DM168

PERSONAL FINANCE

How to protect your investment portfolio from Eskom’s power crisis

How to protect your investment portfolio from Eskom’s power crisis
(Image: iStock)
By Neesa Moodley
18 Apr 2023
0

With parts of the Western Cape already experiencing temperatures as low as 9°C, the new Electricity Minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, has warned the country to brace for possible Stage 10 blackouts this winter as energy use ramps up.

The Daily Investor reports that Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told journalists a week ago that the gap between Eskom’s energy availability factor (EAF) and energy demand significantly widens in winter, when the average demand is around 35,000MW, peaking at 37,000MW.

Ramokgopa says with a guaranteed supply of 27,000MW, South Africa is facing a shortfall of between 8,000MW and 10,000MW during winter, which translates into stages eight to 10 blackouts.

The good news is that despite the dire warning, there are ways you can batten the hatches on your investment portfolio to prevent “wealth shedding” in the years ahead.

Michele Santangelo, portfolio manager at Independent Securities, says you can protect your investment portfolio from load shedding by investing in shares that have shown resilience in the face of the energy crisis.

“Whether businesses are impacted directly by not being able to operate a business or through second-order effects like inflation, the impact of load shedding is devastating. Investors cannot ignore this and need to position investment portfolios to protect against Eskom and grow their investments at a reasonable rate to protect their long-term purchasing power,” he says.

Dirk Jooste, a fund manager at PSG Asset Management, notes that although the energy crisis is acute, “necessity is the mother of invention, and we are starting to see a highly creative response from the private sector (households and corporates) in the form of non-Eskom dependent solutions which are only starting to accelerate now.

“It is to be expected in this challenging environment that investors are focused on the negative, and extreme narratives like a complete grid collapse are a testament to this. The odds of a more normal scenario should also be considered. It is not unfathomable that the private sector could build energy solutions equal to 15% or more of total grid capacity in the next three to five years, significantly reducing the need for load shedding,” he says.

David Lerche, chief investment officer at Sanlam Private Wealth, says the biggest problem is that the higher levels of load shedding translate into increased costs. 

“Larger manufacturers are typically located at national key points where they are immune from load shedding, but this isn’t always the case for smaller players. Cell phone operators, which have thousands of towers all over the country, don’t have the same protection and must rely on a combination of batteries and diesel generation. 

“In general, capital-intensive businesses like these have wider profit margins, so the incremental costs don’t impact a particularly large proportion of profits,” he explains, adding that although retailers don’t make their own products, they are taking a hit because they need electricity to trade. Food and grocery retailers need electricity not only to keep the lights on and the credit card machines working, but the fridges and bakeries also consume a lot of power.

“Shoprite, the most profitable of the South African grocers, had an operating profit margin (after leases) of only 4.3% in the year to June 2022. So, the additional impact of running generators hurts. Shoprite’s six-month results to December 2022 indicated the trading margin had fallen despite excellent revenue growth. Finally, service businesses experience the least pain. While it costs a lot to keep offices illuminated, this expenditure is relatively small compared to the ‘people’ costs of running a bank or insurer,” Lerche says. 

Jooste adds that when you buy quality assets at depressed prices, you have the best chance of long-term outperformance. 

“Conversely, overpaying for assets – even if they are great companies – handicaps your ability to deliver outperformance in the long run. The key when it comes to investing in a risky asset is ensuring risks (and potential surprises to the upside) are identified correctly, focusing on the price paid, and constructing portfolios in such a way that they benefit from diverse drivers of return and deliver sustained performance,” he advises. 

Santangelo says there are five ways to hedge against the “Eskom risk”. These include global single stock exchange-traded notes (ETNs), global exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and rand hedges via the JSE, as well as direct offshore investments and investing in South African banks.

