 

Eksina Seepe and Rata Modiba were charged with four charges and found guilty in all. Their memberships are suspended for a period of five years and two years of the sentence were suspended. They have both decided to appeal their sentence.

Sarah Mpedi applied for a leave of absence during the hearing proceedings as she was heavily pregnant at the time. The Committee unanimously agreed to grant it to her.

“The PDC is continuing with disciplinary hearings of the other councillors (Ward). The PEC resolved that the NEC deployees be deployed to address the political and governance challenges in Lephalale,” according to the report. DM

The Limpopo ANC had not given details about the crimes involving Motlokwa and Sabulone at the time of publishing the article.

