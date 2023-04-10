Limpho Hani delivers the keynote address at the Thomas Nkobi Memorial to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Chris Hani's assassination. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Three decades after former SA Communist Party leader Chris Hani was gunned down, the SACP used Monday’s commemoration to push for an inquest into the brutal killing of the struggle stalwart during the dying days of apartheid.

The party has started a petition to build support for its campaign.

Hani, who was also chief-of-staff of the ANC’s armed wing, Umkhonto we Sizwe, was fatally shot outside his home in Boksburg on 10 April 1993.

Polish immigrant Janusz Waluś, who was convicted of the killing, was released on two years’ parole in November last year. Co-accused Clive Derby-Lewis was also sentenced to life in jail. He was later released on medical grounds and died in 2016.

The City of Ekurhuleni organised a commemoration at the Thomas Nkobi Memorial Park in Elsburg on Monday.

Speaking at the event, Chris Hani’s widow, Limpho Hani, said the country’s leaders had betrayed Hani’s legacy as well as those South Africans who had trusted them to lead the country.

Limpho Hani, a member of the SACP and former ANC MP, said she was angered by the reaction of then National Prosecuting Authority head Vusi Pikoli when she and SACP leaders had requested that the murder case be reopened.

“To say his response shocked me is an understatement. I am not a police officer… there are no police officers in the SACP… but there was Mr Pikoli who demanded that we give him new evidence,” she said.

Hani said Pikoli’s response was an insult to her husband’s family.

“To him, that is Mr Pikoli, my husband’s assassination was part of the Boer apartheid statistics where our people were killed by the apartheid police. And he had no sympathy. He did not care,” she claimed.

She said that at the time of her husband’s death, she had found an empty soda can and a cigarette butt in her garden. She brought this to the attention of the police but they declined to investigate what she thought might have been evidence of a second shooter on the scene.

SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila said the party remained true to its values and committed to its resistance to imperialism. As a result, he said, Russian President Vladimir Putin was welcome to visit South Africa to attend a Brics summit in August.

Hani’s widow, who mostly read from her prepared speech, touched on a range of issues and criticised Chief Justice Raymond Zondo for reversing a decision to deny Waluś parole and ordering his release.

“Tambo turned in his grave the day Zondo released Chris Hani’s killer,” she said.

The event attracted a smattering of ANC leaders.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said Hani had “died three times”: the first was his killing 30 years ago; the second when the Memorial Park was vandalised, and finally when his killer was paroled last year.

“Janusz Waluś will have no peace until he visits his own grave,” said Lesufi.

‘I will mention names’

Limpho Hani said the release of Waluś had been heartbreaking.

“This time our hearts are broken because those in power decided that our loss meant too little. They told us the killer of our dreams and aspirations as a family had more rights than us.”

She revealed that she has a book in the pipeline but it would only be released after she dies. “You will only read about it once I am dead because I will mention names,” she said.

Hani also appealed to her comrades in the ANC to stop making empty promises about delivery.

“We want delivery and we want delivery now,” she said, adding that leaders should refrain from lying to the nation.

“We voted for you because we want the truth,” she said.

She said it was understandable that there would be differences of opinion with the tripartite alliance, and tolerance was therefore required.

“Despite all these issues, I still have hope that we can turn the corner. I have hope that we can solve all the issues and overcome them someday,” Hani said.

Regarding her husband’s murder, she said, “Until such time as the truth comes out, I will be mourning for life.” DM