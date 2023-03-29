South Africa

HELL AFFAIRS

Five-year ID blocking ordeal ends for Gumede family after Daily Maverick exposé

Five-year ID blocking ordeal ends for Gumede family after Daily Maverick exposé
Thulisile Gumede and her sons. Gumede had her ID blocked by Home Affairs for many years. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
By Dianne Hawker
29 Mar 2023
0

The Gumedes’ long battle to unblock their IDs are a symptom of the bureaucratic and systemic issues plaguing the Department of Home Affairs, say lawyers.

A five-year ordeal over blocked identity documents has ended in tears of joy for Thulisile Gumede after a Daily Maverick exposé.

Thulisile Gumede had contacted Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR) and later Daily Maverick to try to resolve the issue, which first saw her ID blocked, along with those of her three sons – Lungani, Luthando and Methembe. Her ID was unblocked in 2022 but the department had kept a hold on her sons’ IDs – until Wednesday.

“I’m a free woman now. My son [Lungani] is going to Home Affairs to apply for his ID. What a great moment for him just to have an ID. He is looking forward to having an ID because his life was stuck. It was stuck,” she said.

Gumede spent four years trying to get her own ID unblocked after discovering in 2017 that Home Affairs had put a marker on it on their system. She was not provided with a reason for this, but had to endure a lengthy process to unblock her document. This included travelling from Gauteng to KwaZulu-Natal to obtain affidavits from family and former teachers to prove she was a South African. 

She also had to conduct and pay for DNA tests for her and her mother. Gumede said she lost a lot of time and money in the process, and was unable to buy a home or get a new car despite working as a teacher. 

Her eldest son, who is now 23 years old, was unable to apply for a driver’s licence and find work. While he managed to study, the ID problem haunted him from exam to exam.

“I look crazy sometimes when I tell people I don’t have an ID. It’s like I am not a citizen,” he said previously. Lungani visited Home Affairs on Wednesday and is hoping to soon hold his ID in his hands. A tearful Gumede said she was elated. 

“I am so happy. It felt like I was dead. I was nothing, I was useless in my life. I’m not crying because I’m sad, I’m crying because I’m happy. I’m crying because I see light that is coming towards my boys,” she said. 

Thandeka Chauke, who heads the LHR’s Statelessness Project, said she was relieved to hear the family’s ordeal was finally over. The centre had taken on their case, along with more than 100 other people with blocked IDs. 

“The fact that they were stuck in limbo for five years, unable to access basic services and opportunities, is a testament to the bureaucratic and systemic issues that continue to plague the Department of Home Affairs. There is a need for continued attention to the ID blocking issue, because there are many more South Africans who have been stripped of their citizenship and their human rights through arbitrary and opaque decision-making processes,” she said. 

The LHR has joined a case in the high court in Pretoria in which the department’s ID blocking process is being challenged, calling for an overhaul of the process. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana made millions from construction company
Maverick News

Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana made millions from construction company
Hawks raid properties of top ANC figure in R1bn Tembisa Hospital tender corruption probe
Maverick News

Hawks raid properties of top ANC figure in R1bn Tembisa Hospital tender corruption probe
Home Affairs’ last-minute move extends concession for 56,000 foreign residents until end of the year
Maverick News

Home Affairs’ last-minute move extends concession for 56,000 foreign residents until end of the year
SARS ‘rogue unit’ – Mkhwebane and Mpofu flog bones of a long-dead horse at hearing
Maverick News

SARS ‘rogue unit’ – Mkhwebane and Mpofu flog bones of a long-dead horse at hearing
Alleged rhino poaching kingpin gunned down near Kruger Park
South Africa

Alleged rhino poaching kingpin gunned down near Kruger Park

TOP READS IN SECTION

ANC leadership’s ‘outrage’ over Thabo Bester escape seems a tad manufactured
Maverick News

ANC leadership’s ‘outrage’ over Thabo Bester escape seems a tad manufactured
Hell Inc — In 2024, the ANC will have to pay for the local governance mess it created
Maverick News

Hell Inc — In 2024, the ANC will have to pay for the local governance mess it created
How the DA’s Cilliers Brink was elected as the City of Tshwane’s executive mayor
Maverick News

How the DA’s Cilliers Brink was elected as the City of Tshwane’s executive mayor
Home Affairs’ last-minute move extends concession for 56,000 foreign residents until end of the year
Maverick News

Home Affairs’ last-minute move extends concession for 56,000 foreign residents until end of the year
Dr Tim De Maayer after Ombud’s report - Very little has changed at Rahima Moosa Hospital
Maverick News

Dr Tim De Maayer after Ombud’s report – Very little has changed at Rahima Moosa Hospital

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

You’ll miss it when it’s gone...

It’s hard to imagine South Africa without journalism. Then again, it was unthinkable that we would be without electricity as much as we are. Daily Maverick is free to read. We don’t have a paywall because we believe that everyone, regardless of their financial status, should be able to access the news. Which gives our journalism a greater chance of broader impact on society.

If you agree that our work makes South Africa a better place (and want to see us keep doing it) then please consider joining Maverick Insider and supporting our journalism.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

JOIN THE CAUSE
Lightbulb

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.