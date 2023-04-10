A worker monitors freight wagons as they are loaded with coal in Mpumalanga, South Africa, on 29 September 2022. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Mapping by consultancy AmaranthCX vividly shows the scale of coal mining and the granting of rights linked to the sector on the Mpumalanga Highveld – a state of affairs that threatens the roll-out of renewable energy projects and, possibly, agriculture in a fertile section of South Africa’s grain belt.

The map is a project by AmaranthCX director Paul Miller to fill the transparency void created by South Africa’s lack of a proper mining cadastre.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Explainer: A mining cadastre and public transparency

After years of delays, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) is tendering to procure one, but it will take at least a year before anything happens.

The AmaranthCX map, put together from sources such as Google Maps and disclosures by listed companies, shows that most of the Mpumalanga Highveld – from Gauteng to Machadodorp – has been parcelled out for coal mining. It is a striking picture most South Africans are unaware of. (On the map, coal mining areas are shaded in grey.)

Aside from environmental red flags, the map raises concerns about renewable energy and agriculture.

For renewable energy projects, Mpumalanga is vital. Because of coal deposits, it is the heart of South Africa’s minerals-industrial complex, where grid capacity is concentrated. Mpumalanga is the most effective place to connect to the grid as coal-fired plants are decommissioned.

But much of the land that could be used for renewable projects has been “sterilised” for such purposes.

Section 53(1) of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act says “any person who intends to use the surface of any land in any way which may be contrary to any object of this act, or which is likely to impede any such object, must apply to the minister for approval in the prescribed manner”.

It does not apply to farming or urban spaces.

Miller says the situation creates a regulatory nightmare that must be navigated through a DMRE not famed for its efficiency. So, the lack of a cadastre is not just a deterrent to investment in mining; it is also an obstacle to renewable energy projects where they are needed most.

Despite the regulatory exemptions, coal mining is still seen as a potential food security threat.

“The expansion of mining in Mpumalanga remains a threat or major competitor to agriculture in the province,” said Wandile Sihlobo, economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa.

The “green agenda” means mining may not be able to expand as aggressively as was once thought, so the long-expected fight over agricultural land might not materialise, he said.

Coal is being starved of the capital it needs for survival, as an ever-increasing number of banks stop financing new projects involving fossil fuels.

But mining for coal is not going to stop any time soon in Mpumalanga, and it still provides about 90% of the power for the failing Eskom. DM168

