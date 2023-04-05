Business Maverick

‘BRAWL IN THE BUSHVELD’

Northam withdraws takeover offer for RBPlat, paving the way for Implats to acquire company

Northam withdraws takeover offer for RBPlat, paving the way for Implats to acquire company
The Impala Platinum shaft 1 mine tower in Rustenburg. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Ed Stoddard
05 Apr 2023
0

In an abrupt U-turn, Northam Platinum said on Thursday that it was withdrawing its takeover offer to shareholders of Royal Bafokeng Platinum. Thus ends the ‘Brawl in the Bushveld’ with Impala Platinum likely to emerge as the winner.

The hottest takeover battle in South Africa’s mining sector has now ended, and the stakes were high.  

Northam Platinum (Northam) said late on Wednesday in a terse Sens announcement that it was terminating its takeover offer to the shareholders of Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) with “immediate effect”. That paves the way for Impala Platinum (Implats) to likely acquire a majority stake in a coveted asset, with high-grade assets that are shallow, and adjacent to its existing operations. 

To wit, Implats’ initial offer — which still stands — was one of R90 a share and 0.3 Implats shares per RBPlat share. At close on Wednesday, that equalled R139.20 per share. RBPlat’s share price at close on Wednesday was R143.68 per share (Northam’s announcement came shortly after trading on the JSE closed). When the offer was initially made in November 2021, that represented a 23% premium on RBPlat’s share price 

Northam jumped into the fray shortly afterwards, snapping up more than 34% at R180 a share. A year later it announced a new offer to acquire all or a portion of the remaining RBPlat shares for R172.70 per share.  

Since then, there has been a brawl in the Bushveld. The upshot is that Implats now has 41% of RBPlat and Northam has just over 34%.  

But Northam said on Wednesday that a “Material Adverse Change” had altered the landscape.

“Following publication of the announcement and as at the trading day preceding the date of this announcement: the rhodium closing price has fallen and remained below $9,000.00 per oz, for 12 consecutive trading days; and the closing 4E ZAR basket price (the platinum group metals price) has fallen and remained below ZAR33,000 per oz… Accordingly, Material Adverse Changes have occurred in respect of two separate metrics,” the company said.  

So RBPlat’s remaining shareholders now have until the end of April to decide on the Implats offer. 

‘Ultimate goal is to get 100%’

“It doesn’t change anything on our side, we have an offer open until the end of April and remaining shareholders will have to decide for themselves. Now it is clear that there has only been one offer on the table,” Implats’ spokesperson, Johan Theron, told Business Maverick.

“Our ultimate goal is to get to 100%. The first critical hurdle is to get to 50%,” he said.  

To get to over 50%, the remaining shareholders include the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which manages the retirement assets of South Africa’s public servants. It has around a 10% stake in RBPlat.  

To get to 100%, of course, it would require Northam to sell its stake — at a loss, given the current Implats’ offer. It could also hold on to it based on expectations of future earnings, dividend potential and things like that.

Both companies wanted the asset because, well, there are hardly any new PGM (platinum group metals) mines being built in South Africa, where the vast majority of the known reserves of the precious metal are found. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: R8-trillion question: Unlocking South Africa’s PGM potential 

But for Implats, the proximity to existing operations not only made sense in terms of synergies. It also represented a chance down the road to redeploy workers instead of laying them off as some of its adjacent Rustenburg operations run out of ore. Rustenburg has been a flashpoint of labour and social unrest, and no one wants to stir that hornet’s nest in a few years’ time.

Northam, even without RBPlat, will continue to grow production with its current mines, notably its mechanised Booysendal mine operation that straddles the Limpopo/Mpumalanga borders. Implats is bigger — and looks set to get even bigger — but both companies are profitable and seem to have good long-term prospects, though forecasting commodity prices is fraught with uncertainty. 

But this round of PGM consolidation looks like it will go to Implats. That doesn’t leave much left in the ring. DM/BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Godongwana makes U-turn on controversial Eskom exemption
Maverick News

Godongwana makes U-turn on controversial Eskom exemption
Former cricketer Jean Symes sentenced to four years for match-fixing – more prosecutions to follow
Maverick News

Former cricketer Jean Symes sentenced to four years for match-fixing – more prosecutions to follow
‘Just mute her!’ — Committee chair Qubudile Dyantyi in virtual verbal scuffle with Mkhwebane
Maverick News

‘Just mute her!’ — Committee chair Qubudile Dyantyi in virtual verbal scuffle with Mkhwebane
‘Chickens coming home to roost’: Another criminal case against businessman Kishene Chetty over SAPS procurement
Maverick News

‘Chickens coming home to roost’: Another criminal case against businessman Kishene Chetty over SAPS procurement
Vladimir Putin in South Africa: A diplomatic and legal dilemma for the government
Maverick News

Vladimir Putin in South Africa: A diplomatic and legal dilemma for the government

TOP READS IN SECTION

Former cricketer Jean Symes sentenced to four years for match-fixing – more prosecutions to follow
Maverick News

Former cricketer Jean Symes sentenced to four years for match-fixing – more prosecutions to follow
Vladimir Putin in South Africa: A diplomatic and legal dilemma for the government
Maverick News

Vladimir Putin in South Africa: A diplomatic and legal dilemma for the government
Evidence leader's fine legal scalpel slices through Mkhwebane’s assertions about CR17 ‘money laundering’
Maverick News

Evidence leader's fine legal scalpel slices through Mkhwebane’s assertions about CR17 ‘money laundering’
‘Just mute her!’ — Committee chair Qubudile Dyantyi in virtual verbal scuffle with Mkhwebane
Maverick News

‘Just mute her!’ — Committee chair Qubudile Dyantyi in virtual verbal scuffle with Mkhwebane
Hawks tighten screws on buyers allegedly fleecing Eskom power stations
Maverick News

Hawks tighten screws on buyers allegedly fleecing Eskom power stations

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.