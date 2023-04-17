Maverick Citizen

HEALTH REGULATION

Fringe anti-vax group targets SA’s authorisation of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine

Fringe anti-vax group targets SA’s authorisation of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine
Illustrative image | Sources: A vial and prepared doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Cape Town, South Africa, on 30 November 2021. (Photo: Dwayne Senior / Bloomberg via Getty Images) | Freedom Alliance South Africa logo. (Image: Twitter) | pngtree | rawpixel
By Kerry Cullinan
17 Apr 2023
0

A South African organisation that promotes anti-Semitic conspiracy theories claims to have issued a high court application to challenge the authorisation of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine by the country’s health minister and regulatory authority – but the health department has no knowledge of the challenge.

In a recent publicity drive, Freedom Alliance South Africa (Fasa) released papers it claims to have lodged in the country’s high court calling the authorisation of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine “unlawful” and naming the South African health minister, regulatory authority SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) and Pfizer among its respondents.

But South African health department spokesperson Foster Mohale said that while the department had heard of the case, “we have not received court papers on this matter”.

Meanwhile, Willis Angira, Pfizer’s external communications manager for east and southern Africa, declined to comment, saying: “Unfortunately we cannot comment on ongoing legal proceedings.”

The 736-page “court documents” also have no court number or stamp indicating that they have actually been lodged in court.

Fasa appears to be part of the international anti-vax movement and cites as supporters of their case a number of outspoken critics of Covid vaccines, including UK cardiologist Dr Aseem Malhotra, Professor Norman Fenton, Jessica Rose and Dr James Thorp.

Bizarre conspiracies

Fasa promotes a range of extreme conspiracy theories on its website, including that the world is run by Freemasons who “sold their souls to satanic Jewish bankers”, and together they orchestrate wars, “conspire for world domination” and “subvert the West”.

They have also published articles on their website claiming that the Covid vaccines contain artificial intelligence “synbio” aimed at “transforming humanity to Human version 2.0”, and that these react to Wi-Fi and 4G, and assemble microchips in people’s bloodstreams.

Fasa’s Telegram channel makes claims about vaccines making you magnetic or emitting Bluetooth signals, and bizarre 5G conspiracy theories about streetlights.

In the section on international partners, Fasa includes the logo of Save the Children, but a spokesperson for that organisation said “we are in no way associated with Fasa – this is not a campaign that we support”.

International vaccine court challenges

Meanwhile, in the US, renowned anti-vaxxer Robert F Kennedy Jr. and his organisation, the Children’s Health Defence, are suing a number of news organisations fighting misinformation, including the BBC, Washington Post, Associated Press and Reuters.

They claim that these outlets have censored “alternative Covid narratives”, and that they have been “censored, de-monetised, demoted, throttled, shadow-banned, and/or excluded entirely from platforms like Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn”.

Kennedy’s group has opted to bring the case in the jurisdiction of ultra-conservative Texas judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, who recently ruled that the US Food and Drug Administration had erred by authorising the abortion pill, mifepristone. DM/MC

Kerry Cullinan is deputy editor of the Geneva-based Health Policy Watch.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Indifferent but on track — Zuma’s playing for time strategy pays off again
Maverick News

Indifferent but on track — Zuma’s playing for time strategy pays off again
Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana, accomplices remain behind bars while father granted bail
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga — Nandipha Magudumana, accomplices remain behind bars while father granted bail
SAPS investigating allegations Cape Town mayco member ‘Malusi Booi took cash from gangsters’
Maverick News

SAPS investigating allegations Cape Town mayco member ‘Malusi Booi took cash from gangsters’
‘We won’t tolerate housing project malfeasance’ — W Cape Premier says beneath darkening gangsterism cloud
Maverick News

‘We won’t tolerate housing project malfeasance’ — W Cape Premier says beneath darkening gangsterism cloud
Impeachment probe cranks back to life after Mkhwebane’s failed bid to recuse chair, DA MP
Maverick News

Impeachment probe cranks back to life after Mkhwebane’s failed bid to recuse chair, DA MP

TOP READS IN SECTION

SAPS investigating allegations Cape Town mayco member ‘Malusi Booi took cash from gangsters’
Maverick News

SAPS investigating allegations Cape Town mayco member ‘Malusi Booi took cash from gangsters’
Grand Coalition 2024? Veterans League's Snuki Zikalala suggests DA is better partner for ANC
Maverick News

Grand Coalition 2024? Veterans League's Snuki Zikalala suggests DA is better partner for ANC
Eskom’s Limpopo housing shame - how management squandered R250m on property now left derelict
Maverick News

Eskom’s Limpopo housing shame – how management squandered R250m on property now left derelict
Clarity blackouts — is Eskom keeping SA in the dark about Stage 8 load shedding?
Maverick News

Clarity blackouts — is Eskom keeping SA in the dark about Stage 8 load shedding?
Thabo Bester saga: Police fail to collect evidence of Magudumana’s Bloem trips
Maverick News

Thabo Bester saga: Police fail to collect evidence of Magudumana’s Bloem trips

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
Honesty Box graphic

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our Burning Planet Newsletter image

Make sense of the climate crisis

Hear weekly from the biggest climate reporting division in Africa, reporting stories that concern you, your future and your environment.

Direct to your inbox, free of charge.