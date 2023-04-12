Defend Truth

GROUNDUP

Zimbabwean Exemption Permits – no rights were taken away, Home Affairs’ lawyers claims in court

Zimbabwean Exemption Permits – no rights were taken away, Home Affairs’ lawyers claims in court
The government is free to change the policy on the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit, lawyers for the minister of home affairs have argued in court. (Archive photo: Tariro Washinyira)
By Ciaran Ryan
12 Apr 2023
0

Advocate Ismail Jamie SAYS rights that were temporarily conferred in the first place had been allowed to lapse through the passage of time.

The lapsing of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) system was a political decision by the minister of home affairs and does not take away the rights of ZEP holders, the government has argued in court.

Advocate Ismail Jamie, counsel for the minister, told a full bench of the Pretoria High Court that there was no decision to terminate the ZEP system, as argued by the Helen Suzman Foundation and the Consortium for Refugees and Migrants in South Africa in a case that seeks to set aside the minister’s decision to terminate the ZEP system on 30 June.

Rights that were temporarily conferred in the first place had been allowed to lapse through the passage of time, he said. No rights had been taken away.

“Just as government was free to adopt [a visa exemption] policy in respect of Zimbabweans as it relates to the conditions prevailing in that country in 2008 and 2009, it is free to change that policy in 2023,” said Jamie.

Blanket visa exemptions for Zimbabweans illegally in South Africa were introduced in 2009 under the Dispensation of Zimbabweans Project (DZP). That gave legal status to about 250,000 Zimbabweans who had fled political and economic instability at home. It allowed them to live, work, study and open businesses in SA. 

This scheme was extended and renamed the Zimbabwean Special Permit (ZSP) in 2014 and the ZEP in 2017. In 2021, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced that the ZEP system would not be renewed, though two temporary extensions were granted until 30 June 2023.

When asked by Justice Gcina Malindi whether ZEP holders had a right to consultation on a matter that affected the rights they had acquired under the permit system, Jamie replied that consultation with ZEP holders would take place when ZEP holders apply for alternative visas or waivers.

“Practically, it is impossible to expect government to consult 180,000 ZEP holders, and to consider the personal circumstances of ZEP holders and their families. It would have taken years to assess the impact on that level. That’s impractical and not required by law,” said Jamie.

In response, advocate Steven Budlender, for the Helen Suzman Foundation, argued that there was no consultation with affected parties either before or after the decision to terminate the ZEP system. The minister’s claim that it was impractical to canvass 178,000 opinions as to how it would affect them was irrational, as this was standard procedure whenever legislation or policy is proposed by the government, he said. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: Helen Suzman Foundation slams Home Affairs’ decision to terminate Zimbabwean Exemption Permits

“There was plenty of time to issue a notice of comment, yet this was not done in this case,” said Budlender. “All public power has to be rational and there must be a rational process.”

The court heard considerable debate as to whether the minister’s decision was subject to review in terms of the standard of procedural fairness under the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act (Paja), or legal rationality. Jamie argued that Paja did not apply, but that even if it did, the minister’s decision was procedurally fair in that ZEP holders were given 18 months to regularise their affairs. They were also given an opportunity to make representations to Home Affairs and apply for waivers or alternative visas.

Budlender disputed the claim made by counsel for the minister that this was a Cabinet decision, saying it was the director-general of Home Affairs who made the decision. The minister had failed to consider the adverse impact of the decision on ZEP holders and their children. There was no affidavit from the minister explaining what steps he had taken to consider these impacts. 

“We sit here with no evidence that a single person has been granted a waiver. The minister has a duty of candour to this court,” said Budlender.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Returnees from SA falling on hard ground in spite of promises from Zim government

The Helen Suzman Foundation argued that it is not saying the exemption permit system can never come to an end, but that decisions that affect the rights of ZEP holders and their families must be properly considered. The minister’s decision limited the rights of ZEP holders since they would find themselves at risk of deportation, loss of jobs and closure of bank accounts after 30 June.

David Simonsz, representing the Consortium for Refugees and Migrants in South Africa, challenged the minister’s claim that there was no need to consult affected parties before making a decision as momentous as terminating the ZEP system. 

There was no consultation with those affected when the DZP was granted or ended, nor were Zimbabweans consulted when the later programmes were introduced and ended. 

“The idea that at no point they had a right to be heard is wrong. When decisions are made that have an impact on you, you have a right to be heard,” said Simonsz. DM

First published by GroundUp

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Dubai prosecutors confirmed in writing that the Gupta extradition documents were in order
Maverick News

Dubai prosecutors confirmed in writing that the Gupta extradition documents were in order
No cars, no jobs – Chinese auto industry venture in Gqeberha shows little activity seven years after launch
South Africa

No cars, no jobs – Chinese auto industry venture in Gqeberha shows little activity seven years after launch
South Africa set to démarche UAE ambassador on Guptas’ extradition judgment failure
Maverick News

South Africa set to démarche UAE ambassador on Guptas’ extradition judgment failure
As El Niño looms, SA’s southwest may be in for a dry autumn/winter; northeast in for a wet one
South Africa

As El Niño looms, SA’s southwest may be in for a dry autumn/winter; northeast in for a wet one
Joburg coalition partners angry with Al Jama-ah for defending mayor’s R9.5-billion loan comments
Maverick News

Joburg coalition partners angry with Al Jama-ah for defending mayor’s R9.5-billion loan comments

TOP READS IN SECTION

DA death knell sounds in Mogale City as ANC-EFF partnership juggernaut steams onwards
Maverick News

DA death knell sounds in Mogale City as ANC-EFF partnership juggernaut steams onwards
South Africa set to démarche UAE ambassador on Guptas’ extradition judgment failure
Maverick News

South Africa set to démarche UAE ambassador on Guptas’ extradition judgment failure
‘A duplicitous game’ – UAE criticised after Guptas extradition request debacle
Maverick News

‘A duplicitous game’ – UAE criticised after Guptas extradition request debacle
India’s iron giant ready to dynamite them thar hills of KwaZulu-Natal
Maverick News

India’s iron giant ready to dynamite them thar hills of KwaZulu-Natal
Collapsed pylons – 48 hours in the dark and counting for many Tshwane residents, City asks Eskom for help
Maverick News

Collapsed pylons – 48 hours in the dark and counting for many Tshwane residents, City asks Eskom for help

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.