In images: Anti-Macron protests continue in Paris

Mass protests and strikes continue in France. People are opposing the 2023 French pension reform bill proposed by President Emmanuel Macron. Here a French flag floats above a sign that says: "if you’re not vigilant, the media will make you hate the oppressed and love the ones that hold them". Paris, France, 23 March 2023. Photo: Emilie Gambade
By Maverick Life Editors
23 Mar 2023
A series of protests have erupted since 19 January 2023, to oppose the French pension reform bill proposed by President Emmanuel Macron and the Borne government. By our reporter, Emilie in Paris.

Mass protests and strikes continue in France. People are opposing the 2023 French pension reform bill proposed by President Emmanuel Macron. A CRS (Compagnie Républicaine de Sécurité) truck is seen, place de l’Opéra, Paris, France, 23 March 2023. Photo: Emilie Gambade

A CRS (Compagnie Républicaine de Sécurité) truck is seen, place de l’Opéra, France, 23 March 2023. The Place de l’Opéra was cordoned off and no cars were allowed to drive close by. Photo: Emilie Gambade

The subway around the centre of Paris was closed during the protests; Paris, France, 23 March 2023. Photo: Emilie Gambade

A line of police vans on Boulevard Saint-Martin. Mass protests and strikes continue in France. Paris, France, 23 March 2023. Photo: Emilie Gambade

The Boulevard Saint-Martin, with no cars, as protesters walk towards the Place de l’Opéra. Paris, France, 23 March 2023. Photo: Emilie Gambade

 

 

 

Protesters walking from République to Opéra. Paris, France, 23 March 2023. Photo: Emilie Gambade

 

 

Protesters, Boulevard Saint-Martin. Paris, France, 23 March 2023. Photo: Emilie Gambade

Protesters walking from Bastille, République to Place de l’Opéra. Paris, France, 23 March 2023. Photo: Emilie Gambade

Protesters walking to oppose the 2023 French pension reform bill proposed by President Emmanuel Macron. A man with a red Phrygian cap, the cap of the French revolutionaries, walks on the side. Paris, France, 23 March 2023. Photo: Emilie Gambade

Mass protests and strikes continue in France. People are opposing the 2023 French pension reform bill proposed by President Emmanuel Macron. Here, graffiti saying: “Death to the KING”, Paris, France, 23 March 2023. Photo: Emilie Gambade

Protesters stopped at a coffee shop. Paris, France, 23 March 2023. Photo: Emilie Gambade

Mass protests and strikes continue in France. People are opposing the 2023 French pension reform bill proposed by President Emmanuel Macron. Paris, France, 23 March 2023. Photo: Emilie Gambade

Some people burnt plastics and garbage on the streets. Paris, France, 23 March 2023. Photo: Emilie Gambade

Paris, France, 23 March 2023. Photo: Emilie Gambade

Firemen at work, trying to extinguish a fire. Paris, France, 23 March 2023. Photo: Emilie Gambade

Firemen working in the streets of Paris, France, 23 March 2023. Photo: Emilie Gambade

Firemen trying to extinguish a fire sparked during the protest, Place de la République. Paris, France, 23 March 2023. Photo: Emilie Gambade

People watch as firemen trying to extinguish a fire sparked during the protest, Place de la République. Paris, France, 23 March 2023. Photo: Emilie Gambade

 

 

Paris, France, 23 March 2023. Photo: Emilie Gambade

The CRS walk towards the protesters. Paris, France, 23 March 2023. Photo: Emilie Gambade

The CRS police are being called to stop protesters from causing damage. Paris, France, 23 March 2023. Photo: Emilie Gambade

Paris, France, 23 March 2023. Photo: Emilie Gambade

Paris, France, 23 March 2023. Photo: Emilie Gambade DM/ ML

