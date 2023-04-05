Sport

PRIDE UNITES

Off-field drama has helped the Lions strengthen and consolidate on the field

Off-field drama has helped the Lions strengthen and consolidate on the field
Gianni Lombard of the Emirates Lions scoring his try during the EPCR Challenge Cup, round of 16 match between Emirates Lions and Racing 92 at Emirates Airline Park on 1 April, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
05 Apr 2023
0

The Lions have been in exceptional form since the end of February and are brimming with confidence heading into their Challenge Cup quarterfinal.

The Lions have quietly gone about their business in the past few weeks, racking up win after win. In fact, the Johannesburg-based side has won their last four games on the trot in the United Rugby Championship EPCR Challenge Cup.

The Lions’ current win-streak dates back to 25 February when they beat Glasgow Warriors 35-24 at Ellis Park.

Prior to that, the Lions had only won one of their seven previous matches.

The reason for their sudden turnaround in fortune on the field has a lot to do with their turmoil off the field in the week of their Glasgow victory.

A leaked MyPlayers survey revealed that Lions players had apparently given “very low” ratings of the coaches and administrative staff. Lions head coach Ivan van Rooyen reportedly only received a four out of 10 rating from the players while contract manager Tracy van Ginkel also scored poorly.

This leaked survey has united the Lions team. Since the leak, they have been clawing their way back into URC knockout contention and this past weekend pumped French outfit Racing 92 — with 14 men for 66 minutes — 51-28 in the Challenge Cup.

“That actually helped us in a positive way,” said Lions backline coach Jaque Fourie to the media this week.

“I don’t look too much at the stuff happening off the field. Our focus is to work on the rugby with the players.

“After all the stuff came out, we rallied together and said, ‘Listen guys, it can go one way, or we can stand together and start performing.’

“A week before we played Glasgow, we said we are going to pull off all the shackles and start playing and we’ve got nothing to lose. The guys have played with much more freedom in the last four games we’ve played and are enjoying themselves.”

Looking ahead

Their win over Racing 92 in the last 16 on Saturday means the Lions now have a trip to Scotland to take on the Glasgow Warriors in the Challenge Cup quarterfinal.

“Glasgow have been playing some great rugby and with Franco [Smith] there we know he’ll come with something different. He’s an interesting character and he’s always got a few tricks [up his sleeve],” added Fourie.

“It’s important that we stay within our structure though and play the same way as what’s been working for us the last few weeks.

“This is knockout rugby… we’re not going to Glasgow to compete. We’re going there to win.”

The Lions will be without key loose forward Emmanuel Tshituka against Glasgow after the dynamic runner copped a three-week ban for dangerous play against Racing 92. But it is expected that veteran Jaco Kriel will step in for this weekend’s match.

The Lions can still, mathematically, qualify for a top-eight finish in the URC too, although they have to beat league leaders Leinster next week to keep their hopes alive.

“That’s our mindset. We’ve also got two URC games left (before the playoffs), and we want to finish the season on a high,” added Fourie.

Though Leinster have already wrapped up the top spot on the log and are guaranteed home knockout matches, they could very well send a second-string team to tackle the Lions in Johannesburg — which would play in Van Rooyen’s side’s favour in their ambition to grab one of the last spots available. 

Marius Louw, Lions, Challenge Cup

Marius Louw (centre) of the Emirates Lions during the EPCR Challenge Cup, round of 16 match between Emirates Lions and Racing 92 at Emirates Airline Park on 1 April, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images)

Blundering Bulls

On the other side of the Jukskei River, the Bulls conversely, have had a torrid run of results dating back to January.

The Pretoria-based union have lost 10 matches on the bounce in all competitions, including the Champions Cup, URC and Currie Cup.

As from today, Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White has taken over the reins of Currie Cup coach after Edgar Marutlulle has been demoted back to coaching the junior coaching ranks — after only four matches in charge.

Assistant coaches Gert Smal, Hugo van As and Sean Everitt will, however, remain in their positions.

“I met with Edgar and he felt that there needed to be action taken, with the union coming first. A perspective that we both share and something I commend him on,” White said in a statement released by the Bulls.

“It is important that our coaches continue to feel as though there is a pathway. Sometimes we will get successes and sometimes we must take a step back and be proactive, and as a union we are doing exactly that,”

“I will take over, working with the new coaches. We will find a way, in and around the senior coaches, to make sure that we get our campaign back on track.”

The decision comes after the Bulls were knocked out of the Champions Cup last weekend by a 33-9 loss to Toulouse in France, subsequently, White has had his time freed up.

The Bulls are still in strong contention for a URC knockout spot – currently in seventh place – but will have to turn their fortunes around in their last two matches against Zebre and Leinster. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘Just mute her!’ — Committee chair Qubudile Dyantyi in virtual verbal scuffle with Mkhwebane
Maverick News

‘Just mute her!’ — Committee chair Qubudile Dyantyi in virtual verbal scuffle with Mkhwebane
Vladimir Putin in South Africa: A diplomatic and legal dilemma for the government
Maverick News

Vladimir Putin in South Africa: A diplomatic and legal dilemma for the government
Former cricketer Jean Symes sentenced to four years for match-fixing – more prosecutions to follow
Maverick News

Former cricketer Jean Symes sentenced to four years for match-fixing – more prosecutions to follow
SAPS supplier fined R3.55m for price-gouging on hand sanitisers
South Africa

SAPS supplier fined R3.55m for price-gouging on hand sanitisers
Evidence leader's fine legal scalpel slices through Mkhwebane’s assertions about CR17 ‘money laundering’
Maverick News

Evidence leader's fine legal scalpel slices through Mkhwebane’s assertions about CR17 ‘money laundering’

TOP READS IN SECTION

Former cricketer Jean Symes sentenced to four years for match-fixing – more prosecutions to follow
Maverick News

Former cricketer Jean Symes sentenced to four years for match-fixing – more prosecutions to follow
Vladimir Putin in South Africa: A diplomatic and legal dilemma for the government
Maverick News

Vladimir Putin in South Africa: A diplomatic and legal dilemma for the government
Evidence leader's fine legal scalpel slices through Mkhwebane’s assertions about CR17 ‘money laundering’
Maverick News

Evidence leader's fine legal scalpel slices through Mkhwebane’s assertions about CR17 ‘money laundering’
‘Just mute her!’ — Committee chair Qubudile Dyantyi in virtual verbal scuffle with Mkhwebane
Maverick News

‘Just mute her!’ — Committee chair Qubudile Dyantyi in virtual verbal scuffle with Mkhwebane
Hawks tighten screws on buyers allegedly fleecing Eskom power stations
Maverick News

Hawks tighten screws on buyers allegedly fleecing Eskom power stations

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.