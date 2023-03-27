Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

In images: 108 monkeys freed from the cruelty of a laboratory in Colombia

A night monkey in an enclosure at the San Emigdio Wildlife Valuation and Care Center, in Palmira, Valle del Cauca, Colombia, 24 March 2023 (issued 27 March 2023). In the mountains of Palmira, in southwestern Colombia, 108 monkeys are undergoing treatment to recover from the abuse they were subjected to in a laboratory by a foundation that used them to test a malaria vaccine. The apes were for years in the Caucaseco Investigation Center and the Centro de Primates Foundation, and when they were rescued from the cages some had no eyes, others were without phalanxes in their fingers or with broken bones, several suffered alopecia, had cracked or tartared teeth and were all full of parasites. The complaint about the cruelty to which the animals were subjected came from the animal organization PETA. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Guzman
By Maverick Life Editors
27 Mar 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... This is a selection of images of events from around the world, over the last 24 hours.

Night monkeys in an enclosure at the San Emigdio Wildlife Valuation and Care Center, in Palmira, Valle del Cauca, Colombia, 24 March 2023 (issued 27 March 2023). EPA-EFE/Ernesto Guzman

A green iguana sits on the shoulder of a man during the PetXpo Chennai 2023 pet exhibition, in Chennai, India, 26 March 2023. The two-day pet expo organised by the pet industry aims at presenting products as well as giving pet enthusiasts the opportunity to socialise and bond with pets. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

A visitor holds a parrot during the PetXpo Chennai 2023 pet exhibition, in Chennai, India, 26 March 2023. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

Visitors play with parrots during the PetXpo Chennai 2023 pet exhibition, in Chennai, India, 26 March 2023. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED

Ivonne Castro, a breeder of Maine Coons, holds one of her cats during a cat show in San Jose, Costa Rica, 26 March 2023. EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

A dog is dressed up during the celebration in honor of Saint Lazarus, in the Santa Maria Magdalena church in Masaya, Nicaragua, 26 March 2023. The festivities of Saint Lazarus, the patron saint of dogs, take place on the fifth day of Lent annually. The dogs parade in costumes along with their owners through the streets of the city, accompanied by music until they reach the church of Santa Maria Magdalena. Finally, a contest for the best outfit is traditionally held. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

A dog is dressed up during the celebration in honor of Saint Lazarus, in the Santa Maria Magdalena church in Masaya, Nicaragua, 26 March 2023. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

People ride Mod scooters outside the Royal Albert Hall on March 26, 2023 in London, England. Brighton scooter group South coast Mods are in London today to support Roger Daltrey’s Teenage Cancer Trust concert at the Royal Albert Hall. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

A little boy dressed as Evzonas walks in front of military vehicles during a military parade marking Greece’s Independence Day outside the Greek Parliament building in Athens, Greece, 25 March 2023. The national holiday on 25 March marks the start of Greece’s 1821 war of independence against the 400-year Ottoman rule. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

A young girl stands inside a damaged house after it was set on fire by Israeli settlers in reaction to a shooting attack against Israeli soldiers the previous night, in Sinjel, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, 26 March 2023. According to the IDF, two soldiers were shot at and wounded in the town of Huwara on the night of 25 March. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

A man inspects a damaged house after it was set on fire by Israeli settlers in Sinjel, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, 26 March 2023. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Supporters of the opposition Azimio coalition throw stones and shout slogans towards riot police (not pictured) during a nationwide protest in Nairobi, Kenya, 27 March 2023. The nationwide mass protest called by opposition Azimio coalition leader Raila Odinga against the current government headed by President William Ruto over high cost of living and last year’s election rigging claims has entered its second week now expected to take place every Monday and Thursday of every week until their demands are met. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu

French Labour Unions members and employees of an incineration plant on strike block the plant’s entrance to protest against the pensions reform law in Ivry-sur-Seine, outside Paris, 27 March 2023. Tons of waste and rubbish pile up across the streets of Paris after weeks of strike action by dustbin collectors. Protests continue in France after the prime minister announced on 16 March 2023 the use of Article 49 paragraph 3 (49.3) of the French Constitution to have the text on the controversial pension reform law – raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 – be definitively adopted without a vote. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

A demonstrator holds a placard reading “Save Israel’s Democracy” during a protest outside Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, against prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government and proposed judicial reforms in Jerusalem, Israel, on Monday, March 27, 2023. Netanyahu is considering a delay to his judicial overhaul after protests escalated, while the country’s main trade union joined a national strike which halted international flights. Photographer: Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg via Getty Images

US Vice President Kamala Harris (CR), and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff arrive on Air Force Two at the Kotoka International Airport on March 26, 2023 in Accra, Ghana. Vice President Harris is visiting the African continent for the first time in an official capacity. (Photo by Ernest Ankomah/Getty Images)

US Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a speech at the Kotoka International Airport on March 26, 2023 in Accra, Ghana. Vice President Harris is visiting the African continent for the first time in an official capacity. (Photo by Ernest Ankomah/Getty Images)

An aerial image taken by a drone shows an unlit Christ the Redeemer statue, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 25 March 2023. The famous monument had its lights shut off in support of Earth Hour 2023, organised by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), with the goal of bringing attention to the climatic crisis. EPA-EFE/Andre Coelho

People receive free food during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Peshawar, Pakistan, 26 March 2023.  EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB

Supporters show Ukraine flags before the UEFA EURO 2024 qualification match between England and Ukraine in London, Britain, 26 March 2023. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

US singer and rapper Lil Nas X (C) performs during the Lollapalooza Festival at the Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 24 March 2023. The three day festival takes place from 24-26 March. EPA-EFE/Isaac Fontana

Elton John waves outside the Royal Courts of Justice on March 27, 2023 in London, England. Elton John is one of several claimants along with Prince Harry in a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail. (Photo by Belinda Jiao/Getty Images)

US artist Patrick Jackson’s sculpture entitled ‘Head, Hands and Feet’ is displayed during the press preview of the transformed Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, California, USA, 24 March 2023. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

South Africa’s Pieter Du Toit from team Imbuko TypeDev is covered in mud after finishing Stage 6 of the 2023 Absa Cape Epic mountain bike stage race over 78km and 2300m of climbing in and around Lourensford Wine Estate, Cape Town, South Africa, 25 March 2023. This year’s event sees 600 teams tackle 648km kilometers over 8 days of riding. The race includes UCI pro riders and amateurs. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Switzerland’s Arnold ‘The Cobra’ Gjergjaj (R), knocks out Germany’s Dominic Vial (L), during the WBF intercontinental heavyweight title fight at the Grand Casino in Basel, Switzerland, 25 March 2023. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS ML/DM

