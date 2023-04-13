Maverick Citizen

CLASSROOM CRISIS

Middelburg parents shut down high school with no water, no toilets and no teachers for 250 pupils

Middelburg parents shut down high school with no water, no toilets and no teachers for 250 pupils
Pupils protest at Middelande Senior Secondary School in Middelburg, Eastern Cape. (Photo: Supplied)
By Estelle Ellis
13 Apr 2023
0

With their school already in a dire situation, with no working toilets, no water in the taps and no teachers for 250 kids, plus a dismal 2022 matric pass rate of 62%, angry parents closed the Middelande Senior Secondary School in Middelburg, Eastern Cape, on Thursday.

With no teachers for about a quarter of their pupils, four children sharing a desk, no water in the school or the hostel’s taps, and no working toilets, the parents of Middelande Senior Secondary School closed the gates of the school on Thursday until the Department of Education intervenes.

According to the minutes of an emergency meeting held on Wednesday, the reason for the closure was that parents feared the safety situation at the school had deteriorated radically, with unsupervised pupils now bringing dangerous weapons to school.

The school was given four extra teachers by the Department of Education in 2022, but after pupil numbers dropped by 50, the four were removed this year.

Parents gather to hear from the Department of Education at Middelande Senior Secondary School. (Photo: Supplied)

The teachers who are now being transferred, however, include two who teach the matric class in Afrikaans and geography. Joseph Taai, the geography teacher, is also the deputy principal and is in charge of organising the Grade 12 exams. Seventy-five percent of the matric class is taking geography.

In a heartfelt letter addressed to the department, appealing against his redeployment to Komani, Taai wrote: “I am currently the only Afrikaans Grade 12 Geography Educator in our school with a total of 458 Geography learners (excluding Social Sciences and Tourism) and continually increasing. There are three educators assisting me. One of the three are in a SGB Post and his services will soon not be available anymore. The second educator is seriously ill and has been hospitalised in Bloemfontein. 

The school cannot take the risk of leaving five classes unsupervised and learners getting into fights and seriously injuring one another.

“We are a seriously underperforming school and my absence will definitely put our current status under more pressure and [reduce] our learners’ and schools’ opportunity to restore our previous academically healthy status. Adding Geography as an underperforming subject will completely and utterly ruin our school community as a whole.”

He said that the current ratio between teachers and pupils makes their chances of recovering their performance “exceedingly small”.

“He is our school’s pillar of strength,” one of the teachers said on Thursday. “He also has a bakkie and he always tries to bring water to the school,” she added.

Parents step in

At the school governing body (SGB) meeting the parents made it clear that they won’t let him go – no matter what the department says.

Apart from Middelburg the school takes children from as far as Noupoort, Steynsburg, Burgersdorp, Venterstad and Colesberg.

The resolution made by the SGB states that due to the dire shortage of teachers, the situation at the school has become unsafe because “learners are coming to school with dangerous weapons”.

Parents close down Middelande Senior Secondary School. (Photo: Supplied)

“The school cannot take the risk of leaving five classes unsupervised and learners getting into fights and seriously injuring one another. Learners also cannot be left with educators’ assistants as the safety of learners and educators is the responsibility of the principal and SGB and there are no security guards to assist.”

The matric class is also losing their Afrikaans teacher and the teacher who now teaches consumer studies has no background in the subject.

A letter from the school to the Education Department set out the chaotic state of affairs with teachers being appointed and then made redundant in fewer than six months despite the teacher-pupil ratio being the highest in the region. 

“The fact that we are an underperforming school was not even taken into account. This staff shortage is a very big contributing factor to our underperformance,” principal Stanley Mintoor said in his letter to the Department of Education. Only 62% of the matric class passed in 2022.

In a meeting with the provincial portfolio committee on education in February 2023, the SGB raised their concern about Middelande being an underperforming school and losing four teaching posts just after appointing five teachers in August 2022. 

The response was that the department should reconsider its decision to remove the four posts, because it does not make sense to appoint five teachers and then remove four posts after three months. The school now has 1,200 pupils which is more than it had at the beginning of 2022 when they granted permission for five teachers to be appointed. 

Pupils protest at Middelande Senior Secondary School in Middelburg. (Photo: Supplied)

According to the minutes of the latest SGB meeting, an appeal against the removal of the teachers was submitted to the education district in December 2022. They in turn submitted it to the provincial task team and it was declined, without any reasons given.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Soweto residents repurpose abandoned state schools that were closed ‘without consultation’

The school and hostel have been without water since 2022. The hostel has five water tanks which is not enough to supply all pupils and staff for one full day.

Many pupils eat their only meal for the day at the school, but there is no water to cook. Teachers told Maverick Citizen that children are sent home if they need the bathroom.

There are currently five classes – about 250 pupils – with no teachers.

The minutes of the last SGB meeting also described the dire situation caused by water shortages at the school:

“Water carting is not an option or a permanent solution because the truck does not deliver water every day and the school has no money to buy tanks for the toilets to be supplied with water.”

Malibongwe Mtima from the Eastern Cape Department of Education has not yet responded to a request for comment. It is understood that a representative of the department has arrived at the school to talk to the parents. DM/MC

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Dubai prosecutors confirmed in writing that the Gupta extradition documents were in order
Maverick News

Dubai prosecutors confirmed in writing that the Gupta extradition documents were in order
No cars, no jobs – Chinese auto industry venture in Gqeberha shows little activity seven years after launch
South Africa

No cars, no jobs – Chinese auto industry venture in Gqeberha shows little activity seven years after launch
Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana back in SA and behind bars
Maverick News

Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana back in SA and behind bars
President Ramaphosa moves to calm investor fears over the wave of rolling blackouts
Maverick News

President Ramaphosa moves to calm investor fears over the wave of rolling blackouts
Where everything has a price - Russia and the UAE are closest partners in Africa
Maverick News

Where everything has a price – Russia and the UAE are closest partners in Africa

TOP READS IN SECTION

No cars, no jobs – Chinese auto industry venture in Gqeberha shows little activity seven years after launch
South Africa

No cars, no jobs – Chinese auto industry venture in Gqeberha shows little activity seven years after launch
Dubai prosecutors confirmed in writing that the Gupta extradition documents were in order
Maverick News

Dubai prosecutors confirmed in writing that the Gupta extradition documents were in order
As El Niño looms, SA’s southwest may be in for a dry autumn/winter; northeast in for a wet one
South Africa

As El Niño looms, SA’s southwest may be in for a dry autumn/winter; northeast in for a wet one
Murders most foul – South Africa is spiralling downwards
South Africa

Murders most foul – South Africa is spiralling downwards
South Africa set to démarche UAE ambassador on Guptas’ extradition judgment failure
Maverick News

South Africa set to démarche UAE ambassador on Guptas’ extradition judgment failure

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.