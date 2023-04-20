Sport

Schumacher family planning legal action over fake Die Aktuelle AI ‘interview’

Michael Schumacher attends the 2009 eSafety Challenge on September 8, 2009 in Rome, Italy. Schumacher has not been seen publicly since his life-changing ski accident in December 2013. (Photo: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)
By Alan Baldwin
20 Apr 2023
Michael Schumacher has not been seen in public since he suffered a serious brain injury in a skiing accident on a family holiday in the French Alps in December 2013.

Michael Schumacher’s family are planning legal action against a German weekly magazine over an ‘interview’ with the seven times Formula 1 champion that was generated by artificial intelligence.

A spokesperson for the Schumacher family, asked by Reuters for a comment on Wednesday, pointed to published reports of legal action.

The Ferrari great has not been seen in public since he suffered a serious brain injury in a skiing accident on a family holiday in the French Alps in December 2013.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Schumacher fights for life after ski fall

The family has guarded his privacy since, with access limited to those closest to him and little information given about his condition.

The latest edition of Die Aktuelle ran a front cover with a picture of a smiling Schumacher and the headline promising “Michael Schumacher, the first interview”.

The strapline added: “it sounded deceptively real”.

Inside, it emerged that the supposed quotes had been produced by AI.

“We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he’s comfortable, and to simply make him feel our family, our bond,” Corinna Schumacher said in a 2021 Netflix documentary.

“We’re trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives.

“‘Private is private’, as he always said. It’s very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible. Michael always protected us, and now we are protecting Michael.”

Schumacher’s son Mick is currently the Mercedes reserve driver in Formula One, after losing his seat at Haas at the end of last season. Reuters/DM

