Defend Truth

GROUNDUP

Thabo Bester parliamentary briefing postponed as G4S no-show sparks committee anger

Thabo Bester parliamentary briefing postponed as G4S no-show sparks committee anger
Government appears to have been informed nine months ago that Thabo Bester escaped. Illustration: Lisa Nelson
By Daniel Steyn and Marecia Damons
04 Apr 2023
0

‘Accountability to Parliament is not optional,’ says chair Gratitude Magwanishe.

Tuesday’s parliamentary briefing on the escape of rapist and murderer Thabo Bester from Mangaung Correctional Centre was unable to proceed when security company G4S, which operates the prison, declined to appear. Bester escaped from prison on 3 May 2022.

Read more in Daily Maverick: Govt ‘embarrassed’ by Thabo Bester escape as control of Mangaung prison taken from G4S clutches

The Parliamentary Committee on Justice and Correctional Services had invited G4S, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS), the South African Police Service (SAPS), and the Judicial Inspectorate of Correctional Services (Jics) to present updates on their investigations and answer questions from MPs.

But on Monday G4S wrote a letter to the committee chair, Gratitude Magwanishe, saying it would not present to the committee because of contractual and statutory confidentiality clauses. The letter said that G4S would appear only if summonsed by the committee.

Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola, Inspecting Judge Edwin Cameron, Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale and the national commissioners of Police and Correctional Services were present at the meeting.

Committee members expressed their disappointment with G4S and said that G4S had disrespected the committee. The committee resolved that the meeting be postponed and G4S be summonsed to appear before the committee as soon as possible.

“Accountability to Parliament is not optional. That is what they must know,” said Magwanishe. “We thought that we were going to have an open, honest discussion about what has happened. All stakeholders are here except them.”

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach said she was struggling to “contain her outrage” that a year after Bester’s escape, little had been done.

“[The absence of G4S] makes a mockery of this procedure,” Breytenbach said.

“They thumb their nose at a committee of parliament and … demand to be summoned here, in order to obtain some sort of flimsy protection. For what? It’s very clear they have something to hide. If they had nothing to hide they would’ve been here,” said Breytenbach.

ANC MP Nomathemba Maseko-Jele expressed fear, on behalf of Bester’s victims, and anger. “[Bester’s actions] must be weighed more than the rights of this institution [G4S],” she said.

ANC MP Anthea Ramolobeng called the situation a “national crisis.”

“The escape of Thabo Bester has angered a lot of women. A rapist is out on the loose. We have no idea if he is still in the country,” she said.

Legal representatives for G4S were present at the meeting. Advocate Ben Winks, instructed by G4S’ attorneys, told the committee that he was on a “limited mandate”. He said the invitation to the hearing had only reached G4S, via its subsidiary Bloemfontein Correctional Contracts, on Saturday.

The committee had invited DCS, which had then extended invitations to G4S.

MPs asked why G4S sent legal representatives though they declined to make a presentation. DA MP Steven Swart suggested they were there on a watching brief to study the line of questioning MPs had prepared. Therefore, Swart said, the proceeding would be prejudiced if it continued without G4S’s presentation to the committee.

After the committee was adjourned, EFF MP Vusi Khoza exclaimed: “They can run but they cannot hide!” DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Evidence leader's fine legal scalpel slices through Mkhwebane’s assertions about CR17 ‘money laundering’
Maverick News

Evidence leader's fine legal scalpel slices through Mkhwebane’s assertions about CR17 ‘money laundering’
Former cricketer Jean Symes sentenced to four years for match-fixing – more prosecutions to follow
Maverick News

Former cricketer Jean Symes sentenced to four years for match-fixing – more prosecutions to follow
Vladimir Putin in South Africa: A diplomatic and legal dilemma for the government
Maverick News

Vladimir Putin in South Africa: A diplomatic and legal dilemma for the government
Our Lady of Perpetual Exemption: Eskom's latest saga alarms already bruised South Africa
Maverick News

Our Lady of Perpetual Exemption: Eskom's latest saga alarms already bruised South Africa
Widow of alleged rhino poaching kingpin Chief Clyde Mnisi gunned down in cold blood
Maverick News

Widow of alleged rhino poaching kingpin Chief Clyde Mnisi gunned down in cold blood

TOP READS IN SECTION

Former cricketer Jean Symes sentenced to four years for match-fixing – more prosecutions to follow
Maverick News

Former cricketer Jean Symes sentenced to four years for match-fixing – more prosecutions to follow
In apparent effort not to upset Putin's Russia, ANC government bans arms sales to Poland
Maverick News

In apparent effort not to upset Putin's Russia, ANC government bans arms sales to Poland
Where art thou, Dali? A tough week of burning questions ahead for Mkhwebane
Maverick News

Where art thou, Dali? A tough week of burning questions ahead for Mkhwebane
Hawks tighten screws on buyers allegedly fleecing Eskom power stations
Maverick News

Hawks tighten screws on buyers allegedly fleecing Eskom power stations
Vladimir Putin in South Africa: A diplomatic and legal dilemma for the government
Maverick News

Vladimir Putin in South Africa: A diplomatic and legal dilemma for the government

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.