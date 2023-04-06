Defend Truth

ISS TODAY OP-ED

Tunisia’s xenophobic agenda is hastening liquidity risk for nation’s economy

Tunisia’s xenophobic agenda is hastening liquidity risk for nation’s economy
unisia president Kais Saied, flanked by the flag of Tunisia. (Photo: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
By Ornella Moderan for ISS TODAY
06 Apr 2023
0

President Kaïs Saied’s attempt to scapegoat black migrants is costing the country socially, economically and diplomatically. 

In a 21 February national security council address, Tunisian president Kaïs Saied accused sub-Saharan African immigrants of fostering “violence, crime and unacceptable practices”. 

Drawing on rhetoric reminiscent of Western far right conspiracy theories, he denounced “hordes of immigrants” whom he suspected of being part of a ‘plan’ to disrupt Tunisia’s demographic composition and alter the country’s identity. Ironically, North African — including Tunisian — migrants are routinely at the receiving end of such discourse in Europe.

His comments unleashed a wave of racist violence across the country, exposing black residents to abuse and public vindictiveness. In response, the governments of Guinea, Côte d’Ivoire, Mali and Burkina Faso, among others, organised evacuations of their citizens out of Tunisia. 

Homeowners in the country unilaterally evicted sub-Saharan tenants, throwing entire families onto the streets. Employers laid off already underpaid black workers, often illegally withholding outstanding wages. And members of migrant communities have since reported record levels of verbal and physical abuse, sometimes captured in videos that went viral on social media. 

Once marginal on the political scene, a rising nationalist discourse conflating xenophobia with patriotism has recently gained traction in the national media, extending its audience and influence. Saied’s remarks provided further validation.  

The president’s comments triggered condemnation from some anti-racist movements but also revealed the extent of underlying racism in Tunisia. The country has long struggled with a mixed heritage of African and Arab-Berber culture, downplaying a history of slavery that still underpins social representations of dark-skinned communities. Anti-racist movements that proposed a provision on the matter during the drafting of a new constitution following the 2011 revolution were accused of “trying to create a problem that doesn’t exist.”

Migrants aside, an estimated 10% to 15% of Tunisians are black. They form a sizeable minority that has long experienced marginalisation and systemic belittling. A 2018 anti-racism law — an innovation in North Africa — allowed black Tunisians to remove ‘atig’ from their names, a prefix signalling filiation with enslaved ancestors. But an economic crisis and rising populism have made it hard for the legislation to bear fruit and change mindsets. Some are now openly calling for its abrogation. 

Since the 2011 removal of former dictator Zine el Abidine Ben Ali in a popular uprising that started the Arab Spring, institutional instability and Covid-19 have weakened the economy. A public debt worth 89% of GDP, rampant inflation, a continuous drop in currency value, and high unemployment rates, particularly among youth, reflect a dire situation and widespread social despair. 

The Economist cites “a survey conducted last year by a pro-business think-tank [that] found that 71% of public-university graduates want to emigrate.” Proportions are probably even higher among less educated youth. Some 18,000 Tunisians crossed over to Italy just last year — almost seven times more than the 2,600 who did in 2019, when Saied assumed office. 

Amid protracted job and food staple shortages, blaming black migrants is a convenient diversion for leaders short of solutions. But it lacks evidence. While a popular narrative claims that over one million sub-Saharan migrants are jamming the job market, specialised organisations cite just 50,000 to 60,000 of them in the country, of which about 21,000 are thought to lack documentation. 

Most migrants are employed in low-pay, labour-intensive jobs such as construction or housework. Migrants told journalists and researchers that a dysfunctional administration and cumulative financial penalties made getting their paperwork in order nearly impossible.

Consistent democratic backsliding over the past few years hasn’t restored hope or eased social tensions. Since July 2021, Saied has methodically dismantled the country’s hard-fought-for democracy. He suspended parliament and sent army tanks to bar its access, giving himself power to rule through executive orders. A constitutional lawyer by profession, he siphoned judicial authority to consolidate his own. 

