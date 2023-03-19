Sport

PSL SOCCER

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs welcome international break with crucial points in race for second

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs welcome international break with crucial points in race for second
Siyethemba Sithebe of Kaizer Chiefs FC pushes through the defence of Karim Kimvuidi of Maritzburg United (back) and Keegan Richie of Maritzburg United (front) during the DStv Premiership 2022/23 match between Maritzburg United and Kaizer Chiefs at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on 18 March 2023. (Photo: Gerhard Duraan / BackpagePix)
By Yanga Sibembe
19 Mar 2023
0

With the Fifa breather in full effect, the local teams in desperate pursuit of second place in the DStv Premiership have a chance to recharge and replenish ahead of the final push to the finish line.

Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates each cut down the gap between themselves and second-placed SuperSport United to just two points, after earning maximum points in their respective league matches.

They might have preferred to use this momentum to build on their positive results over the weekend. Nevertheless, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will be grateful to have recorded three points each to pull themselves closer to second-placed SuperSport United. This was before a brief break to accommodate international fixtures.

pirates supersport

Souaibou Marou of Orlando Pirates (right) and Kegan Johannes of SuperSport United during the DStv Premiership match at Orlando Stadium on 18 March 2023. Pirates won the match 1-0. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)

Pirates did themselves and their Soweto neighbours a favour by beating SuperSport 1-0 in Orlando on Saturday evening. A couple of hours later Chiefs capitalised on that act of kindness by scraping a 3-2 win against Maritzburg United in KwaZulu-Natal.

Pirates and Chiefs occupy third and fourth respectively on the DStv Premiership log table. Most importantly though, their respective victories saw the teams both cut down the gap to Gavin Hunt’s men to just two points in the tightly contested race for second spot.

With seven games left to play in the season, and the coveted second place (which comes with Caf Champions League qualification) up for grabs, SuperSport sit on 39 points. The Buccaneers and Amakhosi have moved to 37 points apiece following their individual successes.

Grinding it out

pirates supersport

Tapelo Xoki of Orlando Pirates celebrates with teammates after scoring a penalty goal in the DStv Premiership match against SuperSport United at Orlando Stadium on 18 March 2023. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)

As expected, the game between two sides jousting for the important second spot, and continental competition as a consequence, the affair at Orlando was a nervy and close-run one. So much so, that it resembled a hard-fought arm-wrestling match, as opposed to a free-flowing soccer fixture.

Each team had chances to open the scoring, which neither took for the longest time. That is until the Sea Robbers were afforded an opportunity to break the deadlock with 11 minutes remaining on the clock.

Bafana Bafana forward Monnapule Saleng was brought down inside the box, prompting the referee to point to the spot. Defender Tapelo Xoki was the man entrusted with the responsibility of dispatching the spot kick.

The former AmaZulu centre back made no mistake as he sent Matsatsantsa’s Ricardo Goss the wrong way to grab his first Pirates goal and seal an important victory towards his team’s ambitions for the remainder of the season.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

“We are really happy with the level that we showed today. Probably not our best game in terms of [taking our] chances. But the team that we had in front of us is not a joke,” Pirates coach José Riveiro told journalists after his side’s slender, but massive win.

“The game was similar to a final. But because they still have the advantage, it wasn’t really [a final]. They are still ahead of us and they won’t give away anything for free. It’s going to be a difficult fight until the end… These are a crucial three points. […] The confidence and belief is going to be good.”

Riveiro’s opposite number at SuperSport, Hunt, cut a frustrated and despondent figure after the match. He did not have much to offer in the way of words, possibly disappointed by the team’s profligacy and the punishment of a spot kick when it seemed the match was heading for a draw.

“We lost. So, we’re disappointed. Very disappointed,” Hunt said. “We’ll be fine. We’ll be fine. We played well.”

The Tshwane side have the international break to dust off and return in a better mood to protect their two-point advantage in the remaining games.

Sigh of relief

maritzburg united chiefs

Yusuf Maart of Kaizer Chiefs FC (left) and Keegan Richie of Maritzburg United compete during the DStv Premiership 2022/23 match at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on 18 March 2023. (Photo: Gerhard Duraan / BackpagePix)

The Buccaneers’ arch nemesis, Chiefs, will head into the international match in much better mental shape than Hunt’s men – whom they are also in hot pursuit of.

During their clash against Maritzburg, Amakhosi raced into a 2-0 lead within the first 10 minutes. However, the frailties that have haunted Arthur Zwane’s men in recent seasons resurfaced and the hosts drew level with the visitors before the halftime whistle.

maritzburg united chiefs

Supporters during the DStv Premiership 2022/23 match between Maritzburg United and Kaizer Chiefs at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on 18 March 2023. (Photo: Gerhard Duraan / BackpagePix)

After jousting for most of the second half, Chiefs were also beneficiaries of a match-defining penalty. Midfielder Yusuf Maart made no mistake as he tucked in what would eventually be the winning goal.

“Though we could have done better and obviously we have room for improvement … we will keep on grinding the results, keep on working hard until we get it right,” Zwane said after the contest.

With the Fifa break in full effect, each of the three horses in desperate pursuit of second place has an opportunity to recharge and replenish in preparation for the final onslaught at the finish line, now just two months away. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Sharks washed up on Cape shore after orca feeding frenzy less of a threat than knock-on ecosystem damage caused by humans - marine biologists
Maverick News

Sharks washed up on Cape shore after orca feeding frenzy less of a threat than knock-on ecosystem damage caused by humans – marine biologists
Growing pains: Dear EFF, after 10 years of adding fuel to the fire, it’s now time for you to grow up
South Africa

Growing pains: Dear EFF, after 10 years of adding fuel to the fire, it’s now time for you to grow up
Concern and apprehension in KZN ahead of Monday’s ‘national shutdown’ attempt by the EFF
Maverick News

Concern and apprehension in KZN ahead of Monday’s ‘national shutdown’ attempt by the EFF
ANC nixes opposition-backed special probe into Eskom cartel corruption, Steenhuisen names DD Mabuza
Maverick News

ANC nixes opposition-backed special probe into Eskom cartel corruption, Steenhuisen names DD Mabuza
Putin should not be invited to visit SA for the August 2023 BRICS meeting in Pretoria
South Africa

Putin should not be invited to visit SA for the August 2023 BRICS meeting in Pretoria

TOP READS IN SECTION

Growing pain(s): Dear EFF, after 10 years of adding fuel to the fire, it’s now time for you to grow up
South Africa

Growing pain(s): Dear EFF, after 10 years of adding fuel to the fire, it’s now time for you to grow up
Concern and apprehension in KZN ahead of Monday’s ‘national shutdown’ attempt by the EFF
Maverick News

Concern and apprehension in KZN ahead of Monday’s ‘national shutdown’ attempt by the EFF
Company previously flagged over ‘28s gang’ suspicions still building houses for Western Cape government
Maverick News

Company previously flagged over ‘28s gang’ suspicions still building houses for Western Cape government
ANC nixes opposition-backed special probe into Eskom cartel corruption, Steenhuisen names DD Mabuza
Maverick News

ANC nixes opposition-backed special probe into Eskom cartel corruption, Steenhuisen names DD Mabuza
Gift of the Givers’ Dr Imtiaz Sooliman opens up about his spiritual path of a life in service of people
South Africa

Gift of the Givers’ Dr Imtiaz Sooliman opens up about his spiritual path of a life in service of people

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted