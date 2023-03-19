South Africa

Freedom of movement is a human right: No political party can stop anyone from marching, travelling, working or staying at home

An Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member burning tyres in Pretoria city centre on 2 November 2016.
By Imtiaz Sooliman
19 Mar 2023
No individual or group can enforce their personal ideology on an entire nation; whoever wants to march has the right to do so, but they don’t have the right to intimidate or threaten others.

Those who want to march, stay at home, go about their activity or travel on Monday 20 March, have every right to do so without fear of harm or force from any political party.

Political parties garner support of the electorate to serve in government either as the ruling party or within the opposition, all making the same promise that they are there to “strive for a better life for all”.

Responsible leaders, in the process of rebuilding a country with a fractured past, will maintain social cohesion as the underlying theme in all areas of economic, social and political progress – to ensure that nation building triumphs in every sphere; that unity, harmony and love are the key principles in our prosperity or difficulty. 

The example was set by the late President Nelson Mandela and leaders like the late Walter Sisulu, whose success lay in their humility, compassion, pragmatism, humanity and service above self.

Any political party, association, grouping and the like that ignites the flames of conflict, hatred, mayhem and disorder can never be trusted to serve in government in the best interest of the nation.

When ego, opportunism, self-aggrandisement, inflammatory language and irrational behavior take over the psyche of individuals and formations in this context, the actions that follow are intrinsically anti-patriotic, treacherous, immoral, devoid of spirituality and akin to agent provocateurs aimed at destroying communities, relationships, trust and the economy – the absolute opposite of what they proclaim to be striving for.

The adage, “The Gods make mad first those whom they destroy”, has relevance.

No responsible, sensible “leader” will create a situation where the SANDF, SAPS, VISPOL, RTI, security companies and citizens have to stand ready to act against fellow South African citizens who are brothers and sisters in our nation of 65 million people. We are a peace-loving nation with the spirit of love, ubuntu and faith within us, and in that spirit want our country to develop in peace and harmony.

Our nation is exhausted emotionally, psychologically and economically. What it requires now is positivity and goodwill. Covid-19, lockdown, the civil unrest of 2021, floods of 2022, load shedding, job losses and hunger are impacting heavily on our people. 

We require decisive leadership, encouraging actions and interventions that will build the economy, create jobs, calm unsettled minds and instill hope. The right to protest is enshrined in our Constitution, we support that wholeheartedly, and so is the right of people to carry out essential services, seek medical attention, earn a living, take their children to ECD centres, school and university without fear or anxiety.

No individual or group can enforce their personal ideology on an entire nation; whoever wants to march has the right to do so, but they don’t have the right to close roads, limit access, intimidate or threaten those who do not participate in their form of thinking. This country does not belong to one grouping, it belongs to all of us, and we certainly will not be dictated to by any entity. 

Citizens, like leaders, are also expected to behave responsibly, a march that is conducted peacefully without infringing on the rights of the others will gain respect. Monday, 20 March, is an open day for all and must be respected as such, for those who want to march, stay at home, go about their activity or travel, there should be no fear nor restriction, as that is what RIGHTS are all about. DM 

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman is the founder of Gift of the Givers, a charity and aid organisation.