Five hedges against Eskom risk

Source: Independent Securities Research

Direct offshore investment: Santangelo says this would involve moving capital directly from South Africa to an offshore investment account where you can then invest in various global investments, including shares, bonds and real estate. You will have to use your single discretionary allowance (R1-million a year) or your foreign investment allowance (up to R10-million a year) to move funds abroad. 

Global ETFs via the JSE: These ETFs provide foreign exposure to various developed and emerging global markets. Investments into global sectors such as technology, healthcare and real estate, as well as themes like ESG and infrastructure, are easily accessible via a JSE stockbroking account. 

Global single-stock ETNs via the JSE: You can invest indirectly into foreign-denominated instruments through the JSE via exchange-traded notes (ETNs). A variety of globally focused ETNs will give you exposure to the price movement of a handful of mega capitalisation shares that are listed on the US stock market, such as Apple, Amazon, Coke, Netflix, Berkshire, Tesla and Visa.

Rand hedges: This would mean investing in companies that derive most, if not all, of their revenue and earnings from global operations. A well-diversified portfolio of quality stocks can be constructed within the rand hedge theme. Companies that stand out are global tobacco giant British American Tobacco and luxury goods company Richemont. 

“Within the food services sector, Bidcorp operates in more than  20 countries and continues to provide long-term stable growth. Technology giant Prosus derives most of its value from high-growth investee companies in emerging markets, particularly China. These companies will have their idiosyncratic risks, but Eskom is not one of them,” Santangelo says. 

He says good listed property options would be those companies that are locally listed but only own properties in Europe. 

“These include Sirius, Mas Plc and NEPI Rockcastle. Each of these companies boasts an attractive dividend yield in prime currencies without their properties being subjected to load shedding,” he says.

South African banks: All four of the big banks are reaping the benefits of increasing investment and financing requirements as corporates, industry and individuals look to move off the Eskom grid. For example, Nedbank has issued renewable energy bonds where the proceeds from the bonds are used to help finance solar and wind projects. The bank is also actively providing loans to large industrial companies that are self-generating or supplementing their electricity needs with renewable energy. 

“The five investment types outlined above are all defensive plays that avoid load shedding risks. There are, however, offensive options where you can invest in companies that will benefit from solutions to the energy shortage,” Santangelo says. 

A prime example is Reunert, which provides end-to-end renewable energy and storage solutions for households and commercial customers through different divisions within its applied electronics segment. 

Santangelo adds that Reunert has a compelling investment proposition as it benefits from both load shedding and the structural push into renewable energy. DM168

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R25.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Branding of potholes – when does it become illegal?
Maverick News

Branding of potholes – when does it become illegal?
How Stan Mathabatha is dodging the ANC axe,  for now
Maverick News

How Stan Mathabatha is dodging the ANC axe,  for now
Activists drag Parliament to court over inaction on alleged Prasa State Capture corruption
Maverick News

Activists drag Parliament to court over inaction on alleged Prasa State Capture corruption
Aaron Motsoaledi’s ‘search’ for Thabo Bester meant briefing on Electoral Amendment Act-related changes ditched
Maverick News

Aaron Motsoaledi’s ‘search’ for Thabo Bester meant briefing on Electoral Amendment Act-related changes ditched
Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana, accomplices remain behind bars while father granted bail
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana, accomplices remain behind bars while father granted bail

TOP READS IN SECTION

Branding of potholes – when does it become illegal?
Maverick News

Branding of potholes – when does it become illegal?
Limpopo’s Lephalale - the SA town that coal built
DM168

Limpopo’s Lephalale – the SA town that coal built
Eskom’s Limpopo housing shame - how management squandered R250m on property now left derelict
Maverick News

Eskom’s Limpopo housing shame – how management squandered R250m on property now left derelict
Government plans ambitious approach to stave off SA Post Office final liquidation
Maverick News

Government plans ambitious approach to stave off SA Post Office final liquidation
Will South Africa use its political leverage on UAE to extradite the Guptas?
Maverick News

Will South Africa use its political leverage on UAE to extradite the Guptas?

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.