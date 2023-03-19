Kyle Verreynne (batting) of the Six Gun Grill WP during day three of the CSA Four-Day Domestic Series, Division 1 match between against the Warriors at Newlands on 14 March 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images)

South Africa’s domestic four-day cricket competition culminated last week with the KZN Dolphins crowned as champions.

The competition was played over two periods — in November 2022 and then it resumed in February this year.

After the first block of matches, Western Province led the standings with two wins and one draw in their first three matches.

KZN Dolphins, meanwhile, had played two matches at that stage, losing one and drawing the other.

The first-class tournament then took a pause when the Provincial One-Day competition commenced in December before the inaugural season of the SA20 took place in January and February.

The final of the SA20 between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape was set for Saturday, 11 February but rain forced the climax of the tournament to be pushed to the reserve day on Sunday, 12 February.

The gruelling four-day cricket competition also resumed on 12 February.

“The SA20 final was on the same day as a four-day game. As exciting as the SA20 is — I was a part of it, it’s great for cricket in this country — but I think it’s a bit embarrassing that our premier domestic tournament, the four-day competition, has a game scheduled on the same day as the SA20 final,” said Western Province skipper Kyle Verreynne, who represented the Joburg Super Kings in the SA20.

“We played against the Dolphins [on 12 February] — they beat us, fair enough — but they had probably seven or eight of their main players not available for that game because they were involved in the final [of the SA20].

“We had myself, Kyle Simmonds, Junaid Dawood; we were expected to fly at 6am on the morning of the four-day game had we made the final.”

Verreynne and Simmonds’ Joburg Super Kings lost to the Pretoria Capitals in the semifinal while Dawood’s Sunrisers Eastern Cape played and won the final. This meant Verreynne and Simmonds could play in the four-day match against the Dolphins, while Dawood flew to Durban a day late to the match and ran 12th-man duties.

‘A really frustrating season’

“If I’m being honest, it’s a bit embarrassing. As players, we weren’t taken seriously at all this season,” said Verreynne.

“The SA20 is great and I really appreciate what it’s doing for cricket in this country but from a scheduling point of view, as players, it was a really frustrating season.

“I just really hope it’s going to change in future. From my side, it’s not good enough.”

Speaking at the Western Province cricket season closing press conference, Verreynne said he tried to get the four-day match against the Dolphins postponed — so players from both teams would be available — but his pleas fell on deaf ears.

“I sent many emails for a week leading up to that event [the SA20 semifinals and final]. The reply I got was ‘unlucky’,” said the wicketkeeper-batter.

“So, we’ll see if anything changes next year. I tried my utmost to make a plan, but unfortunately, I don’t think it was really received well.”

The KZN Dolphins went on a four-match winning run, which started after their victory over Western Province on 12 February, while WP lost three of their last four matches and drew one.

“The way the season was structured was pretty shocking, to be honest,” Verreynne said.

‘This is not under-19 cricket’

The cricket season opened last year in October with the T20 Challenge.

All 31 matches of the tournament took place at one venue, Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, over 11 days.

“This is not under-19 cricket or Coke Week or an Academy Week. This is professional,” said a frustrated Salieg Nackerdien, the head coach of Western Province cricket.

“They [Cricket South Africa] need to start realising that the way we played in the past, that was the best way — home and away fixtures.

“If there’s no money involved, don’t let the domestic structure fall to the wayside. You can’t only care about international cricket.

“It feels like there’s no care factor for the domestic competitions, to be honest.

“We’re not under-19 cricketers, these are professional cricketers. Whoever is talking about structuring our domestic fixtures has to be more open, clear and honest. Where are we going?

“We have coaches’ conferences year in, year out. We put stuff on the table, we talk, we exchange ideas, but when it comes to [implementing], nothing happens.”

‘Massive disconnect’

Every professional cricketer in South Africa belongs to a union, South African Cricketers’ Association (Saca). But, according to Verreynne, despite Saca’s best efforts to improve the conditions for cricketers, their hands are tied by CSA.

“For us players, Saca’s really good to have a players’ union that we can take different issues to,” said Verreynne.

“Something that I’ve realised through the course of this season [as first-time captain] is that we put our challenges to Saca and they help us as best as they can. But sometimes there’s a disconnect between CSA and the domestic game.

“As good as Saca is and as much as they help us, a lot of the changes and support that need to happen within our domestic game can only really come directly from CSA.

“I’ve definitely noticed that there’s a massive disconnect between CSA and the domestic game in our country.”

Gap between club and professional

Domestic teams only play seven matches of four-day, first-class cricket in a season, which is too few, according to Nackerdien.

“CSA must just be very smart in terms of expanding the competitions a bit more. We can’t play seven games per campaign,” the coach said.

“In the past, with franchise cricket, we did 10 games per campaign — if you reached the semis or final.”

Nackerdien also questioned the effect the limited number of first-class matches has on fringe players who are forced to play club cricket in order to get time on the field.

“The whole structure of CSA needs to be much better. If the guys don’t play in the professional team, they go straight to club cricket,” he said.

“What cricket is there in terms of the next level?

“Hopefully, they can do that this coming season and hopefully, we can play more cricket as well. That will give youngsters more exposure to first-class level.

“Because if you give a guy an opportunity for three games or four games and they do well, some of the guys won’t play in the season because of the [limited] amount of games.” DM