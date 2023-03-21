Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Britain set to break from eurozone with cooling core inflation

Britain set to break from eurozone with cooling core inflation
A person crosses the street outside the Bank of England in London, Britain, 23 January 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / TOLGA AKMEN)
By Bloomberg
21 Mar 2023
0

Britain’s underlying price pressures are set to diverge with those in the eurozone, with signs of cooling inflation intensifying the debate over whether the Bank of England should halt its cycle of interest rate increases.

Forecasters expect figures due on Wednesday will show core inflation – which excludes volatile food and energy prices – easing to 5.7% in February from 5.8% the month before. A second straight cooling in the UK contrasts with the nations sharing the euro, where core inflation has picked up in each of the last three months.

The figures will feed into the BOE’s knife-edge decision over whether to back another rate rise on Thursday. Expectations for a quarter-point hike from the current 4% faded rapidly last week after the troubles at Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse Group AG rattled markets worldwide.

Forecasters have also predicted that Wednesday’s data will show the headline rate of inflation edging down into single digits for the first time in six months, falling to 9.9%. 

“Core services CPI inflation and private-sector wage growth have undershot the Monetary Policy Committee’s forecast, while financial conditions have tightened markedly since the MPC’s last meeting in early February,” said Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. “We think that the committee will vote 6-3 in favour of keeping the bank rate at 4%.”

Most economists expect the BOE’s nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee to push ahead with a quarter-point increase to 4.25% at Thursday’s meeting. That decision, which was near certain two weeks ago, now is on a knife edge with money markets putting the chances close to 50-50.

Investors are leaning toward just one more hike this year, a sharp retrenchment from expectations earlier this month that rates could hit 5%.

The BOE’s decision is due just a day after the US Federal Reserve’s meeting, where market concerns also are set to dominate. While the European Central Bank shrugged off the turmoil to press ahead with a rate rise last week, the BOE could take its cue from the US central bank’s decision on Wednesday.

BOE governor Andrew Bailey was already striking a more dovish tone than his counterparts at the Fed and ECB even before financial stability concerns spiked.

“Heightened financial stability risks with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and emerging uncertainty around global banking stability may warrant a more measured response,” said Sanjay Raja, chief UK economist at Deutsche Bank. The BOE could “err on the side of caution” and leave its key rate unchanged.

BOE officials expect inflation to fall rapidly this year after hitting a peak of 11.1% in October, which marked the highest in 41 years.

Morgan Stanley UK economist Bruna Skarica predicted that the BOE will hold policy steady and pointed to recent inflation data suggesting that “the disinflationary process has started in the UK”.

Others see a hike as the most likely outcome this week, despite falling inflation.

“We currently expect a majority of the MPC to vote for a 25 basis point rise this month,” said Andrew Goodwin, chief UK economist at Oxford Economics. “Much depends on market movements over the next few days. If markets worsen, a rate rise could be delayed to May or cancelled altogether.”

Ross Walker at NatWest thinks it’s conceivable that rates remain unchanged but “we expect more conventional macroeconomic considerations will prevail” and deliver an increase.

Forecasters at Goldman Sachs even expect inflation to be below the BOE’s 2% target by the end of the year. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Courts, cops, private security and civil society put a halt to the EFF’s politics of violent insurrection
Maverick News

Courts, cops, private security and civil society put a halt to the EFF’s politics of violent insurrection
In images: EFF's protests; an Acehnese woman receives caning punishment in Indonesia
Maverick Life

In images: EFF's protests; an Acehnese woman receives caning punishment in Indonesia
Loopholes, ‘poephols' or potholes, this new Minister has no shortage of intriguingly groot ‘gats' to conquer
DM168

Loopholes, ‘poephols' or potholes, this new Minister has no shortage of intriguingly groot ‘gats' to conquer
Gaslighters-in-Chief: The true meaning of the EFF’s big national fizzle
South Africa

Gaslighters-in-Chief: The true meaning of the EFF’s big national fizzle
Political minnows join EFF’s national protest, but the big fish all give it a miss
Maverick News

Political minnows join EFF’s national protest, but the big fish all give it a miss

TOP READS IN SECTION

Police investigate double murder after Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray and son gunned down in Midrand
Maverick News

Police investigate double murder after Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray and son gunned down in Midrand
Failing State? Corporate SA counts the cost of impact of worsening rolling blackouts
DM168

Failing State? Corporate SA counts the cost of impact of worsening rolling blackouts
After the Bell: Now that we’re all going solar, who owns the sunlight again?
South Africa

After the Bell: Now that we’re all going solar, who owns the sunlight again?
The Finance Ghost: MultiChoice and Transaction Capital slam on the brakes
South Africa

The Finance Ghost: MultiChoice and Transaction Capital slam on the brakes
Nehawu ends strike by healthcare workers after reaching a settlement with the government
Maverick News

Nehawu ends strike by healthcare workers after reaching a settlement with the government

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news, but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider
[%% img-description %%]

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.