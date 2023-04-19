Defend Truth

METRO TURMOIL

ANC wins court bid to block newly elected Mangaung metro mayor 

ANC wins court bid to block newly elected Mangaung metro mayor 
Afrikan Alliance of Social Democrats leader, Papi Mokoena during the election of new mayor for the Mangaung Metro Municipality on 14 April, 2023 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. The metro had been without a mayor since the resignation of Mxolisi Siyonzana in March. (Photo: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw)
By Cathy Dlodlo
19 Apr 2023
0

Free State ANC provincial secretary Polediso Motsoeneng said they wanted Mayor Papi Mokoena to be interdicted and restrained from performing any act associated with his position, pending the finalisation of a review process.

The ANC in the Free State on Wednesday obtained an interim court order against the newly elected Mangaung metro mayor, Papi Mokoena, in the Bloemfontein high court. 

The party’s provincial leadership went to court on an urgent basis asking to be granted an interim order against Mokoena from the Afrikan Alliance of Social Democrats (AASD). 

The ANC lost two key positions in the metro council in the past month.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Mangaung mayhem – fresh blows for embattled ANC as DA snatches key position, workers crash council meeting 

First, the DA’s Maryke Davies was elected as speaker, and then Mokoena was elected as executive mayor at a special council sitting. Mokoena was the former mayor of the municipality until his arrest in 2005 on charges of corruption, fraud, racketeering, theft and money laundering. He was acquitted in 2012. He returned to the council after his party won two seats in the 2021 local elections. 

In a founding affidavit supporting the court application, Free State ANC provincial secretary Polediso Motsoeneng said they wanted Mokoena to be interdicted and restrained from performing any act associated with his position, pending the finalisation of a review process. He said the appointment of the mayor, at a special council meeting, was “clearly unlawful”.  

Motsoeneng said Mokoena must not be allowed to continue in this position until the court has pronounced upon the validity of the actions of eight former ANC councillors who had recently been expelled by the party and attended the meeting at which Mokoena was elected.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Mangaung metro deputy mayor and councillors swiftly axed 

Motsoeneng said this was despite the party getting, on 14 April, an interdict against their attendance at the meeting. He said if the former ANC councillors had adhered to the interdict, the sitting would not have been quorate, and that Davies was aware that the expelled councillors were not — by law — supposed to attend the sitting. 

Motsoeneng said the new mayor had “already started to make changes” to the mayoral committee and was in the “process of employing new staff in his office”. If the situation continued and the review was successful, decisions taken by Mokoena would have to be set aside.  

“The municipality cannot undo the irregularity. Its standing orders do not allow for the revisiting of the resolution within a three-month time period,” he said. The ANC had “no choice other than to proceed with [the] application”.  

Meanwhile, an application by the community pressure group Mangaung Service Delivery Forum to set aside the election of Davies will be heard in the Bloemfontein high court on Thursday. DM 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

SIU awaits presidential proclamation to investigate National Skills Fund and missing R5bn
Maverick News

SIU awaits presidential proclamation to investigate National Skills Fund and missing R5bn
André de Ruyter to appear before Parliament next week to testify on his claims of corruption at Eskom
Maverick News

André de Ruyter to appear before Parliament next week to testify on his claims of corruption at Eskom
‘Kangaroo court’ — Muted Mkhwebane in a flap over impeachment inquiry
Maverick News

‘Kangaroo court’ — Muted Mkhwebane in a flap over impeachment inquiry
MIA: Soon Ramaphosa will have to demonstrate willingness and strength to lead South Africa - or else
South Africa

MIA: Soon Ramaphosa will have to demonstrate willingness and strength to lead South Africa – or else
Capitec CEO warns consumers to live within their means as credit impairments climb by 80%
Maverick News

Capitec CEO warns consumers to live within their means as credit impairments climb by 80%

TOP READS IN SECTION

Branding of potholes – when does it become illegal?
Maverick News

Branding of potholes – when does it become illegal?
Husband desperate for justice after stone hurled by robbers kills academic en route to CT International Airport
Maverick News

Husband desperate for justice after stone hurled by robbers kills academic en route to CT International Airport
Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana, accomplices remain behind bars while father granted bail
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana, accomplices remain behind bars while father granted bail
‘Kangaroo court’ — Muted Mkhwebane in a flap over impeachment inquiry
Maverick News

‘Kangaroo court’ — Muted Mkhwebane in a flap over impeachment inquiry
Appeal court frontrunner and female judge accused of being ‘abrasive’ at Judicial Service Commission
Maverick News

Appeal court frontrunner and female judge accused of being ‘abrasive’ at Judicial Service Commission

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.