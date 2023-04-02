Defend Truth

Democratic Alliance Congress in Pictures

Siviwe Gwarube addressing Congress. Democratic Alliance Federal Conference held at Gallagher Convention centre in Midrand on 01 April 2023. (Photo: DA Media)
By Daily Maverick
02 Apr 2023
Democratic Alliance delegates are meeting in Midrand this weekend to elect their top leadership and debate organisational policy.

DA leaders Francois Rodgers, Christopher Pappas and Dean Macpherson at the 2023 Democratic Alliance Federal Conference. (Photo:Felix Dlangamandla)

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

A delegate holding a poster of John Steenhuisen. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Regan Allen, Western Cape MEC for Community Safety and Police Oversight at the Democratic Alliance Federal Conference on Saturday.  (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

 

 

 

 

A delegate cheering at the Democratic Alliance Federal Conference on Saturday. (Photo:Felix Dlangamandla)

 

Lungile Phenyane was set to contest a number of the DA’s top positions at the Democratic Alliance Federal Conference this weekend. (Photo:Felix Dlangamandla)

Delegates holding voting cards. (Photo:Felix Dlangamandla)

In her final leadership push, Phalatse takes a swipe at Steenhuisen, invoking comparisons with Zuma

Mpho Phalatse address the delegates on Saturday. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

DA leader John Steenhuisen during his address on Saturday.(Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Chairperson of the Federal Council Helen Zille watches the Congress opening ceremony on Friday. (Photo: DA Media)

Delegates take their seats for the opening of Congress. (Photo: DA Media)

Federal leader of the DA Youth Nicholas Nyati addresses Congress. (Photo: DA Media)

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis addressing Congress. (Photo: DA Media)

Delegates cheering at the Democratic Alliance Federal Conference being held at Gallagher Convention centre in Midrand this weekend. (Photo: DA Media)

A delegate receives accreditation at the start of the Democratic Alliance Federal Conference held at Gallagher Convention centre in Midrand. (Photo: DA Media)

