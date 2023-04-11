Defend Truth

AGE OF ACCOUNTABILITY

Alleged accomplices to Thabo Bester prison break appear in court

Alleged accomplices to Thabo Bester prison break appear in court
Zolile Sekeleni (65) doctor Nandipha's father and Senohe Matsoare (39) a former G4S employee briefly appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate court. It is alleged they helped in the escape to Thabo Bester. The matter has been postponed until the 17 of April 2023 for further bail information. 11 March 2023. Photo: Supplied
By Cathy Dlodlo
11 Apr 2023
0

The father of Dr Nandipha Magudumana, the partner of Bester — the convicted rapist who escaped from a maximum prison — appeared briefly in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.  

Zolile Cornelius Sikelele (65) appeared in court alongside correctional services officer Senohe Ishmael Motsoara (39) on four charges: aiding escapees, defeating the administration of justice, arson and murder. The state alleges that Matsoara on 3 May 2022 set fire to and destroyed Thabo Bester’s prison cell on the day of Bester’s escape. 

Motsoara and his co-accused face a murder charge in connection with the death of an unknown male, whose body was discovered burnt beyond recognition in Bester’s cell on the day of the fire.

Former G4S employee Senohe Ishmael Motsoara. (Photo: Supplied)

Convicted rapist and murderer Bester — dubbed the Facebook rapist — escaped Mangaung Correctional Centre, run by security company G4S, after which it is alleged that the unidentified male body was transported to the cell and set alight.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Bester became criminal internet sensations overnight when GroundUp broke the story that Bester — initially believed to have died in the Mangaung prison fire — was still alive.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Govt ‘embarrassed’ by Thabo Bester escape as control of Mangaung prison taken from G4S clutches

The couple had been hiding out in a mansion in Sandton before abandoning the premises when the story broke of Bester’s daring and elaborate escape. Magudumana and Bester were arrested in Tanzania this past weekend.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana arrested in Tanzania

Zolile Sekeleni (65) Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s father. (Photo: Supplied)

The case was postponed to 17 April for a formal bail application. State prosecutor Sello Matlhoko said, after a discussion with defence lawyers, that it was agreed the accused will be detained in Brandfort Correctional Centre. This is because Matsoara had served as a correctional services officer at Mangaung Correctional Centre.

Sikelele and Motsoara will remain in custody until their next appearance. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Murders most foul – South Africa is spiralling downwards
South Africa

Murders most foul – South Africa is spiralling downwards
‘A duplicitous game’ – UAE criticised after Guptas extradition request debacle
Maverick News

‘A duplicitous game’ – UAE criticised after Guptas extradition request debacle
India’s iron giant ready to dynamite them thar hills of KwaZulu-Natal
Maverick News

India’s iron giant ready to dynamite them thar hills of KwaZulu-Natal
DA death knell sounds in Mogale City as ANC-EFF partnership juggernaut steams onwards
Maverick News

DA death knell sounds in Mogale City as ANC-EFF partnership juggernaut steams onwards
Mpumalanga coal carve-up threatens roll-out of renewable energy projects
DM168

Mpumalanga coal carve-up threatens roll-out of renewable energy projects

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘A duplicitous game’ – UAE criticised after Guptas extradition request debacle
Maverick News

‘A duplicitous game’ – UAE criticised after Guptas extradition request debacle
Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana arrested in Tanzania
Maverick News

Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana arrested in Tanzania
Dangerous liaisons: SA’s Russian roulette jeopardises trade agreements with US and other Western nations
Maverick News

Dangerous liaisons: SA’s Russian roulette jeopardises trade agreements with US and other Western nations
The Guptas are gone. No one is to blame, everyone did their best. The end
Maverick News

The Guptas are gone. No one is to blame, everyone did their best. The end
India’s iron giant ready to dynamite them thar hills of KwaZulu-Natal
Maverick News

India’s iron giant ready to dynamite them thar hills of KwaZulu-Natal

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted