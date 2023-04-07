Maverick Life

THE CONVERSATION

Easter eggs: their evolution from chicken to chocolate

Easter eggs: their evolution from chicken to chocolate
Coloured decorative Easter eggs hang on a rain soaked tree in Eppendorf, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
By Serin Quinn
07 Apr 2023
0

Eggs have long symbolised rebirth and renewal, making them perfect to commemorate the story of Jesus’ resurrection.

A lot of Easter traditions – including hot cross buns and lamb on Sunday – stem from medieval Christian or even earlier pagan beliefs. The chocolate Easter egg, however, is a more modern twist on tradition.

Chicken eggs have been eaten at Easter for centuries. Eggs have long symbolised rebirth and renewal, making them perfect to commemorate the story of Jesus’ resurrection as well as the arrival of spring. Although nowadays eggs can be eaten during the fasting period of Lent, in the middle ages they were prohibited along with meat and dairy. Medieval chefs often found surprising ways around this, even making mock eggs to replace them.

For Easter – a period of celebration – eggs and meat, such as lamb (also a symbol of renewal), were back on the table.

March 1923: Four cooks show off their enormous Easter Eggs. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

March 1923: Four cooks show off their enormous Easter Eggs. Image: Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

Easter Monday in Greenwich Park, London. From Old and New London P. 199 in the European Magazine of 1802, London, England. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Easter Monday in Greenwich Park, London. From Old and New London P. 199 in the European Magazine of 1802, London, England. Image: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Even once eggs were permitted in fasting meals, they kept a special place in the Easter feast. Seventeenth-century cookbook author John Murrell recommended “egges with greene sawce”, a sort of pesto made with sorrel leaves.

Across Europe, eggs were also given as a tithe (a sort of yearly rent) to the local church on Good Friday. This might be where the idea of giving eggs as a gift comes from. The practice died out in many Protestant areas after the Reformation, but some English villages kept the tradition going until the 19th century.

It’s not known exactly when people started to decorate their eggs, but research has pointed to the 13th century, when King Edward I gave his courtiers eggs wrapped in gold leaf.

A few centuries later, we know that people across Europe were dying their eggs different colours. They usually chose yellow, using onion peel, or red, using madder roots or beetroots. The red eggs are thought to symbolise the blood of Christ. One 17th-century author suggested this practice went as far back as early Christians in Mesopotamia, but it’s hard to know for sure.

In England, the most popular way of decorating was with petals, which made colourful imprints. The Wordsworth Museum in the Lake District still has a collection of eggs made for the poet’s children from the 1870s.

A worker oversees cooked, coloured eggs between production stages at the Beham coloured eggs company on March 30, 2010 in Thannhausen, Germany. Beham is Bavaria�s biggest coloured eggs producer and has stepped up production to meet high demand ahead of Easter. (Photo by Miguel Villagran/Getty Images)

A worker oversees cooked, coloured eggs between production stages at the Beham coloured eggs company on March 30, 2010 in Thannhausen, Germany. Beham is Bavaria’s biggest coloured eggs producer.  Image: Miguel Villagran / Getty Images

SCHLEIFE, GERMANY - MARCH 21: Ethnic Sorbian Heidemarie Hoeft, wearing a traditional Upper Lusatian folk dress and black headdress, paints an Easter egg in traditional Sorbian motives at the annual Easter egg market on March 21, 2010 in Schleife, Germany. Easter egg painting is a strong part of Sorbian tradition and visual elements within the painting are meant to ward off evil. Sorbians are a Slavic minority in eastern Germany and many still speak Sorbian, a language closely related to Polish and Czech. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Ethnic Sorbian Heidemarie Hoeft, wearing a traditional Upper Lusatian folk dress and black headdress, paints an Easter egg in traditional Sorbian motives at the annual Easter egg market on March 21, 2010 in Schleife, Germany. Easter egg painting is a strong part of Sorbian tradition and visual elements within the painting are meant to ward off evil.  Image: Sean Gallup / Getty Images

From dyed eggs to chocolate eggs

Although dyeing patterned eggs is still a common Easter activity, these days eggs are more commonly associated with chocolate. But when did this shift happen?

When chocolate arrived in Britain in the 17th century, it was an exciting and very expensive novelty. In 1669, the Earl of Sandwich paid £227 – the equivalent of around £32,000 today – for a chocolate recipe from King Charles II.

Today chocolate is thought of as a solid food, but then it was only ever a drink and was usually spiced with chilli pepper following Aztec and Maya traditions. For the English, this exotic new drink was like nothing they’d ever encountered. One author called it the “American Nectar”: a drink for the gods.

An advert for Fry’s hot chocolate (c.1900-1909). Image: J.S. Fry & Sons / Wellcome Collection

An advert for Fry’s hot chocolate (c.1900-1909). Image: J.S. Fry & Sons / Wellcome Collection

Chocolate was soon a fashionable drink for the aristocracy, often given as a gift thanks to its high status, a tradition still followed today. It was also enjoyed in the newly opened coffee houses around London. Coffee and tea had also only just been introduced to England, and all three drinks were rapidly changing how Britons socially interacted with each other.

Catholic theologians did connect chocolate with Easter in this time, but out of concern that drinking chocolate would go against fasting practices during Lent. After heated debate, it was agreed that chocolate made with water might be acceptable during fasts. At Easter at least – a time of feasting and celebration – chocolate was fine.

Chocolate remained expensive into the 19th century, when Fry’s (now part of Cadbury) made the first solid chocolate bars in 1847, revolutionising the chocolate trade.

For the Victorians, chocolate was much more accessible but still something of an indulgence. Thirty years later, in 1873, Fry’s developed the first chocolate Easter egg as a luxury treat, merging the two gift-giving traditions.

Read in Daily Maverick: A history of Easter feasts and why the English breakfast might be medieval

Even in the early 20th century, these chocolate eggs were seen as a special present, and many people never even ate theirs. A woman in Wales kept an egg from 1951 for 70 years and a museum in Torquay recently bought an egg that had been saved since 1924.

It was only in the 1960s and 1970s that supermarkets began to offer chocolate eggs at a cheaper price, hoping to profit off the Easter tradition.

With rising concerns over long-term chocolate production and bird flu-provoked egg shortages, future Easters might look a little different. But if there is one thing that Easter eggs can show us, it’s the adaptability of tradition. DM/ML 

This story was first published in The Conversation. 

Serin Quinn is a PhD Candidate in the Department of History at the University of Warwick.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘Chickens coming home to roost’: Another criminal case against businessman Kishene Chetty over SAPS procurement
Maverick News

‘Chickens coming home to roost’: Another criminal case against businessman Kishene Chetty over SAPS procurement
Small Free State town in high court battle with Eskom over use of solar energy to reduce load shedding
Maverick News

Small Free State town in high court battle with Eskom over use of solar energy to reduce load shedding
The Guptas are gone. No one is to blame, everyone did their best. The end
Maverick News

The Guptas are gone. No one is to blame, everyone did their best. The end
The Pope Francis puffer coat was fake – here’s a history of real papal fashion
Maverick Life

The Pope Francis puffer coat was fake – here’s a history of real papal fashion
Key Tshwane win gives ANC a motivation boost while DA suffers low-turnout blow
Maverick News

Key Tshwane win gives ANC a motivation boost while DA suffers low-turnout blow

TOP READS IN SECTION

The Pope Francis puffer coat was fake – here’s a history of real papal fashion
Maverick Life

The Pope Francis puffer coat was fake – here’s a history of real papal fashion
Hell on a bike – what it’s really like cycling from Langa to Cape Town
Maverick News

Hell on a bike – what it’s really like cycling from Langa to Cape Town
Epic encounters for Overberg village as mountain bike race puts Stanford on the map
Maverick News

Epic encounters for Overberg village as mountain bike race puts Stanford on the map
In images: Easter traditions around the world
Maverick Life

In images: Easter traditions around the world
Diamond rush — The precious memories of a diamond dorp on the West Coast
Maverick News

Diamond rush — The precious memories of a diamond dorp on the West Coast

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.