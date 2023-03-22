We all know, if we’ve ever cooked calamari, that the likelihood of it turning chewy in barely three minutes is almost guaranteed. But we also know that the other way to cook it is long and slow. So I glared at the chorizo in my crisper for a while and something in my head went zing. I still had an open jar of anchovy fillets, and within minutes this recipe was formulated.

There had to be chopped tomatoes and garlic in it, of course, and a deglazing with white wine could only improve it. I still had three bishop’s hat chillies to hand, so they went in too.

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

8 calamari steaks

About 16 to 20 thin slices of chorizo

3 Tbsp olive oil

1 red onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, chopped

A glass of dry white wine

3 bishop’s hat chillies, deseeded and chopped

1 x 400 g can of chopped tomatoes

4 anchovy fillets, chopped

Salt and black pepper to taste

Method

Defrost the calamari steaks in cold water in the sink. When defrosted, drain and then pat them dry very well with a kitchen towel, pressing down with your palms to get rid of as much moisture as possible.

Lay the calamari steaks flat on a clean board and, with a sharp knife and a very light touch, carefully score them in a diamond pattern on one side. Then, slice into 1 cm strips and set aside.

Slice the chorizo into thin strips, chop the onion and garlic, and have the can of tomatoes open and on hand, along with the white wine and anchovies, chopped.

Heat a little olive oil in a deep, heavy pot and add the onion and garlic, Saute gently until lightly coloured. Remove to a side dish.

Add more olive oil and fry the calamari strips in batches so as not to overcrowd the pan. Toss them as you would a wok stir fry so that they take on a bit of colour on all sides, just a minute or two. Remove to another bowl or bakkie.

Add the wine to the pot and deglaze by about half. Add the cooked onion, chillies and chopped tomatoes and cook, stirring, for a few minutes for the flavours to develop. Stir in the chopped chorizo and anchovies.

Season with salt and pepper and add the calamari back to the mix.

Simmer on a very gentle heat for about 45 minutes, stirring often to prevent sticking.

Serve with rice. DM/TGIFood

This dish is photographed on a blue plate by Mervyn Gers Ceramics.