Most recently, Saied cracked down on critics in a series of politically motivated arrests targeting rival politicians, sceptical entrepreneurs and non-submissive journalists. That he would now unbolt recent anti-racism gains isn’t surprising. 

Scapegoating sub-Saharan Africans for Tunisia’s hardships won’t solve the country’s economic slump. In fact, it could backfire. Key financial partners have condemned Tunisia’s xenophobic turn, halting economic partnerships. In early March, the World Bank’s exiting boss David Malpass instructed a suspension of cooperation with Tunisia on ethical grounds, citing the country’s racist drift. 

The decision came after Tunisia’s failed negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, which recently put the brakes on a $1.9-billion loan under discussion. The country now faces liquidity risks unless it undertakes major reforms.

Meanwhile, civil society and economic operators in West African countries and beyond have called for boycotts of Tunisian products. The financial fallout may be limited, as sub-Saharan Africa represents a mere 3% of Tunisian exports, but its symbolic significance is clear. 

A further deterioration in its economic, financial and diplomatic posture is the last thing Tunisia needs. Authorities have backpedalled on their initial statements, but fixing relations with sub-Saharan Africa will take more than denials and Pan-African lip service. Much work is required for Tunisia to recognise its rich, multifaceted heritage, which should be a strength, not a stumbling block. 

The country must confront its racism, which has become normalised. The remains of its once vibrant civil society and democratic movement still fight for an honest, value-based conversation but activists need support in the face of rising authoritarianism. International human rights defenders and donors should provide assistance and funding as required. Nationalist discourse that condemns receiving foreign funding makes external support both harder and more necessary than ever.

Saied’s triggering comments and the public hatred they released also reflect a policy agenda that has demonised migration in North Africa for years under the impulse of European migration policies. Tunisia’s Global North partners — especially Fortress Europe — should learn from this episode. DM

Ornella Moderan, Consultant, Institute for Security Studies (ISS) Pretoria. 

First published by ISS Today.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘Chickens coming home to roost’: Another criminal case against businessman Kishene Chetty over SAPS procurement
Maverick News

‘Chickens coming home to roost’: Another criminal case against businessman Kishene Chetty over SAPS procurement
Small Free State town in high court battle with Eskom over use of solar energy to reduce load shedding
Maverick News

Small Free State town in high court battle with Eskom over use of solar energy to reduce load shedding
Uncovered — Paul Ngobeni, the fugitive mind behind Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s court defeats
Maverick News

Uncovered — Paul Ngobeni, the fugitive mind behind Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s court defeats
Key Tshwane win gives ANC a motivation boost while DA suffers low-turnout blow
Maverick News

Key Tshwane win gives ANC a motivation boost while DA suffers low-turnout blow
Cape Town Codeta taxi boss gunned down outside home
Maverick News

Cape Town Codeta taxi boss gunned down outside home

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘Chickens coming home to roost’: Another criminal case against businessman Kishene Chetty over SAPS procurement
Maverick News

‘Chickens coming home to roost’: Another criminal case against businessman Kishene Chetty over SAPS procurement
‘Just mute her!’ — Committee chair Qubudile Dyantyi in virtual verbal scuffle with Mkhwebane
Maverick News

‘Just mute her!’ — Committee chair Qubudile Dyantyi in virtual verbal scuffle with Mkhwebane
Uncovered — Paul Ngobeni, the fugitive mind behind Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s court defeats
Maverick News

Uncovered — Paul Ngobeni, the fugitive mind behind Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s court defeats
Former cricketer Jean Symes sentenced to four years for match-fixing – more prosecutions to follow
Maverick News

Former cricketer Jean Symes sentenced to four years for match-fixing – more prosecutions to follow
Godongwana makes U-turn on controversial Eskom exemption
Maverick News

Godongwana makes U-turn on controversial Eskom exemption

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.