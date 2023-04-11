Launched with pomp and ceremony almost seven years ago by presidents Xi Jinping and Cyril Ramaphosa via satellite from Johannesburg, the government-to-government Beijing Auto Industrial Corporation (Baic) was expected to create 20,000 jobs and manufacture 50,000 vehicles a year by 2023, increasing to 100,000 as the project gained momentum.

But to date, not a single vehicle has rolled off the assembly line and there are no signs of it gaining traction.

It is one of 26 bilateral agreements totalling R94-billion signed in 2015 between South Africa and China, according to information shared by both Baic and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) during the launch in 2016 at Coega on the sidelines of the Special Economic Zone. It is also the single largest investment in South Africa in 40 years, and China’s biggest investment in Africa and outside Europe.

A joint venture between Baic and the IDC – with Baic being the majority shareholder with a 65% stake and the IDC owning the remaining chunk – the project is shrouded in secrecy to the extent that even the Coega Development Corporation (CDC), who are the landlords, have little knowledge of what is happening on site.

Nelson Mandela Bay’s small enterprises which were promised downstream business opportunities as the investment gained traction – opportunities such as providing auto components – have been left in the lurch as there is no communication from Baic on what business prospects they can pursue and exploit.

Speaking at an Eastern Cape event earlier this month, Khwezi Tiya, CDC chief executive, said: “We hope that some activity would take place on the Baic site.”

He, too, did not know what was delaying the project.

“You find people testing things, but not building cars. We have tried to understand what is happening there to find out if there are any challenges they are facing,” said Tiya, adding that Baic did not indicate – even to its colleagues in the auto industry – what it was doing.

“We hope,” said Tiya, “during this calendar year there will be some form of activity going on based on what we understand, but beyond that, I can’t say anything else because I don’t want to speak on their behalf.”

He lamented the fact that job opportunities that were promised have not yet materialised.

“However, they are still adhering to the agreed contractual agreements and we don’t want to believe that the plant will be a white elephant,” said Tiya.

Contacted by Maverick Citizen earlier this month, Biac spokesperson Patience Dumisani referred questions to the IDC.

About 100,000 vehicles were to be manufactured when the plant was fully operational. Also, as various phases of the plant progressed, many more jobs were expected to be created. A Gqeberha businessperson in the auto industry, speaking on condition of anonymity, expressed unhappiness that the project they thought would create much-needed jobs had failed to do so since its launch close to seven years ago.

“We were looking forward to this project and had even dubbed it our own… the Eastern Cape project. But it has been disappointing because we don’t even know what is happening there. There is no communication from Baic, they are just staying mum… no meetings, nothing, just to keep local SMMEs in the loop,” said the entrepreneur who blamed it on the close ties between the two countries. He said the South African government was reluctant to intervene for fear of offending Beijing.

Sixty% of vehicle components were to be sourced locally and 95 % of the labour was to come mostly from Nelson Mandela Bay and other parts of the Eastern Cape.

IDC uncertain

The IDC said it was aware of the importance and significance of the project to the various stakeholders, as well as its social and economic spinoffs to the Eastern Cape province. The project deadline and targets have been adjusted on numerous occasions.

“We cannot put a specific timeframe as to when the first car will roll out of the assembly line… Covid-19 has taught us to be cautious and have flexible timelines, especially on complex projects such as the Baic South Africa project,” said IDC spokesperson Tshepo Ramodibe.

Currently, the only activity involves assembling knocked-down kits that are shipped in from Beijing. And even then, it’s at a small scale.

Blaming Covid is ingenuous since the project was launched in 2016.

Responding to written questions from Maverick Citizen, Ramodibe admitted the project was experiencing difficulties:

“… there are ongoing global supply chain challenges relating to fabrication, logistical arrangements for shipping some of the key machinery components and technologies required…

“The free movement and travel to South Africa by some specialist expatriates required to oversee the project implementation was also hindered by Covid restrictions.”

Asked why there is no communication with the relevant stakeholders and local SMMEs, Ramodibe said the project is bound by agreements that do not allow the sharing of certain information to third parties: “We are bound by non-disclosure agreements.”

Ramodibe says the paint shop, which was supposed to have been completed in 2020, is only now under construction. Only once that has been completed will vehicle manufacturing begin. Asked when that would be, Ramodibe said: “Soon.”

From the beginning, the project was beset with numerous problems including work stoppages by union members, foreign staff adjusting to South Africa’s labour environment, policies and construction laws, and a lack of communication due to language differences.

Also, finances are controlled by Beijing and there is lots of red tape in getting the money released. This caused work stoppages as contractors downed tools demanding to be paid. Since the inception of the project, it has had six CEOs.

Contacted by Maverick Citizen for comment this week, Eastern Cape MEC for Economic Development and Tourism Mlungisi Mvoko said he had contacted Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel about the project but had not yet received a reply.

“The Baic project and its challenges can only be responded to by Minister Patel. As the Eastern Cape, we are beneficiaries of a project brought and driven by his department,” said Mvoko.

However, two political commentators, speaking on condition of anonymity, said South Africa cannot rush China to complete the project as it does not want to spoil the “excellent” relationship it has with Beijing.

China is South Africa’s largest trading partner with about 18% of its imports coming from that country, which also views South Africa as a gateway to the rest of the African continent. Bilateral trade is worth around R500-billion. The two countries are also colleagues in Brics, an economic bloc that aims to challenge the hegemony of the G7. DM/MC

Max Matavire is an award-winning journalist based in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.